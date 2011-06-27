  1. Home
2013 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium look inside and out
  • quiet cabin with lots of storage bins
  • spacious and adjustable backseat
  • comfortable highway ride.
  • Not quite as much cargo space as chief rivals
  • numb and uncommunicative steering
  • poor rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Stylish and comfortable, the 2013 Chevy Equinox is one of our top choices in the highly competitive segment of compact crossovers.

Vehicle overview

In an attempt to stand out in a crowded field, the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox goes tire-to-tire with its competition, including long-standing segment favorites from Honda and Toyota. It offers style, refinement, functionality and comfort, plus additional high-tech features for 2013 that help it stand out in this increasingly electronics-heavy world.

One of the best traits of the Equinox is its expandable (and expansive) rear passenger quarters. A sliding second-row seat does the trick, allowing limolike legroom for those second-row passengers. Additionally, the Chevy's quiet, comfortable ride seems more like that of a full-size crossover rather than a compact. Indeed the Equinox stretches the definition of "compact crossover," measuring up to 10 inches longer than its like-priced rivals.

In addition to the entry-level four-cylinder engine, the Equinox offers a V6, which is bigger and more powerful this year. The 182-horsepower inline-4 provides adequate performance and high EPA fuel mileage estimates, though in practice we've found those to be rather optimistic. The muscle-bound 301-hp V6 provides strong acceleration, while its mileage estimates are understandably quite a bit less.

Like its GMC Terrain twin, the 2013 Chevy Equinox does have a few minor weaknesses. Despite its greater exterior size, it doesn't match the generous cargo capacity of some competitors, such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. It also comes up a bit short in terms of maneuverability when measured against sportier compact crossovers like the Ford Escape, Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan. These quibbles aside, the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox's well-rounded nature makes it one of the top choices in this segment.

2013 Chevrolet Equinox models

The 2013 Chevrolet Equinox is available in LS, LT and LTZ trim levels.

Standard equipment for the LS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a partial power driver seat (height adjustment only), a sliding and reclining rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar emergency communications and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The LT trim level is divided into two different models, 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT comes with rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen and iPod/USB audio interface. Stepping up to the 2LT adds foglamps, remote ignition, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker Pioneer sound system.

Spring for the top-of-the-line LTZ and you'll get automatic headlights, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, perforated leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat and driver memory settings. The LTZ V6 also gets firmer suspension tuning.

Many of the standard features found on the upper trim levels can be added to less expensive models via optional packages. Other options include 18- and 19-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels, a sunroof, a navigation system with MyLink smartphone app integration (includes Bluetooth audio) and a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system. The Safety package includes rear parking sensors, and collision and lane departure warning systems.

2013 Highlights

For the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, a 3.6-liter V6 replaces the previous 3.0-liter V6 as the optional engine. There are also a few new available features, including a revised touchscreen interface, smartphone app integration (Chevy's MyLink), a rear-seat entertainment system, a power passenger seat and a remote garage door opener.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 Chevrolet Equinox comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 182 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque. All Equinoxes regardless of engine come with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive; all-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds testing, a front-drive Equinox with the four-cylinder went from zero to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds, an average number for this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 20/29/23 with all-wheel drive. In our experience, the Equinox has fallen short of these impressive estimates, especially on the highway.

Available on all trims but the LS is a 3.6-liter V6 good for 301 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque. We have yet to test the Equinox with this new V6. The EPA fuel mileage estimates stand at 17/24/20 for the V6 with front-wheel drive and 16/23/19 with AWD.

Safety

The 2013 Chevy Equinox comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. A rearview camera is standard on all trims except the LS. Standard on the LTZ are rear parking sensors and warning systems for frontal collision and lane departure.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Equinox came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet -- an average distance for this type of vehicle.

In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating.

Driving

Deciding which of the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox's two engines is right for you depends on your priorities. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder delivers decent acceleration while returning strong fuel economy (although, as noted above, we've found it difficult to match the EPA's estimates). The 3.6-liter V6 delivers significantly better performance in everyday driving, while also increasing the towing capacity from 1,500 to 3,500 pounds.

Otherwise, driving the Equinox is an unremarkable experience, with so-so handling and a vague feel to the steering compared to some sharper competitors. But realistically, we suspect this won't be an issue for most buyers. More likely, the lack of rear visibility and the poor video quality of the rearview camera will provoke complaints. On the plus side, the Equinox's quiet cabin, comfortable ride quality and highway stability make it a great choice for long road trips. For those downsizing from a larger SUV, the Equinox is certainly worth considering.

Interior

The Chevy Equinox boasts a stylish cabin filled with premium touches. The available two-tone color schemes are eye-catching, and perfectly complement the dashboard's elegant, swooping dual-cowl design. Granted, the materials themselves are only average in terms of quality, but all in all the Equinox's interior looks more deluxe than those of most others in this segment.

This year's Equinox benefits from a new touchscreen infotainment interface (on LT and LTZ) that features customized menu features just like a smartphone. It can also be enhanced with the optional MyLink system, which uses Bluetooth streaming audio to enable integration of smartphone apps such as Pandora and Stitcher. MyLink's menus are well organized, but the occasional sluggish or non-registered responses to touch inputs can be annoying.

The Equinox boasts a nice expanse of passenger room, with 60/40-split rear seats that slide back to provide substantial rear legroom. The rear seatbacks also recline, meaning second-row occupants may have the best seats in the house. But that space does come at the expense of some cargo capacity. The 31.4 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 63.7 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded down should still be sufficient for most buyers, but it is less than a few rivals and something to keep in mind if maximum cargo capacity is important to you.

5(49%)
4(14%)
3(12%)
2(9%)
1(16%)
3.7
86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Been a Good Car so far but not Perfect
DCSFORUM,10/24/2015
LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Bought the Equinox new 3 years ago and have not had any troubles in 24,000 miles. I knew the 2.4L wouldn't routinely achieve the EPA fuel mileage numbers at typical highway speeds (and I'm frustrated at both Chevy and the EPA for unrealistic numbers) but a quick glance at the data on Fuelly.com shows it's nearly impossible to achieve the highway number (only 3 fill-ups out of 418 got 32 MPG) which is just wrong from a consumer standpoint. I have measured 29.5 MPG on a 500-mile highway run in ECO mode running 65-70 MPH. I don't know how the 4-cylinder will hold up either so I might opt for the 6-cylinder if I had it to do over again. I thought the 2.4L had reasonable power during my test drive but after 3 years of driving, it feels somewhat underpowered. On the plus side, it's quiet and we have not had any squeaks or rattles. It has run flawlessly with no returns to the dealer for any reason other than oil changes. I think the Equinox looks pretty decent and handles well. Brakes and HID headlights are great. Good amount of room in the back seat. Side airbags are good to have. Here are my observations on the negative side: 1. The center stack is angled away from the driver so reaching the main knob on the upper right of the radio requires the driver to lean forward away from the seat and I'm 6 ft tall with relatively long arms. This is terrible ergonomic design and is very frustrating over time. That control isn't accessible on the steering wheel so they force you to lean way forward to use it. Extremely bad. 2. I find the seats too firm. The firm seats bother my sciatic nerve and I start having numbness. I had to go buy a seat cushion to alleviate this problem. 3. The Equinox cargo room is much smaller than it should be for a vehicle of this length. The Equinox is the same length as our Buick Rendezvous but the Rendezvous has 3 rows of seating and offers two or three times more cargo space. According to Edmunds specs, the two vehicles only differ in width by 1 inch so I'm just puzzled how the Equinox is so much smaller in the back. It just strikes me that the Equinox is trying to be a small fuel-efficient SUV but it doesn't excel at either end of the spectrum. It doesn't achieve the EPA numbers but also isn't big enough to handle big family trips because of the small cargo area. The cargo area is also narrow enough that you can't put golf clubs back there. 4. As noted above, I'm not sold on the 2.4L engine. It doesn't achieve the sticker ratings and I'm uncertain how well it will hold up over time. I'm not sure we're saving enough fuel to be worth feeling this underpowered. Some people have reported 5. The 6-speed transmission is good at keeping the engine revs low for better fuel economy and I like the manual shift control but it is the worst-shifting new-car transmission I have ever owned. I don't consider it a severe problem but more of a constant annoyance. It's just not nearly as smooth as it should be. The car hesitates momentarily at every shift with first-to-second and second-to-third being the worst. So, the bottom line for me is that it is a mixed bag. The car has been completely reliable which is ultimately what matters the most to me but I do have a few concerns as noted above.
Oil Burner
woz,10/27/2018
LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
After 3 years, burns oil repeatedly. Dealership says it is allowed to burn 3/4 Qt. every 1000 miles. If you do not check your oil every 1000 miles you will you will damage your engine period. You cannot see oil in the exhaust and you will have no oil leaks underneath that you can see. No engine light will come when it is low. Worst engineered car I have seen in my 45yrs of driving new cars.
2013 Eqinox is in the shop for repair every few months
nicolepalese,01/25/2015
LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Purchased my Equinox June of 2013, when I brought it in for my first oil change, I already had an oil leak. Right around my second oil change I heard this horrible banging noise coming from the rear of the vehicle, the car needed a new secondary fuel pump, and sensor. Right before my 3rd oil change my check engine light came on, the car needed a new fuel rail pressure sensor. Now the car just came out of the shop this week due to a humming sound when I would turn on my ac. It turns out the car needed a whole new ac compressor. I have had nothing but problems with my new car. I have purchased 3 other brand new vehicles in the past, and never had any problems with them. Very disappointed!
My first new vehicle
toody,08/24/2014
I've had my Equinox for over a year now and here are my pros and cons. Pros: -I haven't gotten stuck once during the first winter season with my all seasons. I can't wait to drive it with winter tires. -I like the sliding backseat feature. My parents won't ride shotgun because they like the room in the back! -Fairly good on gas and very decent on the highways when on eco mode -Smooth ride, especially on highways -Blind spot mirrors are very helpful Cons: -Wish the backseats would fold flat, it gives it a weird angle when folded. -Very narrow space from behind -Some of the interior gives it a cheap look and easily scratches and dents from normal wear -Steering is sluggish
See all 86 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox

Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT is priced between $6,495 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 55243 and219633 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LS is priced between $7,000 and$13,900 with odometer readings between 35602 and164200 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is priced between $11,000 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 73083 and99468 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Equinoxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Equinox for sale near. There are currently 46 used and CPO 2013 Equinoxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,495 and mileage as low as 35602 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Equinoxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,991.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,522.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

