I just purchased the 2016 Equinox LT with the 2.4L engine and AWD (Patroit Blue Metallic) I also just came from a similar vehicle, which was a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 2.4L 4x4 (Eco Green). The Jeep was my second Jeep and my last! Chrysler's dealer network is just not as accomodating, well-training, and educated as Chevy's. My conclusion... "See ya later Jeep!". The Equinox is superb and I can honestly say it has the best legroom in its class, period! The interior is ergonomically sound with great technology, comfort and fit/finish. Let me criticize a lot of reviewers out there. Some are customers and others are Journalists...The complaints about the 2.4 are ludicrous. If you have ever driven a 4 cylinder engine and know what to expect/not expect from one, you'll be fine with the performance of this vehicle. The 2.4 and 6 speed combo feels just as good as my 2.4 and 9 speed in the Cherokee. Trust me, you can pass people on the highway and you DONT need to floor it to do so. It has plenty of pep and way better gas mileage than the V6. Unless your towing something, just save yourself the money and get the 4. Don't listen to all these reviewers that want an SUV but also want their SUV to accelerate like a lamborghini. The Equinox 2.4 is just fine!!!! Also, if anyone is wondering I test drove the following before ridding myself of a problematic Jeep: - Rav4 - Escape - Edge - Murano - Rogue - Tuscon - Santa Fe - Sportage - Forester - CX9 - Equinox Going back to the legroom. The most important aspect of us choosing the Equinox, for anyone in a similar situation, was legroom. I am six ft. with long legs and am not comfortable in many small SUVs. We had it narrowed down to the Rogue, which we took for an overnight, and the Equinox. The Equinox had the best legroom in its class by far! I can scoot up to the wheel or have my legs fully extended (with boots on). Also BTW. My dad has a 2012 Equinox, My Mom had a 2010 and just bought a 2015 last years as well. Both have no problems with theirs. Highly satisfied with this vehicle and would recommend to anyone!

