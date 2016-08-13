Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
- 21,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,491$4,108 Below Market
West International Auto Sales - Miramar / Florida
~~Drive today with only $990 Down! w.a.c. ~~ IF YOU WORK THEN YOU DRIVE! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER NECESSARY FOR APPROVALS.~No Social Security Customers Welcome~ Low Rates starting at 1.99% Low Monthly PaymentsBad or No Credit Accepted Bankruptcy Repos No Social NO PROBLEM Open Car Loans Accepted No Down Payment (W.A.C.) Trade-Ins Accepted~EVERYONE GETS APPROVED NO MATTER WHAT!~-We use about 30 banks, credit unions and also do in house financing. -We can report to the credit bureau to help improve your credit score.FOR FAST LOAN APPROVALS PLEASE DO THE FINANCE APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER THE FINANCING TAB. www.WestAutoSalesFL.comWe Speak: English, Spanish and Russian!More vehicle details: www.WestAutoSalesFL.comAddress: 4010 S State Road 7 Miramar, FL 33023Phone: (954)800-4664Website: westautosalesfl.comCall for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle (954)800-4664 Your message will always be answered by a real human — never an automated system. Pre-Sale Service and Inspection, Free Carwash, Warranty, Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, All records in possession, Regularly maintained, Lots of storage, Ice cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, New floor mats, Spotless interior, Great first ride, Fully Loaded, Available Satellite Radio, Mint Condition, Not seen any accidents, Family friendly, Drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEKXE6369729
Stock: 6260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,980$3,418 Below Market
Dave Kehl Chevrolet - Mechanicsburg / Ohio
18 Inch Aluminum Wheels-2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine-Six Speed Automatic Transmission-Power Door Locks-Power Windows-Power Heated Outside Mirrors-Power Sunroof-Power Rear Liftgate-Power Driver Seat-Driver And Front Passenger Heated Seats-Cruise Control-Remote Start-Remote Keyless Entry-Rear Vision Camera-CD/Mp3 Player-Steering Wheel Controls-Bluetooth
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALDEK4E6164290
Stock: 20127B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-26-2019
- 74,766 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,484$2,979 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
SEATS DELUXE FRONT BUCKET (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing)(182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT, AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3/WMA PLAYBACK CAPABILITY Graphic Interface Display (GID) Radio Data System (RDS) speed-compensated volume and outside temperature display (STD), LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cloth Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALAEK4E1165970
Stock: 5165970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 105,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000$2,491 Below Market
Bill Abbott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Monticello / Illinois
Mechanic special. Has check engine light on with an oil leak plus needs brakes.All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again... Ready for anything!!! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 29 MPG Hwy!!! Optional equipment includes: Power Convenience Package, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Protection Package (LPO), Front License Plate Bracket... All rates, terms & financing subject to credit approval. Any payments listed are for illustrative purposes only, please visit an associate for details. Prices may vary in conjunction with rebates and/or special offers. Thank you for shopping online.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLGEK9E6206685
Stock: 0T069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 92,061 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,391$2,292 Below Market
Gettel Nissan - Sarasota / Florida
-Priced below the market average!- Bluetooth, This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS, has a great Black exterior, and a clean Jet Black interior! Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio This Chevrolet Equinox gets great fuel economy with over 32.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 3530 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239. *Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee, and *does not include dealer installed options. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between sale of a vehicle and updating of inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALAEK0E6210809
Stock: 4512202A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 108,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$2,868 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity mast|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Internet radio app - Pandora Stitcher|Radio - AM/FM touch screen display voice operated|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 80|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.18|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.9|Rear brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake width - 0.78|Armrests - rear center with cupholders rear folding|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Steering wheel trim - leather|Ambient lighting|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage illuminated|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - illuminated entry keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 4|Power outlet(s) - 12V cargo area 12V front and rear 4 total|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - accessory hook door pockets front seatback|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Liftgate window - fixed|Rear door type - liftgate|Axle ratio - 3.23|Alternator - 120 amps|Battery - maintenance-free|Battery rating - 525 CCA|Door handle color - body-color|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - black chrome surround|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rocker panel color - black|Window trim - black|Infotainment - MyLink|Clock|Compass|Digital odometer|Driver information system|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - tachometer|Oil monitor|Trip computer|Trip odometer - 2|Warnings and reminders - lamp failure, low fuel, engine oil, coolant tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto on/off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirror type - spotter mirror|Side mirrors - heated|Roof rails|Roof rails color - black|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Rearview monitor - in mirror|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - reclining|Driver seat power adjustments - height lumbar 4|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat folding|Rear seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - premium cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system|Power door locks - anti-lockout|Hill holder control|Roll stability control|Stability control|Traction control|Trailer stability control|Steering ratio - 17.4|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.5|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Satellite communications - OnStar|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - aluminum|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Rear wiper - variable intermittent with washer|Tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNALBEK4EZ102459
Stock: EZ102459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2020
- 100,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900$1,719 Below Market
Fredonia Chysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fredonia / New York
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! All of the premium features expected of a Chevrolet are offered, including: air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLEEK0E6113672
Stock: F4649A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 93,087 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,395$1,924 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT. 1 OWNER WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! ONLY 93,000 MILES! Has all of its service records! It has options including premium alloy wheels, power windows and locks, luggage rack, power seats, back up camera, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEK5E6261471
Stock: 261471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 95,279 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000$2,079 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION -AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--MULTI-ZONE A/C--PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --GRAY EXTERIOR and BEIGE interior .Features include--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Air conditioning manual climate control Alternator 120 amps Antenna roof-mounted Armrest rear center with dual cup holders Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards Audio system feature 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. Axle 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LF26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.) Battery maintenance free with rundown protection 525 CCA Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc Brakes brake assist Brakes Hill Start-Assist (HAS) Bumpers front and rear body-color with Charcoal lowers Compass display included in Driver Information Center (DIC) (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.) Console front center with armrest and concealed storage Cupholders 2 front in center console and 2 rear in center armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door Daytime Running Lamps Defogger rear-window electric Door handles body-color Drivetrain front-wheel drive Engine 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing)(182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) Exhaust single Glass tinted Grille Charcoal with chrome surround GVWR 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.) Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass Lighting interior with theatre dimming center-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on center stack surround and center console cupholders Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger Mirror inside rearview manual day/night Mirrors outside power-adjustable Black manual-folding and integral spotter mirror Moldings Charcoal lower rocker Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area. Safety belts 3-point driver and right-front passenger height-adjustable includes pretensioners Safety belts 3-point rear all seating positions Seat adjuster front driver power lumbar and power height adjuster Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline Steering column tilt and telescopic Steering power-assist electric-variable Suspension front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms Suspension rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar Suspension Refined Ride Tire compact spare with steel wheel Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.) Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer. Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Bluetooth for phone only when equipped with (UE1) OnStar. Deleted with (UE0) OnStar delete.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALAEK3E6198722
Stock: F5EL8U7
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,266 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,500$2,633 Below Market
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Summit White 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT, HAs a NADA retail value of $10,725, CLEAN CARFAX!, HEATED SEATS, Backup Camera, SUNROOF, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNALBEK1EZ104167
Stock: 32472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 88,207 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,182$2,216 Below Market
Faulkner Buick GMC - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ Silver Topaz Metallic *Bluetooth*, *Leather Seats*, *Remote Engine Start*, *Navigation / GPS*, *Built-in USB ports*, *Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls*, *Fully Detailed*, *Local Trade*, *Non-Smoker*, *Alloy Wheels*, *OnStar*, *Premium Audio Package*, *LTZ Package*, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Equipment Group LTZ, Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inside Self-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Pioneer Premium 8-Speaker System, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Park Assist, Rear window wiper, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack: rails only, Safety Package, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Trailering Equipment Package (LPO).22/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALDEK4E6252045
Stock: E6252045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 101,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,794$1,767 Below Market
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Chevrolet Equinox LT 2014 Atlantis Blue Metallic Newly Detailed, AWD, 17' Aluminum Wheels, 3.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver Convenience Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions Connections, Equipment Group 1LT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Climate Control, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK9E6141413
Stock: 23042T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 99,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,677 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLGE36E6238485
Stock: DC119705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,713 Below Market
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2014 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS AWD! COMES EQUIPPED WITH ECO TEC 4 CYLINDER, AWD, PWR WINDOWS, LOCKS, REMOTE START, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, AND MANY OTHER GREAT OPTIONS! DONT MISS OUT!! INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-934-1106 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADES WELCOME FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE KEY: GMC, TOYOTA, FORD, LEXUS, BMW, TRAILBLAZER, ACADIA, ENCLAVE, TERRAIN, HIGHLANDER, 4RUNNER, RAV4, CHEROKEE,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK1E6355506
Stock: 355506A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,992$1,697 Below Market
Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT Black Granite Metallic 17' Aluminum Wheels, 3.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Climate Control, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3062 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 20/29 City/Highway MPG Servicing Tysons Corner, Bethesda, Washington DC, Maryland, Fairfax,Chantilly, Vienna, Annandale, Alexandria, Woodbridge and many more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK6E6344193
Stock: 344193T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 60,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,980$3,105 Below Market
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ: CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 30891 miles below market average! - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLHE35E6162358
Stock: WP2369A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 49,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900$1,662 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Bluetooth Connection Axle; 3.23 Final Drive Ratio Engine; 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Gvwr; 4960 Lbs. (2250 Kg) Jet Black; Premium Cloth Lt Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Silver Topaz Metallic Tires; P225/65R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic With Overdrive Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Chevrolet Equinox makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Chevrolet Equinox LT is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEK7E6234885
Stock: E6234885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 107,462 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,000$2,371 Below Market
Tom Henry Chevrolet - Bakerstown / Pennsylvania
WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY!**REMOTE START**, **Navigation/Navi/GPS**, **Sunroof**, **Leather Interior**, **Power Liftgate**2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 3.6L V6 SIDI 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWDHeated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 155 Amp Alternator, 18 Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 3.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Exhaust w/Premium Tips, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Equipment Group LTZ, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Inside Self-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Pioneer Premium 8-Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Park Assist, Rear Pa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLHE34E6155465
Stock: N14450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
