Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Rearview Camera System; Display Integrated Into Rearview Mirror Engine; 2.4L Dohc; 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Jet Black/Light Titanium; Premium Cloth Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirror; Inside Rearview Self-Dimming Mocha Steel Metallic Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Tires; P225/65R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic With Overdrive Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT w/1LT with 114,500mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Chevrolet Equinox offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV.Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. You can tell this 2010 Chevrolet Equinox has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 114,500mi and appears with a showroom shine.More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox:Starting at $23,185, the 2010 Chevy Equinox is one of the most affordable vehicles in its class, which includes competitors Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The interior features a dual-cockpit design, ice-blue ambient lighting and other accents that turns up the class and appeal of the Equinox. Storage areas are everywhere in the cabin, such as an oversized glove box, a closed storage bin in the instrument panel above the center stack, and a closed storage bin under the center armrest large enough for a laptop computer. The rear seats again in 2010 feature MultiFlex, which allows the seats to move back and forth a total of eight inches for the best rear legroom in the segment. The 2010 Equinox features rocker panels integrated into the doors, narrowing the area over which a passenger must step. The body is now stiffened with single-piece side stampings plus high-strength steel in critical areas. In addition to the change in engine size, the Equinox' steering system on the 4-cylinder model is rack-mounted but electrically power-assisted, which has dramatically improved efficiency.Interesting features of this model are Powerful compact crossover that seats five, stylish interior with ambient lighting, and sharp-looking exterior with strong lines All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CNALDEW5A6205219

Stock: A6205219

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020