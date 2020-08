Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida

Our great looking Siren Red Tintcoat One Owner Accident-Free 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with Navigation is sleek, safe, and stylish offering a wealth of amenities! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 182hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Crossover scores near 32mpg on the open road while providing a confident and capable ride shining bright with beautiful lines plus fog lights, chrome accents, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Slide inside our Premier, feel instantly at ease and perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort. Appreciate remote start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full-color navigation, heated leather seats, and driver memory settings. Stay connected thanks to Chevrolet MyLink touchscreen interface with voice controls, Bluetooth, smartphone integration, Onstar with an available WiFi, and a great sound system with satellite radio.Our Chevrolet has received top safety scores and demonstrates a commitment to excellence with a steel safety cage, rearview camera, anti-lock disc brakes and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of OnStar's automatic crash response. A practically perfect blend of efficiency, utility, space, and style, this Equinox might be the best decision you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GNALDEK2H1567069

Stock: AL3787

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020