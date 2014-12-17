Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

14,410 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Equinox Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,410 listings
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    150,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

    $2,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    60,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,591

    $1,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    128,105 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,383

    $798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Gray
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    145,739 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,700

    $448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    166,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,488

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport

    94,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,399

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport

    133,132 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport

    147,408 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    150,056 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    158,955 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    167,875 miles

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    119,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    132,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Equinox Sport

    203,038 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Dark Green
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    176,498 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,955

    $1,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Gray
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    129,529 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,600

    $2,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Equinox LS in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    144,334 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,300

    $2,107 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Equinox searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,410 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Equinox
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
Overall Consumer Rating
4.2119 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 119 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Loving it
rsobien,12/17/2014
LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
Got this SUV in Feb 2014. Been very pleased with it. Took it on a road trip from Albuquerque to LA and San Diego with fiance and future mother in law recently - did very well, and my future mother in law who sat in the back the whole way commented about how comfortable it was. It's got reasonable muscle, rides smoothly, and can handle light off roading (don't get too crazy, though). Good cargo space, and just a great overall SUV. Great for those camping trips to places where the campgrounds aren't all paved over. *Update* It is now June of 2016, I still am driving and enjoying my Equinox. I've been on another road trip to San Diego, CA (from Albuquerque) as well as to Lubbock, TX. There have been no real issues, and the mother in law still says the back seats are comfortable. It's great for driving on dirt roads, has done well in snow, has good acceleration, good mileage (on a full tank, I was able to drive from Albuquerque to Flagstaff and still have somewhat more than a quarter tank), and the cargo space is great. I actually just got done moving, and was able to fit quite a bit of my furniture in the back. For those wondering, I measured about 6 feet from the tailgate to the front seat (back seat folded down, then about 3 feet high, 3 feet side to side. *final update* A couple months ago (days after another road trip to California and back), my pregnant wife and I were driving on the interstate very late at night. Someone in front of us, uninsured and driving on a revoked license, had fallen asleep at the wheel, hit the beginning of the guardrail, bending it inward like a paperclip, and flipped his car - a late 90's full sized SUV. There were no lights, no flares, and I didn't see it until it was too late to react... thus, I slammed into it, my cruise control still set to 75 mph. My car veered left and to the side after impact... I remember thinking that rolling was inevitable... and indeed it was. The Equinox rolled at least once, then landed back on its wheels. I had the presence of mind to turn on my hazard lights, fearing another car would hit me. I stepped out... then I forced the passenger door open. My wife also stepped out. We both were able to literally walk away. We were in pain - my hands were pretty cut up from broken glass, and we both had bruising and probably cracked ribs from the seatbelts, but we walked away from the wreck. As for my unborn kid... I won't say that there weren't some complications... but so far, it's still alive and seems to be developing well. For us to be able to walk away from something like that... being a 2008, the safety features may be out of date by today's standards, but... they definitely did something right.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Equinox
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Equinox info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings