Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(132)
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Three engines to choose from, including a fuel-efficient diesel
  • Smooth ride over most road surfaces
  • Expansive list of optional safety features
  • MyLink user interface is intuitive and easy to use
  • Smaller cargo area compared to most of its competitors
  • Base L trim is special order only
  • The 1.5-liter engine and its slow-shifting transmission don't feel very lively
List Price Range
$13,726 - $26,439
Which Equinox does Edmunds recommend?

The L is a great deal, but it's a special order-only model so you won't find it at the dealership. The LS costs more and doesn't add much, so best to skip to the midgrade LT. Its slight price bump from the LS is justified by the inclusion of xenon headlights, a power driver's seat and tinted windows. It also opens the door to the Confidence and Convenience package, which adds advanced safety equipment and a few luxury features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

In 2016, the Chevrolet Equinox outsold every other vehicle in GM's lineup except the Silverado pickup. Not a bad year, but the Equinox still didn't do as well as its competitors from Ford, Honda, Nissan and Toyota. That's not a complete surprise since the segment favors the latest and greatest, and the Equinox has stayed more or less the same since 2010. We appreciated the previous model for its copious interior and cargo room, but it was clear the Equinox was uncompetitive in terms of performance, comfort and value. That changes with the debut of the redesigned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

The new Equinox is smaller and lighter than the vehicle it replaces, and it's powered exclusively by turbocharged four-cylinder engines with standard engine stop-start technology. Chevy says the most economical of these, an optional 1.6-liter diesel engine, will achieve an impressive 40 mpg on the highway. Even if you don't go for the diesel option, the standard engines all deliver improved fuel economy figures compared to the previous Equinox.

The downsizing has barely impacted the Equinox's spacious interior. There's plenty of legroom for tall passengers in all outboard seats — though the panoramic sunroof reduces headroom for those in the rear — and the back seats fold flat at the pull of a lever to increase the size of the cargo area to 63.5 cubic feet. You'll appreciate the extra space because the 29.9 cubic feet behind the rear seats is smaller than most in this class.

The Equinox features plenty of advanced safety equipment, from standard items such as a rearview camera and Chevy's Teen Driver reporting feature to a top-down parking camera system and lane departure warning and intervention. Tech features are also abundant, with every Equinox boasting a touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

The Equinox is not the most exciting compact crossover to drive, but it is one of the best all-rounders in the class. If you can look past its small cargo area, you'll be rewarded with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best touchscreen systems in the business.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox models

The base L model seems like a great deal, until you realize that it's a custom-order model and you'll have to wait for it to be built. You'll find the LS at practically any dealer, but it doesn't offer much more than the L for the added price. Best to skip straight to the LT, which is just a bit more expensive and includes more features and access to additional options. If you want the LT and its two packages, the leather-trimmed Premier includes it all.

Three engines are offered on the Equinox. The standard engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (170 horsepower, 203 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. A more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 260 lb-ft) is optional and comes standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also optional is a fuel-efficient 1.6-liter diesel (137 hp, 240 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed automatic. The 1.5-liter engine is the only engine available now. The optional engines won't be offered until later in the model year. Until we have a better understanding of the features offered in conjunction with the selection of the diesel and 2.0-liter engines, the following trim breakdown applies solely to the 1.5-liter engine.

The front-drive-only base L is well equipped, and it comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, a fuel-saving engine stop-start system, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog modes, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It's a built-to-order trim, however, so you're most likely going to see the next-level LS on dealer lots. It's pricier and doesn't add much besides rear floor mats, a spare tire, a tire jack and a digital compass. It does open the door to an expanded range of exterior colors and availability of all-wheel drive, however, so it's worth considering if you want the least expensive AWD model.

Stepping up to the LT adds xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), auxiliary rear-seat release levers and satellite radio.

The LT offers two notable feature packages. The Sun and Infotainment package adds a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen, a second USB port in the front, two USB ports in the armrest bin and two charge-only USB ports in back. The Confidence and Convenience package includes rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring that also detects rapidly approaching cars in the next lane.

Finally, the range-topping Premier includes the above packages (minus the panoramic sunroof, which can be added separately), along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, chrome exterior trim, ambient interior lighting, driver-seat memory settings, perforated leather upholstery and wireless device charging.

Even the top-trim Premier leaves some goodies on the table. Standard on all-wheel-drive models and optional for front-wheel-drive models is the feature-heavy Confidence and Convenience II package. It adds automatic high-beam control, a top-down, 360-degree parking camera system, a heated steering wheel, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, lane departure warning and mitigation, Chevy's Safety Alert seat, a meter that measures the distance (in time) between you and the car in front, and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking at low speeds. The Sun, Sound and Navigation package builds on top of this package with 19-inch wheels, the panoramic sunroof, navigation and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

8.0
The upgrade from the base 1.5-liter engine to the 2.0-liter is well justified with the amount of power and efficiency it delivers. On top of that, the Equinox has impressive handling on a twisty road. The only downside is the big turning radius that affects U-turns and parking.

Acceleration

9.0
The 2.0-liter turbo option gets you one of the best engines in the class. Acceleration is smooth and very manageable in everyday driving, but the front-wheel-drive model can generate torque steer when you floor it. Ours needed only 6.4 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is quicker than rivals.

Braking

8.0
The brakes feel nice and dependable. The pedal effort is appropriate for this kind of vehicle, and response is neither grabby nor lazy. It just feels right. Our Equinox executed a panic stop from 60 mph in 115 feet, a solid result in the compact SUV class.

Steering

8.0
Steering effort is what we expect from a small crossover, with low effort at parking speeds and more weighting at highway speeds. The vehicle tracks straight on most surfaces, and ample on-center feel makes for a relaxing drive. But we noticed some squirm on roads with longitudinal rain grooves.

Handling

9.0
The Equinox is surprisingly capable and balanced on a challenging twisty road. The handling limits are surprisingly high and approachable in these conditions, and it's just about as fun to drive as the class-leading Mazda CX-5.

Drivability

6.0
We're deducting points for an unusually large turning circle. Multi-point turns are a common occurrence with this car on streets where rivals can make a simple U-turn. We noticed this when nosing into crowded parking lots, too.

Comfort

7.0
Aside from the poorly placed air vents on the dash and the rather stifling leather upholstery, the Equinox gets high marks for comfort. Driving for many hours on end will not cause any undue fatigue. All things considered, it's comparable to other SUVs in the class.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats are well-shaped for long hours on the road, though the lumbar adjustment seemed a bit too low, pushing on the top of the hips. Cushioning is adequate, but the perforated leather didn't breathe very well without the ventilation activated. The rear seats offer good thigh support.

Ride comfort

8.0
The majority of ruts and bumps are well-absorbed by the compliant suspension. The car feels remarkably solid on the road without any harshness. This is especially impressive when you consider how well the Equinox handles.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Road and wind noise is noticeable but not at all intrusive. On paper, it's as comparably quiet as the Honda CR-V, but in practice it sounds marginally louder.

Climate control

6.0
The vertical vents flanking the touchscreen do a poor job of distributing air. The only part of the driver they're able to cool are your knuckles. The ventilated seats are very effective at reducing the stifling nature of the leather upholstery.

Interior

7.0
The Equinox interior is attractive and mostly well-configured. But we would prefer the steering wheel to telescope further and wish the panoramic sunroof wasn't as intrusive for rear passengers.

Ease of use

7.0
The touchscreen is awkwardly angled away, making it prone to catching glare and obscuring the display. Otherwise, the layout of the controls is logical, and operating the many systems is fairly intuitive.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The step-in height is low enough for smaller passengers to get in with minimal effort, and the doors are small enough to open wide in tight parking spaces. But the bottom edge of the doors are low and prone to scraping on high curbs.

Driving position

6.0
There's a good range of seat adjustment, but the steering wheel doesn't telescope far enough for average-size adult drivers, forcing them to sit closer and more upright than many will prefer.

Roominess

6.0
There's a wealth of room up front, but rear seat headroom is limited by the panoramic sunroof. Unfortunately, that sunroof is mandatory if you want to add the navigation system or premium audio.

Visibility

7.0
The front roof pillar is a bit thicker than you'll find in rivals, somewhat obstructing the view through left turns. Visibility out the sides and back is typical for other compact SUVs, with some reliance on the rearview camera needed in tight spots.

Quality

5.0
The interior materials quality is disappointing for the class and even more so when you consider how expensive the Equinox is. Hard plastics are one thing, but the textures are mismatched and there's a definite downmarket look and feel. They were *this* close to getting it right, too.

Utility

7.5
While the Equinox doesn't have an abundance of cargo space compared to rivals, it should still handle the bulk of everyday hauling. When you consider some of the thoughtful features, it's easy to give it a nod for the lack of on-paper capacity.

Small-item storage

7.5
There are plenty of bins, pockets and trays to hold your personal effects. The trays for cellphones are particularly helpful with rubberized coverings to keep objects in place.

Cargo space

7.0
In terms of cargo capacity, the Equinox is slightly below average, but we think there's plenty of space. Still, it's well below the capacity of the Ford Escape, the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4. The self-folding rear seats and underfloor storage are praiseworthy additions.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The LATCH anchors are easy to find and hook up to, and there's plenty of space for forward-facing seats. Rear-facing seats fit well if the passenger seated ahead doesn't slide the seat into the last third of seat travel.

Technology

8.0
Chevrolet gets high marks for tech, curing many of the ills that plagued past models. It has plenty of features that are standard throughout the lineup, and the inclusion of six USB ports ensures all devices will be charged.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The MyLink infotainment system is easy to use and packed with plenty of features, and the screen has sharp and modern graphics. The optional Bose premium audio is surprisingly powerful with excellent clarity.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment. There were no glitches to speak of, and it's more intuitive than the MyLink system. It's a good substitute for the optional navigation system that forces you to add the panoramic sunroof. Also, there are six USB ports.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

5(33%)
4(23%)
3(18%)
2(14%)
1(12%)
3.5
132 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 miles later
Mike Coleman,09/21/2018
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
So, I wrote a review on this Equinox about 2 weeks after i owned it. Now, after a few road trips and a bit of long distance driving, I am ready to give a more in depth review. Firstly, The navigation interface is very frustrating. Very cluttered and most often in rural areas cannot find the address you are searching for. Luckily, Android auto with google maps makes it a mute matter. Secondly, My god those vented/heated seats are amazing! On a 4 hour drive to Vermont, they were very much the hero and highlight of the trip. Thirdly, that fuel mileage is awesome! over 530 miles to a tank. I was just laughing on the highway watching the remaining mileage go up and up as i drove on the highway. Just spectacular! Other highlights to be noted were the driving lights have great distance, the Bluetooth calling is crystal clear due to the 4 microphones, the bose audio makes great sound, and the layout of the car apps are a breeze. I do say that there is a bit of road noise (those are the tires,not the cars fault), the auto engine stop is annoying at times in city driving (put it into L6 to bypass this issue) and the lane assist isn't as aggressive as i was told it would be. But hey, those are not deal breakers. All in all I am loving this SUV. The handling is mint, the diesel noise is almost non existent, and the interior is very comfy. If you want a long distance family cruiser...this is your rig. **Note: I also have the "3" as the first digit in my VIN so that might be why mine is a great runner.
2018 Transmission failed after 3 months
Melissa,11/30/2017
LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have had my 2018 equinox for 3 months, and I loved it until 2 days ago when the transmission failed. The part is back-ordered, so obviously this is happening to other people. The dealership says it could be 2 days or 2 weeks.... and they don't have a loaner car. I'm pissed.
Can't Recommend.. engine died @ 1,400 miles
Mark Dyviniak,12/29/2017
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought a new 2018 Equinox as my wife very much liked her 2010 Equinox (even though we had a TON of engine issues with the vehicle). Being a loyal GM customer (at the time of decision), went ahead and purchased a new 2018 Equinox. Decided to keep our 2010 Equinox for our college-bound daughter. Regarding the 2018 Equinox purchase decision, since the vehicle had been completely redesigned, we figured the engine issues on the vehicle had been fixed. Well, no! With only 1,400 miles on it, the car died as we were on the highway driving to a family reunion. Once the vehicle was examined by the dealership, they informed that it needed a new engine (under warranty, of course). Couldn't believe it. That was the first of two factors that turned our GM loyalty upside down. The second factor was one month later.. the engine died on our 2010 Equinox. Now, that vehicle only had 45K miles on it - but because of the age, GM advised we would have to pay 80% of the $7,500 engine replacement cost. Shocked, challenged the decision all the way up the GM chain. Pointed them to our GM loyalty, as we had 3 Chevys in our garage and we've purchased 3 new Chevys from GM dealerships in the past 8 years (model years 2010, 2015, 2018). GM didn't care. As such, determined that we're done with GM. Just cannot remain loyal to a company that is not producing a quality product (no car should need a new engine @ 45K miles) and, when an issue arises, they don't stand behind their product. Loyalty is earned. GM doesn't seem to get that. In the meantime, with our experience, cannot recommend the 2018 Equinox to anyone.
Road noise regret
Tom,08/23/2017
Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My Premier fwd with Michelin Premier ltx 18" tires creates a tremendous amount of road noise. I would suggest driving the vehicle for a day or two before making a purchase. GM and Michelin claim that there is not a problem with their product and the dealer is stuck in the middle and cannot offer any assistance. After eight months of ownership this vehicle still offers too much road noise. I have now owned this vehicle for almost three years and the road noise is still an issue. Also, the Michelin premier Ltx tires do not perform very well in the snow and ice. Other electronic issues with censors, etc, have gone undetected by the dealership.
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Equinox models:

Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates to alert the driver when advanced safety systems, including the parking sensors and blind-spot monitor, are triggered.
Side Blind Zone Alert
Illuminates a light on the Equinox's outside mirrors if there's a vehicle in or approaching the Equinox's left- or right-hand blind spot.
Forward Collision Alert
Sounds an alarm if the Equinox rapidly approaches the vehicle in front and a collision is deemed imminent.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV, Equinox Diesel. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT is priced between $13,726 and$23,996 with odometer readings between 4803 and92133 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS is priced between $14,900 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 5186 and58250 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier is priced between $19,995 and$26,439 with odometer readings between 13624 and84345 miles.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Equinoxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chevrolet Equinox for sale near. There are currently 178 used and CPO 2018 Equinoxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,726 and mileage as low as 4803 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

