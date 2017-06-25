Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

Have only less than 300 miles so far but I have been very happy. I really wanted a V6 AWD but there weren't any available at this dealership and frankly I was tired of car shopping so I went ahead with the 4 cyl without AWD on a 2 yr lease. Figured if I wasn't happy I'd only have to deal with it for 2 yrs. For the price, this is a great SUV. The Equinox is roomy, handles very nicely, seats are very comfortable, especially with the 8 way power driver seat. It's quiet, has a nice interior and is spacious. The 2018 redesign is smaller which is why I went with the 17 - roomier seating and more cargo space. I also like the reclining rear seats, which I don't believe the 2018 had. Another favorite thing is that the sun visors, when moved to the side window have a sliding capability so that they can actually block out the sun. Would I recommend this vehicle? Yes definitely. I am already thinking that at the end of the lease I will keep this vehicle.

Read more