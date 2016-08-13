Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

14,410 listings
Equinox Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,410 listings
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    21,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,491

    $4,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    102,337 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,980

    $3,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    74,766 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,484

    $2,979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    105,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $2,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    92,061 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,391

    $2,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    108,717 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    $2,868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    100,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    $1,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    93,087 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,395

    $1,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    95,279 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    $2,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    103,266 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $2,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    88,207 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,182

    $2,216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    101,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,794

    $1,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    99,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $1,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    147,713 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $1,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    81,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,992

    $1,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    60,945 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,980

    $3,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    49,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $1,662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    107,462 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,000

    $2,371 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,410 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox

Overall Consumer Rating
4.142 Reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Good Value
Richard,08/13/2016
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned minivans, big suv's, and cars. The Equinox is "medium sized." MPG in normal driving is 24, highway 28. Ride is comfortable even for trips. Decent room for 5. Rear cargo area is adequate. Only complaint is a leaking rear shock which was replaced under warranty. After hearing about some internal engine oil passage ways being a little undersized subject to restricting oil flow causing early timing chain failure I started changing oil at 5000-6000 miles . Oil monitor reaches 20%. I always use synthetic oil. Prefer Mobil extended, Pennzoil, etc. Cleaned throttle body and new spark plugs at 50,000 miles. Still runs like new. As of Feb 2018 vehicle used 1 to 1.5 qts oil in 3000 miles. 2014's had internal engine revisions to slow down piston rings issues. Still highly satisfied with vehicle. Upgraded front brakes to drilled slotted rotors for better braking at 30000 miles. Originals had too much fade under hard braking. Now have 70,000 miles. One time oil usage issue has not occurred again. Appears to be no oil usage in 5000 mile oil change. Feb 2019 replaced front struts\sway bar links and rear shocks in 2018. Still no oil issues. Changing oil at 4000-5000 miles hopefully to avoid the major engine failure. Clean throttle body yearly. Vehicle still starts and runs like new. As of August 2019 now have 86,000 miles. I now change oil around 4000 miles, which is 50% oil meter. Uses about half quart oil between changes. Like to keep oil clean. Vehicle still runs like new. Change transmission fluid every two years. There is a drain plug and refill port making it easy.
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
