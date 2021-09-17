What is the Colorado?

The Chevrolet Colorado has long been Chevy's midsize pickup truck. It was first introduced for the 2004 model year, and after a short hiatus between 2012 and 2015, it came back for a second generation. Since then, the Colorado has been one of the most capable midsizers on the market. It offers a plethora of trims, body styles and powertrain options, and the ZR2 is exceptionally capable off-road.

That said, the Colorado is starting to show its age. Everything about the midsizer is decidedly last-generation GM, and it's received only mild updates since its arrival in 2015. The good news is that a new Colorado is definitely on its way.

The first thing we expect for 2023 is a much more serious design. There's nothing wrong with the current truck, but it's out of sync with the recently updated 2022 Chevy Silverado and all its associated variants. Expect a more angular and more aggressive approach to the next Colorado's styling.

Next up is a much more modern interior space. The current car is spartan to say the least, and it isn't fitted with the nicest materials. It's true that, for some, trucks are workhorses that don't need nice interiors. But for others a pickup has to do a little bit of everything: It has to be a mobile office, a city cruiser and off-road warrior, and handle normal truck duties, too. For 2023, we think the Colorado's interior will take inspiration from the 2022 Silverado. We expect bigger displays, more customization and a digital dashboard to trickle down from the Silverado to the Colorado. We also expect to see nicer interior materials and, hopefully, more space. Wrap all that together, and the Colorado will become an even better option in the midsize truck segment.

As far as powertrains go, we still don't have word from Chevy whether the current Colorado's base four-cylinder engine or optional turbodiesel four-cylinder and 3.5-liter gas V6 engines will carry over for 2023. And with powertrain details still far away, we don't know what to expect in terms of towing and hauling capabilities.