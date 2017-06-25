Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
- 12,872 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,988$4,326 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
Chiefland Ford is the best place to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours Call 352-493-4297 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEKXH1514429
Stock: 3514429C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 36,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,439$4,751 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Our great looking Siren Red Tintcoat One Owner Accident-Free 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with Navigation is sleek, safe, and stylish offering a wealth of amenities! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 182hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Crossover scores near 32mpg on the open road while providing a confident and capable ride shining bright with beautiful lines plus fog lights, chrome accents, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Slide inside our Premier, feel instantly at ease and perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort. Appreciate remote start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full-color navigation, heated leather seats, and driver memory settings. Stay connected thanks to Chevrolet MyLink touchscreen interface with voice controls, Bluetooth, smartphone integration, Onstar with an available WiFi, and a great sound system with satellite radio.Our Chevrolet has received top safety scores and demonstrates a commitment to excellence with a steel safety cage, rearview camera, anti-lock disc brakes and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of OnStar's automatic crash response. A practically perfect blend of efficiency, utility, space, and style, this Equinox might be the best decision you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALDEK2H1567069
Stock: AL3787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 24,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,500$4,354 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**SUN, SOUND AND NAVIGATION PACKAGE INCLUDES (CF5) POWER SUNROOF AND (PCY) TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE**, **LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP INCLUDES STANDARD EQUIPMENT**, **NAVIGATION FROM TELEMATICS**, **SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH VVT (VARIABLE VALVE TIMING) (182 HP [135.7 KW] @ 6700 RPM, 172 LB-FT [232.2 N-M] @ 4900 RPM) (STD)**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE INCLUDES (UFT) SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, (UFG) REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND (UD7) REAR PARK ASSIST**, **WIFI HOTSPOT**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **JET BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED WITH AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS**, **BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALCEK5H1592557
Stock: 44874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 10,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,800$2,861 Below Market
Bill Estes Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
Siren Red Tintcoat 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LTOdometer is 23817 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALCEK4H1570243
Stock: H1570243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 23,221 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,994$4,129 Below Market
Evo Motors Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK3H6186464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,998$2,734 Below Market
Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio
Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS has a 2.4L 4 cyls engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 31 MPG Hwy... Why pay more for less? Price lowered!! Won't last long! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Auto... Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEK4H1548186
Stock: TS9012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 44,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,320$4,381 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLGE32H6120597
Stock: 3005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT24,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,998$4,738 Below Market
Bical Chevrolet - Valley Stream / New York
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox sits in the top third of the compact SUV class. It features a comfortable, placid ride and an excellent predicted reliability rating.The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is a good compact SUV. Its spacious interior and flexible rear seats make it a great choice for families. The ride itself is comfortable and quiet, and the Equinox receives some of the highest predicted reliability and safety scores in the class.Its base 2.4-liter inline-4 with direct injection boasts a 32 mpg rating from the EPA, making it one of the most fuel efficient compact crossovers money can buy. See dealers website for important details. We specialize in bad credit auto loans for good people.Please bring ad to take advantage of special price. See dealers website for important details. We are minutes from JFK aiport,BROOKLYN, DOUGLASTON,HEMPSTEAD AND FOREST HILLS. 25 Minutes from Staten Island.The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox earns a predicted reliability rating of 4.5 out of five from J.D. Power. That score is among the best in the industry.Even with the Equinoxs solid predicted reliability score, a certified pre-owned model is worth considering. Chevrolets CPO program is one of the best among competing brands This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is offered by Bical Chevrolet THE PREFERRED CHEVY DEALER FOR FREEPORT, LYNBROOK, ROCKVILLE CENTER, BALDWIN, ROOSEVELT, HEWLETT TEL # 516-285-6500.See dealers website for important disclosures. WWW.BICALCHEVY.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFE38H6300886
Stock: B7879
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 46,437 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,899$3,989 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2017 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT looks great in Black. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 182hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive crossover can achieve up to 31mpg on the highway, offers a smooth ride, and offers attractive styling enhanced by LED daytime running lights and split-spoke alloy wheels.Inside our Equinox 1LT, you feel instantly at ease and perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort. Heated front seats with driver-side power-adjustability, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, remote engine start, automatic climate control, a power liftgate, and a 60/40-split second-row seat that slides and reclines are just a few of the niceties on hand. Chevrolet's full-color MyLink touchscreen infotainment system offers Bluetooth, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and more to help keep you safely and seamlessly connected.Our Chevrolet demonstrates a commitment to excellence with safety features such as a back-up camera, available OnStar, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of available OnStar automatic crash response. Our Equinox is a fantastic solution to your transportation needs! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALCEK8H1503970
Stock: 112380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- 24,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,777$4,588 Below Market
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLGE30H6173007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier59,101 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,477$5,135 Below Market
Classic Chevrolet - Mentor / Ohio
Call Rebekah at 440-205-6124 to make this one yours!! Sleek, safe, and stylish with a wealth of amenities, our Nightfall Gray Metallic 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD SUV is going to check off all the boxes on your list! The muscular 3.6 Liter V6 offers 301hp while tied to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission that sends you down the road with ease. This All Wheel Drive team allows this nimble five-passenger vehicle to score near 24mpg on the open road with ample get-up-and-go while providing a confident and capable ride. Check out our exterior to see this Equinox Premier has beautiful lines with fog lights, chrome accents, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Slide inside our Premier, and you'll feel instantly at ease and perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort. Appreciate remote start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated leather seats, and driver memory settings. Stay connected thanks to Chevrolet MyLink touchscreen interface with voice controls, Bluetooth, smartphone integration, available WiFi, and a great sound system with available satellite radio. Our Chevrolet Equinox has received excellent safety scores and demonstrates a commitment to excellence with a steel safety cage, anti-lock disc brakes and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of OnStar's automatic crash response. A practically perfect blend of efficiency, utility, space, and style, this Equinox might be the best decision you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLGE36H6291238
Stock: CM4932
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 38,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,500$3,382 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK1H6270170
Stock: R7003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 26,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,985$2,697 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK0H6243610
Stock: 3004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 63,912 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,992$2,950 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT..."PRICED TO SELL"...***INCREDIBLE WEEKEND SPECIAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALCEK0H6287924
Stock: M287924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT46,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,987$3,577 Below Market
Banks Chevrolet Buick GMC - Concord / New Hampshire
AWD.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Transferable Warranty2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT LT 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK8H6306565
Stock: T06565
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 27,575 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,577$2,500 Below Market
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint - Alpharetta / Georgia
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 24,736 Miles! Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Gas I4 2.4/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED with audio and cruise controls, SEATS, DELUXE FRONT BUCKET (STD).* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning (Includes (NP5) leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls.) , SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT, DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH POWER LUMBAR, MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, JET BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GVWR, 5070 LBS (2300 KG), FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE, FOR 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER ENGINE, AXLE, 3.53 FINAL DRIVE RATIO.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint located at 2175 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009 to make this car yours today!*Contact Us*Phone: 678-352-2003, E-mail: swalker@malcolmcunninghamauto.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK4H6303940
Stock: P5310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 27,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$4,136 Below Market
Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio
PRICE REDUCED, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, SPORT EDITION, LEATHER SEATS, SUN/SOUND AND NAVIGATION PACKAGE, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, WIFI HOTSPOT, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.BUMPER TO BUMPER MANUFACTURE WARRANTY GOOD UNTIL DATE 07-09-2020 OR 36,000 MILES WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. POWER TRAIN WARRANTY GOOD UNTIL DATE 07-09-2022 OR 60,000 MILES WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.Please call us!!! We have vehicles with DVD Player, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, chrome wheels, third row seat, trailer hitch, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, keyless, entry, premium wheel, lift kit, security system, cd player, Bluetooth, automatic, power windows, power locks, multi-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, 4x4, awd, traction control, manual, 3rd row seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning All Wheel Drive AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Brake Assist Bucket Seats Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Front Side Air Bag Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Trip Computer Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEKXH6265887
Stock: L4203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier22,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,136$3,650 Below Market
Fox Negaunee Chevrolet Buick GMC - Negaunee / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Patriot Blue Metallic 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Certified, AWD, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Programmable Rear Liftgate, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Area Close-Out Panel (LPO), Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, E10 Fuel Capable, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Hydraulic-Variable Power-Assist Steering, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tachometer, AWD, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Programmable Rear Liftgate, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Reviews: * Backseat has plenty of space and slides/reclines for added c
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLGEKXH6102002
Stock: 20C1116B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-12-2020
