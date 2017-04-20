Overall rating 7.4 / 10

In 2016, the Chevrolet Equinox outsold every other vehicle in GM's lineup except the Silverado pickup. Not a bad year, but the Equinox still didn't do as well as its competitors from Ford, Honda, Nissan and Toyota. That's not a complete surprise since the segment favors the latest and greatest, and the Equinox has stayed more or less the same since 2010. We appreciated the previous model for its copious interior and cargo room, but it was clear the Equinox was uncompetitive in terms of performance, comfort and value. That changes with the debut of the redesigned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

The new Equinox is smaller and lighter than the vehicle it replaces, and it's powered exclusively by turbocharged four-cylinder engines with standard engine stop-start technology. Chevy says the most economical of these, an optional 1.6-liter diesel engine, will achieve an impressive 40 mpg on the highway. Even if you don't go for the diesel option, the standard engines all deliver improved fuel economy figures compared to the previous Equinox.

The downsizing has barely impacted the Equinox's spacious interior. There's plenty of legroom for tall passengers in all outboard seats — though the panoramic sunroof reduces headroom for those in the rear — and the back seats fold flat at the pull of a lever to increase the size of the cargo area to 63.5 cubic feet. You'll appreciate the extra space because the 29.9 cubic feet behind the rear seats is smaller than most in this class.

The Equinox features plenty of advanced safety equipment, from standard items such as a rearview camera and Chevy's Teen Driver reporting feature to a top-down parking camera system and lane departure warning and intervention. Tech features are also abundant, with every Equinox boasting a touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

The Equinox is not the most exciting compact crossover to drive, but it is one of the best all-rounders in the class. If you can look past its small cargo area, you'll be rewarded with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best touchscreen systems in the business.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.