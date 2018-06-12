  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(50)
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Type:

What’s new

  • New Infotainment 3 touchscreen interface
  • Newly available adaptive cruise control
  • Revised feature availability
  • Part of the third Equinox generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Three engines to choose from, including a fuel-efficient diesel
  • Smooth ride over most road surfaces
  • Excellent handling characteristics
  • Smaller cargo area compared to most of its competitors
  • The base gasoline and diesel engines don't feel very lively
  • Interior materials quality is disappointing considering the price
MSRP Starting at
$23,800
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Chevrolet Equinox pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Equinox does Edmunds recommend?

Considering the L is special order only, and the LS doesn't add much for a substantial price bump, we think it's worth skipping straight to the LT model. Its list of added features isn't extensive, but you do get upgraded headlights for better nighttime visibility, along with satellite radio and tinted glass. The LT also opens the doors to several worthy option packages. The Confidence and Convenience package stands out, with additional luxury features and blind-spot monitoring.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

Fortune doesn't necessarily favor the bold in the compact crossover segment — the Honda CR-V, the Nissan Rogue and the Toyota RAV4 are perennial best-sellers thanks in part to their all-around competencies and history of reliability. Still, automakers strive to make their small SUVs distinct. The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox stands out by bringing high-end luxury features and a couple of distinctive engines to this typically price-conscious class.

Redesigned just last year, the Equinox is one of the newer entries in this segment. As such, all the latest safety features are available, from a surround-view parking camera to forward collision warning system that can identify pedestrians. Unlike some competitors, most of these features can only be ordered on the top trim level, but at least you can get them. Also available are a panoramic sunroof, a surround-view parking camera and ventilated front seats — rare options in this class.

We also like that the Equinox offers two alternative powertrains if you aren't satisfied with the base turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. At one end of the spectrum is a fuel-efficient diesel that achieves 32 mpg in combined driving (the standard engine earns 28 mpg); at the other, a turbocharged 2.0-liter with an additional 80 horsepower. Be careful, however: Once you start checking the options boxes, the Equinox can be substantially more expensive than rival crossovers. An engine stop-start system that cannot be disabled and disappointing materials quality also might give prospective buyers pause.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox models

The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is a five-passenger compact crossover that costs a bit more than most rivals. It's sold in four trims: L, LS, LT and Premier. The base L model seems like a great deal until you realize that it's a custom-order model and you'll have to wait for it to be built. You'll find the LS at practically any dealer, but it's more expensive and doesn't add much. Best to skip straight to the LT, which is just a bit more expensive and includes more features and access to additional options. If you want the LT and its two packages, the leather-trimmed Premier includes it all.

Three engines are offered on the Equinox. The standard engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (170 horsepower, 203 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. A more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 260 lb-ft) is optional and comes standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also optional is a fuel-efficient 1.6-liter diesel (137 hp, 240 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed automatic. Both of these engines can be ordered on LT and Premier trim levels.

The front-drive-only base L is well-equipped, and it comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, a fuel-saving engine stop-start system, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog modes, Bluetooth, OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity and a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports up front, and two charge-only USB ports in the rear.

It's a built-to-order trim, however, so you're most likely going to see the next-level LS on dealer lots. It's pricier and doesn't add much besides rear floor mats, a spare tire and a tire jack. It does open the door to an expanded range of exterior colors and availability of all-wheel drive, however, so it's worth considering if you want the least expensive AWD model. The new LS Convenience package adds a power driver's seat and rear privacy glass.

Stepping up to the LT adds xenon headlights, an upgraded information display, auxiliary rear-seat release levers, satellite radio, and the contents of the LS Convenience package. Select either of the optional engines and you'll also add a sunroof and roof rails, while the 2.0-liter motor exclusively adds 18-inch wheels.

The LT offers three notable feature packages. The Lights and Brights package pads on 19-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, and LED headlights and taillights. The Infotainment package adds a 120-volt household-style power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation and two USB ports in the armrest bin. The related Sun and Navigation package includes the contents of the Infotainment package plus a sunroof. (Note that Chevy discontinued this package partway through the model year.)

For increased safety, get the Confidence and Convenience package, which includes rear parking sensors, a power liftgate (except on the diesel), remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

Finally, the range-topping Premier includes the above packages (minus the navigation system and panoramic sunroof) along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, chrome exterior trim, ambient interior lighting, driver-seat memory settings, perforated leather upholstery and wireless device charging. Nineteen-inch wheels are added with the selection of the 2.0-liter engine.

Even the top-trim Premier leaves some goodies on the table. The feature-heavy Confidence and Convenience II package adds automatic high-beam control, a 360-degree parking camera system, a heated steering wheel, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a meter that measures the distance (in time) between you and the car in front, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking. The Sun, Sound and Navigation package (also discontinued midway through the model year) builds on top of this package with 19-inch wheels, the panoramic sunroof and the contents of the Infotainment II package (navigation and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Equinox Premier (turbo 2.0-liter inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Equinox has received some revisions, including a revised infotainment system for 2019. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Equinox, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

8.0
The upgrade from the base 1.5-liter engine to the 2.0-liter is well-justified with the amount of power and efficiency it delivers. On top of that, the Equinox has impressive handling on a twisty road. The only downside is the big turning radius that affects U-turns and parking.

Acceleration

9.0
This engine is one of the best in the class. Acceleration is smooth and very manageable in everyday driving, but the front-wheel-drive model can generate torque steer when you floor it. Ours needed only 6.4 seconds to reach 60 mph, quicker than rivals. The diesel took a more leisurely 9.8 seconds.

Braking

8.0
The brakes feel nice and dependable. The pedal effort is appropriate for this kind of vehicle, and response is neither grabby nor lazy. It just feels right. Our Equinox executed a panic stop from 60 mph in 115 feet, a solid result in the compact SUV class.

Steering

8.0
Steering effort is what we expect from a small crossover, with low effort at parking speeds and more weighting at highway speeds. The vehicle tracks straight on most surfaces, and ample on-center feel makes for a relaxing drive. But we noticed some squirm on roads with longitudinal rain grooves.

Handling

9.0
The Equinox is surprisingly capable and balanced on a challenging twisty road. The handling limits are surprisingly high and approachable in these conditions, and it's just about as fun to drive as the class-leading Mazda CX-5.

Drivability

6.0
We're deducting points for an unusually large turning circle. Multipoint turns are a common occurrence with this car on streets where rivals can make a simple U-turn. We noticed this characteristic when nosing into crowded parking lots, too.

Comfort

7.0
Aside from the poorly placed air vents on the dash and the rather stifling leather upholstery, the Equinox gets high marks for comfort. Driving for many hours on end will not cause any undue fatigue. All things considered, it's comparable to other SUVs in the class.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats are well-shaped for long hours on the road, though the lumbar adjustment seemed a bit too low, pushing on the top of the hips. The cushioning is adequate, but the perforated leather didn't breathe well without the ventilation activated. The rear seats offer good thigh support.

Ride comfort

8.0
The majority of ruts and bumps are well-absorbed by the compliant suspension. The car feels remarkably solid on the road without any harshness. This is especially impressive when you consider how well the Equinox handles.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Road and wind noise is noticeable but not at all intrusive. On paper, it's as comparably quiet as the Honda CR-V, but in practice it sounds marginally louder. The diesel engine emits a lot of chatter that reminds us of old-school diesels.

Climate control

6.0
The vertical vents flanking the touchscreen do a poor job of distributing air. The only part of the driver they're able to cool are your knuckles. The ventilated seats are very effective at reducing the stifling nature of the leather upholstery.

Interior

7.0
The Equinox interior is attractive and mostly well-configured. But we would prefer the steering wheel to telescope further and wish the panoramic sunroof wasn't as intrusive for rear passengers.

Ease of use

7.0
The touchscreen is awkwardly angled away, making it prone to catching glare and obscuring the display. Otherwise, the layout of the controls is logical, and operating the many systems is intuitive.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The step-in height is low enough for smaller passengers to get in with minimal effort, and the doors are small enough to open wide in tight parking spaces. But the bottom edge of the doors are low and prone to scraping on high curbs.

Driving position

6.0
There's a good range of seat adjustment, but the steering wheel doesn't telescope far enough for average-size adult drivers, forcing them to sit closer and more upright than many will prefer.

Roominess

6.0
There's a wealth of room up front, but rear headroom is limited by the panoramic sunroof. Thankfully, you can get the Equinox's best features without opting for the sunroof.

Visibility

7.0
The front roof pillar is a bit thicker than you'll find in rivals, somewhat obstructing the view through left turns. Visibility out the sides and back is typical for other compact SUVs, with some reliance on the rearview camera needed in tight spots.

Quality

5.0
The interior materials quality is disappointing for the class and even more so when you consider how expensive the Equinox is. Hard plastics are one thing, but the textures are mismatched and there's a definite downmarket look and feel.

Utility

7.5
While the Equinox doesn't have an abundance of cargo space compared to rivals, it should handle the bulk of everyday hauling. Some thoughtful features help compensate for the lack of on-paper capacity.

Small-item storage

7.5
There are plenty of bins, pockets and trays to hold your personal effects. The trays for cellphones are particularly helpful with rubberized coverings to keep objects in place.

Cargo space

7.0
In terms of cargo capacity, the Equinox is slightly below average, but we think there's plenty of space. Still, it's well below the Honda CR-V's class-leading capacity. The self-folding rear seats and underfloor storage are praiseworthy additions.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The LATCH anchors are easy to find and hook up to, and there's plenty of space for forward-facing seats. Rear-facing seats fit well if the passenger seated ahead doesn't slide the seat into the last third of seat travel.

Technology

8.0
Chevrolet gets high marks for tech, curing many of the ills that plagued past models. It has plenty of features that are standard throughout the lineup, and the inclusion of six USB ports ensures all devices will be charged.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment. The Apple CarPlay system had no glitches to speak of and is more intuitive than the MyLink system. It's a good substitute for the optional navigation system that forces you to add the panoramic sunroof. Also, there are six USB ports.

Driver aids

8.0
The forward collision warning system is well-tuned to avoid false alarms and is also adjustable for sensitivity. The lane keeping assist, however, doesn't activate until you're well over the line. We're fans of the safety alert seat, which is more effective than beeps and flashes.

Voice control

8.0
The MyLink and Apple CarPlay voice controls are equally good at accurately deciphering commands. The Apple CarPlay gets a slight edge for the ability to use more natural speech, but it is reliant on an internet connection.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

5 star reviews: 66%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 50 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering
  • engine
  • ride quality
  • infotainment system
  • spaciousness
  • road noise
  • appearance
  • acceleration
  • visibility
  • seats
  • wheels & tires
  • transmission
  • towing
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • climate control
  • fuel efficiency
  • technology
  • safety
  • brakes
  • oil
  • electrical system
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, I'm Sold
JHugh,
LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I've spent months test driving vehicles, researching, and it looks like the 2019 Equinox is going to be the one. First off, I'm coming from a F-150 with a big V8, so I know what adequate power feels like. The 1.5L is perfectly adequate for accelerating; it was tested in highway merging and residential traffic conditions. Out of all the SUV's I tested it was the only one that felt like it responded as needed. The quiet engine and transmission shifting is simply the smoothest in this class. The back seats are super comfy even in the lowest trims. The only negatives for me: 1)the back cargo space is smaller than others. However, it does have a neat hidden cargo space above the spare. 2)I don't desire adaptive cruise control myself but I do believe lane assist and blind spot warning should come standard on all cars at this point without an upcharge. Technology features are superb, clear info screen and enough USB ports. I think if you cross shop and test all the SUV's in this class, you'll see what a wonderful vehicle the Equinox is.

5 out of 5 stars, I STILL LOVE MY CHEVY EQUINOX after 1 1/2 years
Tommy Vee,
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Nothing has changed about my review below, from a year ago. DO NOT listen to the negative comments from the critics in car magazines and online about this Equinox. The 1.5 - 4 cylinder turbo engine is GREAT. I wanted this engine and did not want the 2.0. I was looking for an SUV that rides well and is fuel efficient. I am very happy. I am getting a lot better mileage than my last SUV. My Equinox rides very well, the seats are very comfortable, and there's plenty of room inside. I do not need the navigation system. I am using the Android app on my cell and I now use Waze on the screen. My only complaint is that I wish the warranty lasted longer than 3 years/36,000 miles. This is my 1st GM car since my 1989 Firebird. I went with foreign cars after the Firebird and now I am back with GM. I also wish they had a auto dimming rear view mirror.

5 out of 5 stars, Back to Chevrolet
Mark J Girard,
LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Drove 2 imports for 15 years and since I own a classic 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a 2001 Tahoe I decided to give Chevy another try. I test drove 8 four seaters and a couple 6 seaters and settled on the Equinox. I got the smaller engine on a LT model because it would takes weeks to get a 2.0 in an LT. The Premier is very nice but kind of expensive for all of the gadgets. The 1.5 Turbo has good to excellent exceleration and I am use to my Tahoe that has a V8. The two imports we had were dogs on exceleration, both did 80 mph very well but getting there was a chore. The Equinox rides well and has comfortable seats but I will agree there is a lot of plastic in the interior. Electronics works well and the engine on/off is very efficient but there should be a turn off switch too. After a month an half with the new Equinox we are very pleased and would highly recommend one to all drivers.

5 out of 5 stars, First SUV, and first update...
ESR,
Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

Update: Still enjoying the Equinox TD with nearly 7,000 miles traveled. MPGs continue to be on the remarkable side for this type of vehicle. Suburban and highway trips have yielded 43+ mpg average. First oil change and tire rotation at 6,000 miles. The interior remains comfortable and quiet in any environment. The Bose sound system is excellent. Driving characteristics are great, easy to navigate in traffic, parking lots and on Interstates. Safety sensors are very helpful in traffic. The 360 degree camera is amazing for squeezing successfully out of impossible spots. The 1.6L turbo diesel engine is definitely a little powerhouse. Gotta watch those takeoffs from a standing start. I have to continue giving this Chevy a couple of thumbs up. Original review: Needed a new wagon. These small SUVs are the new wagons, I guess. Thoroughly test drove all the small SUVs on the market. Loved the CR-V. Last on the Test Drive list was the Equinox and I have to say that my wife and I were very surprised by the ride quality, interior comfort and safety equipment. It lacks a bit of the load room that CR-V has, but the removable rear floor panel allows for bicycles to be loaded standing up inside the cargo area attached to fork mounts. That clinched the sale. Well, that and the fact that a fully optioned 2019 diesel Premier ended up costing significantly less than a CR-V Touring. The 360 degree camera is quite the aid getting in and out of tight spots. Adaptable cruise control works really well, and allows for less stressful Interstate travel. Our first trip was 1,500 miles. Equinox has very linear highway driving dynamics and is quiet. Ventilated seats are a definite plus. I give these seats an A+ for comfort. The 1.6L diesel delivered impressive efficiency with a measured 41 mpg on the trip where average speeds were 65 to 70 mph in less than perfect weather. MPG is especially good considering that we had rear seats down and the load area filled, so not traveling light. I can't comment on durability yet since our Equinox is new. If there's anything I don't like, it's the usual vulnerable interior plastic surfaces. I found an awful lot of very easily scratched interior plastic in all the small SUVs that we test drove.

Write a review

See all 50 reviews

Features & Specs

LT 4dr SUV features & specs
LT 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$27,200
MPG 26 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
LT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LT 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$28,900
MPG 25 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
LS 4dr SUV features & specs
LS 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$25,900
MPG 26 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
LT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$31,500
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower252 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Chevrolet Equinox features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Equinox safety features:

Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates to alert the driver when advanced safety systems, including the parking sensors and blind-spot monitor, are triggered.
Side Blind Zone Alert
Illuminates a light on the Equinox's outside mirrors if there's a vehicle in or approaching the Equinox's left- or right-hand blind spot.
Forward Collision Alert
Sounds an alarm if the Equinox rapidly approaches the vehicle in front and a collision is deemed imminent.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Chevrolet Equinox vs. the competition

Chevrolet Equinox vs. GMC Terrain

The Equinox and GMC Terrain are mechanically related, sharing a common platform and the same engine lineup. There aren't many differences aside from styling and pricing — the Chevy is a little less expensive when you compare trims. Additionally, the Terrain's luxe Denali trim features a cabin with materials that look and feel nicer than the one in its Equinox counterpart.

Compare Chevrolet Equinox & GMC Terrain features

Chevrolet Equinox vs. Ford Escape

Ford has done an admirable job updating the Escape since this model's debut in 2013, but the newer Equinox has it beat in most respects. The Escape costs less than its crosstown rival, but the Equinox's interior is more current and fields fewer hard plastics. The Equinox's gasoline engines are also more efficient even if you don't opt for the fuel-sipping diesel engine.

Compare Chevrolet Equinox & Ford Escape features

Chevrolet Equinox vs. Honda CR-V

Like the Equinox, Honda's CR-V was also recently redesigned and is an evolutionary improvement over its predecessor. Most CR-V models are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that is peppier and a bit more fuel-efficient than the Equinox's base engine. The CR-V also has a larger cargo area, a more upscale interior and more standard safety features. But you can't get a more powerful engine as you can in the Equinox.

Compare Chevrolet Equinox & Honda CR-V features

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Equinox a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Equinox both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Chevrolet Equinox fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Equinox gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 32 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Equinox has 29.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Equinox. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox:

  • New Infotainment 3 touchscreen interface
  • Newly available adaptive cruise control
  • Revised feature availability
  • Part of the third Equinox generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Equinox reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Equinox is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Equinox. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Equinox's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Equinox and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Equinox is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox?

The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,800.

Other versions include:

  • LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,200
  • LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,900
  • LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,900
  • LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,500
  • LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $29,700
  • Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,900
  • Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $35,700
  • Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,900
  • LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,600
  • Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $31,100
  • Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $33,300
  • L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,800
  • LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $31,300
  • Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $35,100
  • LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $29,600
  • LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $30,015
  • LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,315
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Equinox?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Equinox, the next question is, which Equinox model is right for you? Equinox variants include LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Equinox models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox

It's no surprise that the compact crossover market is the biggest segment in the U.S. thanks to vehicles such as the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. As with most Chevrolets, the Equinox is sold in several different trim levels with many option packages. All these available configurations give you a great chance at finding the perfect model at your local Chevy dealer.

Chevrolet offers the 2019 Equinox in four trim levels: L, LS, LT and Premier. The base L is very well-equipped relative to its low price, with standard features including automatic headlights, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7-inch touchscreen, and smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, this value-rich base trim will be nearly impossible to find on dealer lots because it's available by special order only. Dealers will more likely have plenty of LS models, however, which is nearly $2,000 more but adds rear floor mats and a spare tire (instead of a tire inflator kit), along with an expanded exterior color palette and available all-wheel drive.

The LT is a modestly priced upgrade that adds xenon headlights, a power driver's seat and satellite radio. It also opens the door to additional features with three available packages: Infotainment, Lights and Brights, and Confidence and Convenience. The Premier model gets a big price bump since it comes standard with all three of the previously mentioned packages. It also includes LED headlights, a hands-free liftgate and leather upholstery. If the Premier doesn't already have everything you want, it can be bolstered with the Confidence and Convenience II package and the Sun, Sound and Navigation package.

Even with the base turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, the Equinox is often pricier than its competitors. It's considerably more expensive when equipped with either the more powerful 2.0-liter gasoline engine or the fuel-sipping 1.6-liter diesel. Both alternatives are worth considering since the 1.5-liter and its slow-shifting six-speed automatic feel lethargic, especially in hilly areas.

Despite its sluggish base engine, the Equinox is certainly worth a look if you're in the market for a well-rounded compact SUV. There's plenty of cargo space, the central touchscreen interface is intuitive and easy to use, and its spacious cabin allows for 6-foot-plus passengers to sit in the back with room to spare. If features are important to you, the Equinox offers some that are difficult to find in this segment, including ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree parking camera. If you have a compact crossover set squarely in your sights, use Edmunds' peerless shopping tools to build and find the perfect 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for you and your family.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV, Equinox Diesel. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Equinox 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Equinox.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Equinox featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Equinox?

Which 2019 Chevrolet Equinoxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Equinoxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,040 and mileage as low as 75 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Equinoxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,856.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,832.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

