2021 Chevrolet Equinox Review

The small crossover SUV segment is the most competitive in the industry. That means each crossover in the class has to be at the top of its game, and even seemingly good entries can be tripped up by minor gaffes. Take the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, for example. Though it has numerous strengths, its missteps are more glaring because of the strength of the competition.

The Chevrolet Equinox does the SUV thing well. There's plenty of legroom all around, and cargo space is notably better than what you'll find in a comparably priced sedan or hatchback. It also delivers a smooth, comfortable ride, and the seats are shaped for all-day comfort. We also like that the Equinox is one of the few entries in the class that offer an upgraded engine. But it suffers from some frankly cheap-feeling interior plastics and less cargo capacity than popular rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Remember, it doesn't take much to fall down the order in this class.

Chevrolet is keen not to lose any ground, so for 2022 it's planned a fairly thorough restyling. The 2022 model will also widen the availability of popular safety features. But if you like the looks of the current Equinox, you will still be able to grab one through the rest of this year.