  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Equinox
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(114)
Appraise this car

2012 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium look inside and out
  • quiet cabin with lots of storage bins
  • spacious and adjustable backseat
  • comfortable ride.
  • Not quite as much cargo space as chief rivals
  • some controls difficult to reach
  • numb and uncommunicative steering.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Chevrolet Equinox for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Range
$6,500 - $13,495
Used Equinox for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Chevy Equinox is a stylish and comfortable entry in the highly competitive small-crossover segment. RAV4 and CR-V shoppers should take notice.

Vehicle overview

Relegated to also-ran status just a few short years ago, the Chevrolet Equinox has moved to the front of the small SUV pack. This second generation of Chevrolet's compact crossover now offers a distinctive look and a level of refinement that makes it a viable alternative to the long-popular category leaders from Honda and Toyota.

With a rear seat that slides back to create an expanse worthy of a prom-night limousine, the 2012 Equinox easily counts rear legroom among its strengths. Ride quality is another plus, with the Equinox delivering a stable, well-planted ride indicative of a bigger SUV. In terms of equipment, the Chevy is fully competitive, with plenty of standard features and some nice upgrades like a hard-drive-based navigation system. Sadly, you can no longer get the optional rear seat entertainment system: a rare and welcome feature in this class.

Under the hood you'll find a choice of either a 182-horsepower inline-4 or a 264-hp V6. Both of these engines deliver respectable acceleration, and the four-cylinder is notable for its above-average fuel economy (even though we've found it doesn't quite meet its lofty EPA estimates).

Like its GMC Terrain twin, the 2012 Chevy Equinox does have a few minor weaknesses. The most notable is a comparative lack of cargo capacity against the likes of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. It also comes up a bit short in terms of maneuverability and agility when measured against sportier compact crossovers like the Kia Sportage and Subaru Forester. If neither of those issues is enough to put you off, though, the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox's collection of otherwise desirable attributes should be enough to make it a top choice for a small crossover SUV.

2012 Chevrolet Equinox models

The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is available in LS, LT and LTZ trim levels.

Standard equipment for the LS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a partial power driver seat (height adjustment only), a sliding and reclining rear seat, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth, OnStar and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LT trim level is divided into two different models, with the 1LT adding tinted rear windows, roof rack side rails, heated outside mirrors, a rearview camera, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen and iPod/USB audio interface. Stepping up to the 2LT adds foglamps, remote start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming mirror and an eight-speaker Pioneer sound system. Spring for the top-of-the-line LTZ and you'll get automatic headlights, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, perforated leather upholstery and driver memory settings.

Many of the standard features found on the upper trim levels can be added to less expensive models via optional packages. Other options include 18- and 19-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels, a sunroof, a navigation system and a new forward collision/lane departure warning system.

2012 Highlights

For the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, new forward collision alert and lane-departure warning systems are now available. Equinox 1LT models also have the rearview camera as standard equipment this year. However, the optional rear seat video entertainment system has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Chevrolet Equinox comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 182 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque. Every Equinox regardless of engine comes standard with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive; all-wheel drive is optional. In Edmunds testing, a front-drive Equinox went from zero to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds, which is an average number for this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 20/29/23 with all-wheel drive. These estimates are very impressive; however, in real-world testing we found that it falls short of them, especially on the highway.

Available on all trims but the LS is a 3.0-liter V6 good for 264 hp and 222 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing of the mechanically identical GMC Terrain, the V6 was good enough for a 0-60 sprint of 8.3 seconds -- a little pokey for the segment. With the V6, front-wheel-drive models return an estimated 17/24/20, with all-wheel-drive versions coming in at 16/23/19.

Safety

The 2012 Chevy Equinox comes standard with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and OnStar. A rearview camera is standard on all trims except the LS, and rear parking sensors are standard on the LTZ. A new forward collision/lane departure warning system is optional for the LTZ only. In Edmunds brake testing, an Equinox came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet -- a good distance for this type of vehicle.

In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating.

Driving

Deciding which of the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox's two engines is right for you depends on your priorities. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder delivers decent acceleration while returning excellent fuel economy (although, as noted above, we've found it difficult to match the EPA's estimates). The 3.0-liter V6 delivers significantly better performance in everyday driving, while also upping the towing capacity from 1,500 to 3,500 pounds.

Otherwise, driving the Equinox is an unremarkable experience, with so-so handling and a slightly vague feel to the steering. But realistically we suspect this won't be a significant negative for most buyers. More importantly, the Equinox's quiet cabin and comfortable ride quality make it a great choice for long road trips.

Interior

The Chevy Equinox boasts a stylish cabin filled with premium touches. The available two-tone color schemes are eye-catching, and perfectly complement the dashboard's elegant, swooping dual-cowl design. All in all, the Equinox's interior looks more deluxe than that of most others in this segment. The plethora of difficult-to-distinguish buttons on the center console is a weak point, however.

The Equinox boasts a nice expanse of passenger room, with 60/40-split rear seats that slide back to provide substantial rear legroom. The fact that the seatbacks also recline means second-row occupants may have the best seat in the house. But that space does come at the expense of some cargo capacity. The 31.4 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 63.7 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded down should still be sufficient for most buyers, but it is something to keep in mind if maximum cargo capacity is important to you.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox.

5(43%)
4(20%)
3(12%)
2(16%)
1(9%)
3.7
114 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 114 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Been great so far
Chuck Hoover,10/31/2015
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Bought my 2012 new, it now has 42000 miles on it. It has NEVER been in the shop for anything except oil changes and tire rotation.I have a 4 cyl.FWD will get 33 mpg on highway going 65..about 28 going 78. about 20 in stop and go city driving. It does make a jumpy transmission shift if you hit the gas while it is downshifting on occation not always. Has not been great in snow but didnt have the right tires on it. Just now put better tires for snow on it last week.I drive to Florida 2 times a year from Pa. it is very comfortable.Change oil every 5000 miles.After reading about the poor oil consumption I will start watching it now. Havent had any oil problems yet.
An Engineers Review of the 2012 Equinox
Eric,09/18/2015
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
We have own our 2012 Equinox since November 2011. This a very good value for the money. My wife and I both choose this vehicle after test driving this SUV along with Honda CRV, Ford Escape, and Toyota Rav4. Ride I am very pedantic with vehicles and so the ride of a vehicle is the first thing I check out. The triple door seals and the acoustic dampening of the engine make for a very quiet ride. The 18 inch wheels and suspension make for a very smooth ride -- even over rough terrain. Seats The seats in the equinox are the most comfortable seats in its class. The leather interior do not feel cheap, like it does in the Rav 4 or Escape. Powertrain The engine is seems to be a good balance of performance with economy. We tend to get about 24 miles per gallon in the Equinox which is probably related to the hills of San Diego and the fact I tend to drive close to 80 on the highway. I have experienced a rough shift in the transmission once or twice. I think that is something that could be improved upon. Controls The controls are very well thought out throughout the vehicle. You do have to lean forward to touch all the buttons on the infotainment system but you the gear shift is in a nice nature position for the drive unlike the CRV with the shifter growing out of the center stack. One change that I would like to see in the Equinox is a push button start. I had a friend of mine drive it who was use to driving an audi and he had trouble putting the key into the ignition. I think the new Ford Escape push button is very well done. No repairs needed We have never had to repair the Equinox since we have purchased it almost 4 years ago. We have only had oil changes and tire rotations. Cargo The cargo capacity is not huge but after observing the other SUVs and they are the same in size. You will want to be very careful in picking out strollers that fit inside if you have young children or babies. If the stroller collapse flat and long they will be a tough fit. If they fold in half you will not problem. All in all, I would recommend this vehicle to any wanting a Small SUV. Everyone I know who has purchased one love them.
Jumpy Shifting and Stalling Out
Ryan Toombs,04/24/2015
LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
My wife and I bought the 2012 Equinox only a month ago as a Certified Pre-Owned with only 39,000 miles on it. One short month and 1,000 miles later, the check engine light came on. The actuator had to be replaced. No big deal since it was under warranty. The vehicle also shifts very hard/jumpy, like you are being slowly rear-ended. We recently stalled out in a McDonald's drive-thru because of this issue. I was told that the hard shifting of the Equinox is one of the biggest complaints they receive at the dealer. They informed me it is just how the vehicle drives and that I would get used to it. My wife doesn't want to get used to it. No going back for me, but hopefully I saved you trouble!
Equinox LTZ
norwin,07/19/2012
We bought the 4 cyl LTZ in May 2012 and we are happy with the performance and styling of the vehicle.I was a little leery of buying a 4 banger but after a 900 mile trip was pleasantly surprised with performance and gas mileage. The first tank (in ECO mode) got 31.4mpg at 65 to 75mph with ac on,2 people and luggage on board. Sure, its not going to perform like the big boys, but I feel comfortable with it's power in traffic and never feel like I have to "get over get run over." Subsequent mileage checks for the type of driving we do are in 28-29mpg range.
See all 114 reviews of the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT is priced between $6,500 and$13,495 with odometer readings between 23533 and156900 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is priced between $7,900 and$10,077 with odometer readings between 90480 and140501 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS is priced between $8,683 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 71299 and127958 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Chevrolet Equinoxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Chevrolet Equinox for sale near. There are currently 29 used and CPO 2012 Equinoxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 23533 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox.

Can't find a used 2012 Chevrolet Equinoxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,819.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,688.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,765.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,680.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Equinox lease specials

Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles