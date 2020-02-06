2021 Chevrolet Equinox
What to expect
- Significant styling changes coming for 2022 model
- The 2021 Equinox is essentially unchanged
- Part of the third generation Equinox introduced for 2018
What is the Equinox?
The small crossover SUV segment is the most competitive in the industry. That means each crossover in the class has to be at the top of its game, and even seemingly good entries can be tripped up by minor gaffes. Take the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, for example. Though it has numerous strengths, its missteps are more glaring because of the strength of the competition.
The Chevrolet Equinox does the SUV thing well. There's plenty of legroom all around, and cargo space is notably better than what you'll find in a comparably priced sedan or hatchback. It also delivers a smooth, comfortable ride, and the seats are shaped for all-day comfort. We also like that the Equinox is one of the few entries in the class that offer an upgraded engine. But it suffers from some frankly cheap-feeling interior plastics and less cargo capacity than popular rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Remember, it doesn't take much to fall down the order in this class.
Chevrolet is keen not to lose any ground, so for 2022 it's planned a fairly thorough restyling. The 2022 model will also widen the availability of popular safety features. But if you like the looks of the current Equinox, you will still be able to grab one through the rest of this year.
Edmunds says
It's not in our top five in the small SUV segment, but the Chevrolet Equinox remains an attractive choice thanks to its comfortable ride, precise handling and powerful engine. Keep your eyes on Edmunds for information about the upcoming restyled 2022 Equinox.
Related 2021 Chevrolet Equinox info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2011
- Used Lexus RX 350 2008
- Used Tesla Model X 2016
- Used Toyota Prius 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2009
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2009
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2017
- Used BMW i8 2016
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- GMC Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals