Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
14,410 listings
- 150,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250$2,765 Below Market
- 60,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,591$1,433 Below Market
- 128,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,383$798 Below Market
- 145,739 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,700$448 Below Market
- 166,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,950
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,488
- 94,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,399
- 133,132 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 147,408 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,000
- 150,056 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 158,955 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977
- 167,875 miles
$5,999
- 119,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 132,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 203,038 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
- 176,498 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,955$1,351 Below Market
- 129,529 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,600$2,668 Below Market
- 144,334 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,300$2,107 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
Write a reviewSee all 119 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.2119 Reviews
Report abuse
rsobien,12/17/2014
LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
Got this SUV in Feb 2014. Been very pleased with it. Took it on a road trip from Albuquerque to LA and San Diego with fiance and future mother in law recently - did very well, and my future mother in law who sat in the back the whole way commented about how comfortable it was. It's got reasonable muscle, rides smoothly, and can handle light off roading (don't get too crazy, though). Good cargo space, and just a great overall SUV. Great for those camping trips to places where the campgrounds aren't all paved over. *Update* It is now June of 2016, I still am driving and enjoying my Equinox. I've been on another road trip to San Diego, CA (from Albuquerque) as well as to Lubbock, TX. There have been no real issues, and the mother in law still says the back seats are comfortable. It's great for driving on dirt roads, has done well in snow, has good acceleration, good mileage (on a full tank, I was able to drive from Albuquerque to Flagstaff and still have somewhat more than a quarter tank), and the cargo space is great. I actually just got done moving, and was able to fit quite a bit of my furniture in the back. For those wondering, I measured about 6 feet from the tailgate to the front seat (back seat folded down, then about 3 feet high, 3 feet side to side. *final update* A couple months ago (days after another road trip to California and back), my pregnant wife and I were driving on the interstate very late at night. Someone in front of us, uninsured and driving on a revoked license, had fallen asleep at the wheel, hit the beginning of the guardrail, bending it inward like a paperclip, and flipped his car - a late 90's full sized SUV. There were no lights, no flares, and I didn't see it until it was too late to react... thus, I slammed into it, my cruise control still set to 75 mph. My car veered left and to the side after impact... I remember thinking that rolling was inevitable... and indeed it was. The Equinox rolled at least once, then landed back on its wheels. I had the presence of mind to turn on my hazard lights, fearing another car would hit me. I stepped out... then I forced the passenger door open. My wife also stepped out. We both were able to literally walk away. We were in pain - my hands were pretty cut up from broken glass, and we both had bruising and probably cracked ribs from the seatbelts, but we walked away from the wreck. As for my unborn kid... I won't say that there weren't some complications... but so far, it's still alive and seems to be developing well. For us to be able to walk away from something like that... being a 2008, the safety features may be out of date by today's standards, but... they definitely did something right.
