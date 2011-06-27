We have own our 2012 Equinox since November 2011. This a very good value for the money. My wife and I both choose this vehicle after test driving this SUV along with Honda CRV, Ford Escape, and Toyota Rav4. Ride I am very pedantic with vehicles and so the ride of a vehicle is the first thing I check out. The triple door seals and the acoustic dampening of the engine make for a very quiet ride. The 18 inch wheels and suspension make for a very smooth ride -- even over rough terrain. Seats The seats in the equinox are the most comfortable seats in its class. The leather interior do not feel cheap, like it does in the Rav 4 or Escape. Powertrain The engine is seems to be a good balance of performance with economy. We tend to get about 24 miles per gallon in the Equinox which is probably related to the hills of San Diego and the fact I tend to drive close to 80 on the highway. I have experienced a rough shift in the transmission once or twice. I think that is something that could be improved upon. Controls The controls are very well thought out throughout the vehicle. You do have to lean forward to touch all the buttons on the infotainment system but you the gear shift is in a nice nature position for the drive unlike the CRV with the shifter growing out of the center stack. One change that I would like to see in the Equinox is a push button start. I had a friend of mine drive it who was use to driving an audi and he had trouble putting the key into the ignition. I think the new Ford Escape push button is very well done. No repairs needed We have never had to repair the Equinox since we have purchased it almost 4 years ago. We have only had oil changes and tire rotations. Cargo The cargo capacity is not huge but after observing the other SUVs and they are the same in size. You will want to be very careful in picking out strollers that fit inside if you have young children or babies. If the stroller collapse flat and long they will be a tough fit. If they fold in half you will not problem. All in all, I would recommend this vehicle to any wanting a Small SUV. Everyone I know who has purchased one love them.

Read more