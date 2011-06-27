Vehicle overview

Since its introduction back in 2010, the Chevrolet Equinox has been one of our favorite small crossover SUVs thanks to its combination of good looks, comfort and practicality. Compared to some more recently introduced or redesigned models, the 2014 Chevy Equinox isn't quite as desirable as it once was, but it's still a model you'll likely want to take a look at if you're shopping for a compact crossover.

High on the Equinox's positive attribute list is the availability of a strong V6 engine. More and more automakers are dropping the optional V6s from their small crossover lineups due to fuel economy concerns or a claimed lack of consumer demand. This leaves the Equinox (plus its GMC twin, the Terrain) as one of only a few models in 2014 that offers six-cylinder grunt for towing or hauling or merely to satisfy your desire for speed.

The Equinox also gets a thumbs-up for its overall ride comfort and the quietness of its cabin. This small Chevrolet doesn't offer quite as much cargo capacity as some rivals, but there's still enough to deal with the typical items that most people will be looking to haul. Plus, we like that the Equinox's rear seat both reclines and slides back to give second-row occupants first-class legroom.

Less impressive is the Equinox's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's standard on all trim levels. It has solid EPA fuel economy ratings, but out in the real world, we've been underwhelmed by both its performance and its fuel economy. Handling isn't a strong suit for the Equinox either, and its steering isn't very precise even by budget crossover SUV standards.

If practicality is your top priority, you'd be wise to check out the roomier and multitalented Honda CR-V or perhaps the Kia Sorento, which also has a V6 option plus an available third-row seat. Shoppers looking for a more entertaining driving experience will also want to look at sportier models like the Ford Escape, Mazda CX-5 or Volkswagen Tiguan. But all things considered, the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is definitely worth a look, particularly if you're interested in a small crossover with a truly upscale interior and a V6 engine option.