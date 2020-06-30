2022 Chevrolet Equinox
Price Range
- Starting around $25,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- First half of 2021
What to expect
- Revised exterior styling
- Expanded availability of some optional safety features
- Addition of the sporty-looking RS trim
- Part of the third Equinox generation introduced for 2018
What is the Equinox?
The Chevrolet Equinox is a small SUV that competes with some of the most popular vehicles on the market. Models such as the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4 are all direct rivals to the Equinox. So, for 2022, Chevy is giving the Equinox a bit of an update in hopes of making it a more compelling pick.
We originally thought this update was coming out for the 2021 Equinox, but Chevy has delayed it until the 2022 model year. It includes a refreshed look with new LED headlights and a new grille. You'll also be able to get the Equinox in the new RS trim that has black wheels and blacked-out trim to make it look sportier.
Edmunds says
We're not expecting these mild changes to dramatically boost the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox's standings in our small SUV rankings. Compared against the CR-V and CX-5, the Equinox typically comes up short on interior space and refinement. But any improvement is welcome, and the Equinox still boasts a smooth ride. Look for the 2022 model to come out in the first half of 2021.
