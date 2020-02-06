  1. Home
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

What to expect

  • Significant styling changes coming for 2022 model
  • The 2021 Equinox is essentially unchanged
  • Part of the third generation Equinox introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Review
byKurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor02/06/2020 (updated 06/24/2020)

What is the Equinox?

The small crossover SUV segment is the most competitive in the industry. That means each crossover in the class has to be at the top of its game, and even seemingly good entries can be tripped up by minor gaffes. Take the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, for example. Though it has numerous strengths, its missteps are more glaring because of the strength of the competition.

The Chevrolet Equinox does the SUV thing well. There's plenty of legroom all around, and cargo space is notably better than what you'll find in a comparably priced sedan or hatchback. It also delivers a smooth, comfortable ride, and the seats are shaped for all-day comfort. We also like that the Equinox is one of the few entries in the class that offer an upgraded engine. But it suffers from some frankly cheap-feeling interior plastics and less cargo capacity than popular rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. Remember, it doesn't take much to fall down the order in this class.

Chevrolet is keen not to lose any ground, so for 2022 it's planned a fairly thorough restyling. The 2022 model will also widen the availability of popular safety features. But if you like the looks of the current Equinox, you will still be able to grab one through the rest of this year.

Edmunds says

It's not in our top five in the small SUV segment, but the Chevrolet Equinox remains an attractive choice thanks to its comfortable ride, precise handling and powerful engine. Keep your eyes on Edmunds for information about the upcoming restyled 2022 Equinox.

