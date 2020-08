Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

Plattners Palm Auto Mall - Punta Gorda / Florida

Introducing the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear window wiper, power door mirrors, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop in and take a test drive!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CNDL13F186324779

Stock: 5324779

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020