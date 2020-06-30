2022 Chevrolet Equinox Review

The Chevrolet Equinox is a small SUV that competes with some of the most popular vehicles on the market. Models such as the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4 are all direct rivals to the Equinox. So, for 2022, Chevy is giving the Equinox a bit of an update in hopes of making it a more compelling pick.

We originally thought this update was coming out for the 2021 Equinox, but Chevy has delayed it until the 2022 model year. It includes a refreshed look with new LED headlights and a new grille. You'll also be able to get the Equinox in the new RS trim that has black wheels and blacked-out trim to make it look sportier.