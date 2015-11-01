Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 126,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988$2,293 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNFLDEY5A6288836
Stock: VIN8836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,689$1,452 Below Market
Performance Toyota - Fairfield / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Includes: * NEW BRAKES, RECENT TRADE, SIRIUSXM, AUX AUDIO and more*! Plus Free Car Washes for Life a Great Value, and just another reason to get a Pre-Owned vehicle from Performance Toyota. Why shop anywhere else for a used Chevrolet Equinox? Get a Performance Chevrolet Equinox from Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield!This Performance Budget Vehicle is being sold as-is, with no implied or expressed warranties.This cool 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS features a beautiful *Cardinal Red Metallic exterior and a Jet Black/light Titanium Fabric interior*.*Technology and Entertainment Features*: Includes Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features*: Includes Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 32.0 highway MPG / 22.0 City MPG (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*To get our below market retail value price on this 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS STOCK# A6241655* contact Performance Toyota before this Chevrolet is gone! And we will give you top dollar for your trade!Performance Toyota has been family owned business serving Cincinnati Toyota shoppers for over 40 years. We also proudly serve Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, Colerain, Middletown, Liberty Township, Cleves, Lawrenceburg (Indiana), Sharonville, Springboro, Wyoming, Glendale, Blue Ash, Evendale and Mason. Call or stop by Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield today at (513) 874-8797 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALBEW1A6241655
Stock: A6241655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 113,834 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$1,845 Below Market
Central Minnesota Auto Sales - Buffalo / Minnesota
Equipped with the fuel efficient Ecotec 4 cylinder engine capable of up to 29mpg and on demand AWD! Interior features bluetooth hands free calling, power windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control, power seat and more. Looks, runs and drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNFLEEW2A6302213
Stock: 302213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,094 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,039 Below Market
Motorvation - Atlanta / Georgia
This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox 4dr FWD 4dr LS features a 2.4L V4 DOHC 24V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Marlon Canales at 404-939-9010 or marlon.motorvation@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALBEW1A6367921
Stock: 3045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 146,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,199$2,429 Below Market
JC Lewis Ford Lincoln - Statesboro / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALDEW9A6247165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,686 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,491$1,109 Below Market
Crown Honda - Pinellas Park / Florida
This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Cardinal Red Metallic features: Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. A Better Way To Buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNFLEEW8A6331506
Stock: A6331506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 125,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,488$1,119 Below Market
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME ON IN TODAY AND COME CHECK OUT THIS 2010 CHEVROLET EQUINOX THIS IS A AWD Automatic 6-Spd w/Overdrive WITH A V6 3.0 Liter ENGINE EQUIPPED WITH ON STAR BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS ROOF RACK AND SO MUCH MORE.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!*vehicle originally from Canada*mileage discrepancy on Carfax*true miles unknown3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM,OR,97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNFLNEY6A6313295
Stock: 8836SC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000$1,100 Below Market
Rivertown Buick GMC - Columbus / Georgia
CLEAN 2010 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LTZ MODEL WITH CLEAN CARFAX AND ALL SERVICE MAINTAINED AND UPDATED. WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT. MANY HAPPY MILES LEFT IN THIS ONE AT A GREAT VALUE. THIS VERSATILE AND EFFICIENT COMPACT CROSSOVER CHECKS ALL THE BOXES. COEM GRAB THE SAVINGS. LEATHER AND SUNROOF INCLUDED. 'COME AROUND BACK' TO RIVERTOWN BUICK/GMC AT THE BACK OF THE RIVERTOWN AUTOMALL, BEHIND THE TOYOTA STORE. WHEN YOU SEE THE MILITARY FLAGS, YOU KNOW YOU ARE HERE. WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN COLUMBUS. COME EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALFEW9A6283448
Stock: A6283448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 102,559 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,495
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
The most reliable Chevy SUV. came run & drive. We only detailed it. Hail dents all over hood & roof. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNFLDEY8A6416096
Stock: 416096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 119,256 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$1,099 Below Market
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit. No problem! Financiamos a todos. Buen credito, mal credito, no hay problema.We have program for every credit situation. Approved! Tenemos programas de financiamiento para cualquier tipo de credito. Estas aprobado. .Competitive rates, low down payments, low monthly paymets! Tasas de interes competitivas, muy poco dinero de entrada, pagos mensuales muy bajos! .Second chance financing. For less than perfect credit! Segunda oportunidad de financiamiento, no importa que tu credito este perfecto! .First time buyer's program. For people with no credit! Programa de financiamiento para compradores de 1ra vez. Compradores con cero credito. .Hand picked, low mileage, clean title vehicles. Best prices in town! Autos escogidos de primera mano, un solo dueno, titulo limpio, bajas millas, los mejores precios de la ciudad. .Extended warranties available.Ofrecemos garantias extendidas..Visit our website, there you will find our disclosure www.luxurymotorus.comVisite nuestra p�gina web, alli encontrara nuestras condiciones de venta www.luxurymotorus.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALDEW5A6297304
Stock: 297304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,559$1,371 Below Market
Hagen Ford - Bay City / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALDEW3A6371450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,800$514 Below Market
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21214 miles below market average! **CarLink Warranty Included!**, SUV, Equinox LT 1LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Silver Ice Metallic. Clean CARFAX. 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LTCarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNFLEEW6A6205001
Stock: 16997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 69,448 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,983$386 Below Market
Henry Martens Chevrolet Buick GMC - Leavenworth / Kansas
Pre-owned 2010 Chevy Equinox LT! Includes 2.4L I-4 engine, sunroof, OnStar capable and XM satellite radio capable. Stop by Henry Martens Chevrolet-Buick-GMC to check it out and talk to one of our salespeople or call 1-913-828-4124, or you can text us at 1-913-755-9035. All of our pre-owned vehicles receive a thorough, extensive inspection from our certified technicians. Follow us on Facebook and YouTube at Henry Martens Chevrolet-Buick-GMC and Twitter at @MartensChevyLV.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALDEW3A6339629
Stock: 1736A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 114,500 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,380
AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Rearview Camera System; Display Integrated Into Rearview Mirror Engine; 2.4L Dohc; 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Jet Black/Light Titanium; Premium Cloth Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirror; Inside Rearview Self-Dimming Mocha Steel Metallic Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Tires; P225/65R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic With Overdrive Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT w/1LT with 114,500mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Chevrolet Equinox offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV.Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. You can tell this 2010 Chevrolet Equinox has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 114,500mi and appears with a showroom shine.More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox:Starting at $23,185, the 2010 Chevy Equinox is one of the most affordable vehicles in its class, which includes competitors Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The interior features a dual-cockpit design, ice-blue ambient lighting and other accents that turns up the class and appeal of the Equinox. Storage areas are everywhere in the cabin, such as an oversized glove box, a closed storage bin in the instrument panel above the center stack, and a closed storage bin under the center armrest large enough for a laptop computer. The rear seats again in 2010 feature MultiFlex, which allows the seats to move back and forth a total of eight inches for the best rear legroom in the segment. The 2010 Equinox features rocker panels integrated into the doors, narrowing the area over which a passenger must step. The body is now stiffened with single-piece side stampings plus high-strength steel in critical areas. In addition to the change in engine size, the Equinox' steering system on the 4-cylinder model is rack-mounted but electrically power-assisted, which has dramatically improved efficiency.Interesting features of this model are Powerful compact crossover that seats five, stylish interior with ambient lighting, and sharp-looking exterior with strong lines All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALDEW5A6205219
Stock: A6205219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 79,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,491$243 Below Market
Sloane Toyota of Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! LOCAL TRADE, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AWD, 17" Painted Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth Driver's Convenience Package (DISC), Bluetooth For Phone, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Vehicle Interface Package.SLOANE CERTIFIED: This vehicle comes with a 3,000 mile/90 day limited comprehensive warranty, 15,000 mile/12 months of no-cost (Sloane Sponsored) maintenance and Free State Safety Inspections. The vehicle has undergone a 150-point inspection, and passes all State Safety and Emissions requirements. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 20111 miles below market average!20/29 City/Highway MPGSloane Toyota serving the communities of Philadelphia, Langhorne, Lansdale, Trevose, Cheltenham, Bensalem, King of Prussia, Wilmington, Montgomeryville, Levittown, Warminster, Sharon Hill, Yeaden, New Castle, Upper Darby, Richboro, Glenside, Palmyra, New Jersey, Mt.Laurel, Marlton, Pennsauken, Haddonfield, Trenton, Camden, Burlington, Cherry Hill, Sewell, Washington Township, Gloucester County, Turnersville, Runnemede, Bellmawr, Blackwood, Blenheim, and Glendora.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNFLEEWXA6227230
Stock: 4019971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 88,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,088$484 Below Market
Doug Henry Chevrolet Tarboro - Tarboro / North Carolina
One Owner, 17" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth For Phone, Fully automatic headlights, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/XM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Vehicle Interface Package, XM Radio. Why The Tarboro One Simple Price? Since 1992, Doug Henry has offered an unrivaled experience by treating our guest the same way we would like to be treated when buying a car. We listen when our customers talk, and we heard that people dislike the back and forth and wasted time in dealerships trying to get the best deal. We give a fair, best offer to purchase your car, valid for 5 days, even if you don't buy ours. We will write a check to purchase your car right on the spot. Even more, we have Non-Commissioned Product Specialists that work to make you happy and we backup our commitment to customer satisfaction with a 5 Day/300 Mile Money Back Guarantee on every vehicle we sell. We pride ourselves on providing a Fast, Fair and Friendly buying experience. We're a close drive from Greenville, Rocky Mount, and Wilson NC. Just 1 hour drive in from Raleigh and the Virginia border. Read our reviews and see what others are saying about us. Prices plus tax, tag and $638 admin fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALDEW4A6361168
Stock: T0432A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 147,936 miles
$6,200$934 Below Market
TruWorth Auto - Kokomo - Kokomo / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNALPEW5A6260724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,155 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$375 Below Market
Mike Castrucci Chevrolet - Milford / Ohio
Castrucci Chevrolet has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Chevrolet Equinox. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Chevrolet Equinox is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Equinox LT w/1LT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox: Starting at $23,185, the 2010 Chevy Equinox is one of the most affordable vehicles in its class, which includes competitors Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The interior features a dual-cockpit design, ice-blue ambient lighting and other accents that turns up the class and appeal of the Equinox. Storage areas are everywhere in the cabin, such as an oversized glove box, a closed storage bin in the instrument panel above the center stack, and a closed storage bin under the center armrest large enough for a laptop computer. The rear seats again in 2010 feature MultiFlex, which allows the seats to move back and forth a total of eight inches for the best rear legroom in the segment. The 2010 Equinox features rocker panels integrated into the doors, narrowing the area over which a passenger must step. The body is now stiffened with single-piece side stampings plus high-strength steel in critical areas. In addition to the change in engine size, the Equinox' steering system on the 4-cylinder model is rack-mounted but electrically power-assisted, which has dramatically improved efficiency. This model sets itself apart with Powerful compact crossover that seats five, stylish interior with ambient lighting, and sharp-looking exterior with strong lines 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 USED CAR PRE-OWNED GET APPROVED TODAY YEARS EASY FINANCING MODEL MAKE WARRANTIES FIRST TIME BUYER TRADE CARFAX DOWN NEW LIKE NEW SPECIAL FINANCING TAX TIME SALE MILFORD KENTUCKY OHIO BAD CREDIT USED LOT NO CREDIT CINCINNATI SUV POOR CREDIT DOWN INDIANA ALEXANDRIA LATE TRUCK VAN MINIVAN SEDAN COUPE EASY CHEVROLET GMC HONDA BMW TOYOTA HYUNDAI DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP VOLVO GUARANTEED FINANCING LOAN CASH NEED HELP HELP MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD MIKE CASTRUCCI LINCOLN MIKE CASTRUCCI ALEXANDRIA MIKE CASTRUCCI CHEVROLET CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNFLDEY8A6236651
Stock: C148924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Equinox searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
- 5(62%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(6%)
Related Chevrolet Equinox info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Wilmington DE
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Erie PA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Saint Paul MN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Salem OR
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Charlotte NC
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Green Bay WI
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Raleigh NC
- Used Chevrolet SS Colorado Springs CO
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Akron OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2018 Brownsville TX
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017 Bridgeport CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News