2014 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium look inside and out
  • strong optional V6 engine
  • quiet interior
  • comfortable highway ride
  • spacious and adjustable backseat.
  • Four-cylinder version feels sluggish on the highway and real-world mpg falls short of EPA ratings
  • less cargo space than rivals
  • steering isn't very precise.
Used Equinox for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Chevy Equinox is a worthy choice for a small crossover SUV, particularly if you're interested in one with a nice highway ride and an available V6 engine.

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction back in 2010, the Chevrolet Equinox has been one of our favorite small crossover SUVs thanks to its combination of good looks, comfort and practicality. Compared to some more recently introduced or redesigned models, the 2014 Chevy Equinox isn't quite as desirable as it once was, but it's still a model you'll likely want to take a look at if you're shopping for a compact crossover.

High on the Equinox's positive attribute list is the availability of a strong V6 engine. More and more automakers are dropping the optional V6s from their small crossover lineups due to fuel economy concerns or a claimed lack of consumer demand. This leaves the Equinox (plus its GMC twin, the Terrain) as one of only a few models in 2014 that offers six-cylinder grunt for towing or hauling or merely to satisfy your desire for speed.

The Equinox also gets a thumbs-up for its overall ride comfort and the quietness of its cabin. This small Chevrolet doesn't offer quite as much cargo capacity as some rivals, but there's still enough to deal with the typical items that most people will be looking to haul. Plus, we like that the Equinox's rear seat both reclines and slides back to give second-row occupants first-class legroom.

Less impressive is the Equinox's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's standard on all trim levels. It has solid EPA fuel economy ratings, but out in the real world, we've been underwhelmed by both its performance and its fuel economy. Handling isn't a strong suit for the Equinox either, and its steering isn't very precise even by budget crossover SUV standards.

If practicality is your top priority, you'd be wise to check out the roomier and multitalented Honda CR-V or perhaps the Kia Sorento, which also has a V6 option plus an available third-row seat. Shoppers looking for a more entertaining driving experience will also want to look at sportier models like the Ford Escape, Mazda CX-5 or Volkswagen Tiguan. But all things considered, the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is definitely worth a look, particularly if you're interested in a small crossover with a truly upscale interior and a V6 engine option.

2014 Chevrolet Equinox models

The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a compact crossover SUV that's offered in three trim levels: LS, LT and LTZ.

Standard equipment on the entry-level LS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a driver seat with power height adjustment, a 60/40-split second-row seat that slides and reclines, cruise control, a trip computer, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar communications and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The LT trim level is actually split into two subsets: 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT adds heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system that has a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps such as Pandora.

Moving up to the 2LT gets you foglights, remote start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a Pioneer sound system with eight speakers.

Springing for the top-of-the-line LTZ gets you some nice extras, including 18-inch chromed alloy wheels, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings and a lane departure warning system with forward collision alert. LTZ models equipped with the V6 engine also get firmer suspension tuning.

Some of the standard features on upper trim levels are bundled into option packages that can be added to the less expensive models. Other options include 19-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels (LTZ V6 only), a sunroof, a navigation system (2LT and LTZ) and a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system (LTZ only).

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Chevrolet Equinox is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is offered with one of two powertrains. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque is standard across the model lineup, as are a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. An all-wheel-drive system is optional.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Equinox with the four-cylinder engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds, an average number for this segment. EPA fuel economy estimates are 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway) and with front-wheel drive and 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/29 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive. While these numbers are impressive, in our tests the Equinox had a hard time matching them, especially on the highway.

LT and LTZ models are also available with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 301 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque. In testing of the essentially identical GMC Terrain V6, we recorded a 0-60 mph time of 7.0 seconds, an impressive time among small and midsize crossovers with a six-cylinder or upgraded turbocharged engine. Not surprisingly, EPA fuel economy estimates for this engine are significantly lower at 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/23 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive.

Properly equipped, four-cylinder models will tow up to 1,500 pounds. With the V6, towing capacity climbs to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. A rearview camera is standard on all trims except the LS. Standard on the LTZ and optional on the 2LT are rear parking sensors and frontal collision and lane departure warning systems.

In Edmunds brake testing an Equinox came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is about average for this type of vehicle. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating.

Driving

The driving character of the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is largely dictated by what's under the hood. Although the four-cylinder Equinox matches the acceleration times of other compact crossovers in this price range, it doesn't feel as potent out in the real world. You'll have the gas pedal floored during routine merging and passing maneuvers, and this isn't very relaxing. In contrast, the V6 is downright impressive. It provides strong and smooth performance in any situation.

The Equinox's handling abilities are nothing special. The steering isn't very precise, and the Chevy's suspension is tuned to favor comfort over sharp handling around turns. The upside, of course, is a smooth ride that's enhanced by the overall serenity of the cabin.

Interior

Inside, the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox offers a stylish cabin with a distinctive dual-cowl design that looks all the more appealing with the available two-tone color scheme. The quality of the materials is just average, but the overall effect is quite pleasing, especially compared to some of the Chevy's competitors, which don't put as much priority on design.

Another strength here is the audio system's touchscreen interface (1LT and above) that features customizable menus similar to those on modern smartphones. The MyLink system incorporates Bluetooth streaming audio capability, which allows it to work with popular smartphone apps like Pandora and Stitcher. Weak spots here include the touchscreen's occasional slow processing times and missed responses to touch inputs.

Seating comfort and legroom is good all around, and the sliding and reclining second-row seats allow you to expand the amount of legroom in the rear. The downside to all this room being devoted to passengers is that the Equinox offers less cargo space than many competitors, with 31.4 cubic feet of storage behind the 60/40-split rear seats. Fold both sections of those seatbacks down and the interior maxes out at 63.7 cubic feet of cargo room -- the CR-V and Sorento offer more than 70 cubic feet of capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.

42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Value
Richard,08/13/2016
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I have owned minivans, big suv's, and cars. The Equinox is "medium sized." MPG in normal driving is 24, highway 28. Ride is comfortable even for trips. Decent room for 5. Rear cargo area is adequate. Only complaint is a leaking rear shock which was replaced under warranty. After hearing about some internal engine oil passage ways being a little undersized subject to restricting oil flow causing early timing chain failure I started changing oil at 5000-6000 miles . Oil monitor reaches 20%. I always use synthetic oil. Prefer Mobil extended, Pennzoil, etc. Cleaned throttle body and new spark plugs at 50,000 miles. Still runs like new. As of Feb 2018 vehicle used 1 to 1.5 qts oil in 3000 miles. 2014's had internal engine revisions to slow down piston rings issues. Still highly satisfied with vehicle. Upgraded front brakes to drilled slotted rotors for better braking at 30000 miles. Originals had too much fade under hard braking. Now have 70,000 miles. One time oil usage issue has not occurred again. Appears to be no oil usage in 5000 mile oil change. Feb 2019 replaced front struts\sway bar links and rear shocks in 2018. Still no oil issues. Changing oil at 4000-5000 miles hopefully to avoid the major engine failure. Clean throttle body yearly. Vehicle still starts and runs like new. As of August 2019 now have 86,000 miles. I now change oil around 4000 miles, which is 50% oil meter. Uses about half quart oil between changes. Like to keep oil clean. Vehicle still runs like new. Change transmission fluid every two years. There is a drain plug and refill port making it easy.
Still everything I was expecting
phil06,09/15/2014
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Based on Internet reviews and comments, I bought a 2014 1LT Equinox with the 6-cylinder engine. I now have 600 miles on the vehicle, and am very satisfied. Acceleration is great, it is comfortable and quiet, and it drives and handles well. (On that latter point, I have seen comments about less than precise steering & handling. I have not noticed that in my Equinox, and wonder if that has to do with the fact that the 4-cylinder Equinox has electric power steering, while the 6-cylinder has hydraulic power steering.) BTW, my gas mileage with the V6 has been HIGHER than the EPA estimate - even during break-in. It is now two years later, and I am still very happy with this car. No squeaks, no rattles, no problems, no repairs. The reason that I bought this particular car was the V-6 engine and the premium Pioneer sound system. I have been very happy with both. On the highway, driving from Chicago to Detroit, I averaged 26 to 28 MPG, according to the onboard computer, and had all the power I needed to merge, keep up with traffic and pass when needed, all without high RPMs.
Best out of 50 cars
LCT,12/01/2015
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I went through 4 junkers the first year I started driving in 1970 and have owned over 50 cars since. The 2014 Equinox was my first new car and I could not be more pleased. I traded in a high end 2007 GMC Envoy that I loved but got terrible gas mileage. My GMC was a powerful 4 wheel drive tank and I was worried about how the Equinox AWD would handle New England's heavy snowfalls. The winter of 2014-2015 was one of the worst I have dealt with and the Equinox took on the snow, ice and cold without fail. I get around 25 mpg and drive the car pretty hard. For a 4 cylinder it is very quick and I have no complaints.
decisions... decisions...
Cheryl G.,10/20/2016
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought this car used, in early aug. 2016. It's the ltz model with awd v6. All the rating of 4 stars would be 4 plus. So far I am very happy with equinox. I have not had any problems, it drives and rides nice. Also on the ltz model at least there are rear air ducts under the front seats.I think you should drive the 4 and the 6cyl engine before making your decision tho.
See all 42 reviews of the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT is priced between $8,923 and$16,250 with odometer readings between 34765 and155816 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS is priced between $8,000 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 51025 and117761 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is priced between $8,995 and$16,976 with odometer readings between 41936 and175568 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Chevrolet Equinoxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chevrolet Equinox for sale near. There are currently 30 used and CPO 2014 Equinoxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,000 and mileage as low as 34765 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.

Can't find a used 2014 Chevrolet Equinoxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,356.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,117.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,692.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,267.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

