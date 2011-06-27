Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,970
|$11,803
|$13,580
|Clean
|$9,670
|$11,439
|$13,151
|Average
|$9,071
|$10,713
|$12,293
|Rough
|$8,472
|$9,987
|$11,434
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,706
|$12,717
|$14,666
|Clean
|$10,384
|$12,326
|$14,202
|Average
|$9,741
|$11,543
|$13,275
|Rough
|$9,097
|$10,761
|$12,348
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,389
|$14,492
|$16,532
|Clean
|$12,016
|$14,046
|$16,010
|Average
|$11,272
|$13,154
|$14,965
|Rough
|$10,527
|$12,263
|$13,920
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,715
|$12,657
|$14,540
|Clean
|$10,393
|$12,267
|$14,081
|Average
|$9,749
|$11,489
|$13,162
|Rough
|$9,105
|$10,710
|$12,243
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,509
|$11,348
|$13,130
|Clean
|$9,224
|$10,999
|$12,715
|Average
|$8,652
|$10,301
|$11,885
|Rough
|$8,080
|$9,603
|$11,056
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,473
|$10,084
|$11,647
|Clean
|$8,218
|$9,774
|$11,278
|Average
|$7,709
|$9,153
|$10,542
|Rough
|$7,200
|$8,533
|$9,806
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,246
|$13,270
|$15,234
|Clean
|$10,908
|$12,862
|$14,752
|Average
|$10,232
|$12,046
|$13,790
|Rough
|$9,556
|$11,229
|$12,827
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,339
|$15,536
|$17,667
|Clean
|$12,939
|$15,058
|$17,109
|Average
|$12,137
|$14,103
|$15,992
|Rough
|$11,335
|$13,147
|$14,875
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,034
|$11,879
|$13,669
|Clean
|$9,732
|$11,514
|$13,237
|Average
|$9,129
|$10,783
|$12,373
|Rough
|$8,526
|$10,052
|$11,509