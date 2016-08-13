Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

I have owned minivans, big suv's, and cars. The Equinox is "medium sized." MPG in normal driving is 24, highway 28. Ride is comfortable even for trips. Decent room for 5. Rear cargo area is adequate. Only complaint is a leaking rear shock which was replaced under warranty. After hearing about some internal engine oil passage ways being a little undersized subject to restricting oil flow causing early timing chain failure I started changing oil at 5000-6000 miles . Oil monitor reaches 20%. I always use synthetic oil. Prefer Mobil extended, Pennzoil, etc. Cleaned throttle body and new spark plugs at 50,000 miles. Still runs like new. As of Feb 2018 vehicle used 1 to 1.5 qts oil in 3000 miles. 2014's had internal engine revisions to slow down piston rings issues. Still highly satisfied with vehicle. Upgraded front brakes to drilled slotted rotors for better braking at 30000 miles. Originals had too much fade under hard braking. Now have 70,000 miles. One time oil usage issue has not occurred again. Appears to be no oil usage in 5000 mile oil change. Feb 2019 replaced front struts\sway bar links and rear shocks in 2018. Still no oil issues. Changing oil at 4000-5000 miles hopefully to avoid the major engine failure. Clean throttle body yearly. Vehicle still starts and runs like new. As of August 2019 now have 86,000 miles. I now change oil around 4000 miles, which is 50% oil meter. Uses about half quart oil between changes. Like to keep oil clean. Vehicle still runs like new. Change transmission fluid every two years. There is a drain plug and refill port making it easy.

Read more