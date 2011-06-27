  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,970$11,803$13,580
Clean$9,670$11,439$13,151
Average$9,071$10,713$12,293
Rough$8,472$9,987$11,434
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,706$12,717$14,666
Clean$10,384$12,326$14,202
Average$9,741$11,543$13,275
Rough$9,097$10,761$12,348
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,389$14,492$16,532
Clean$12,016$14,046$16,010
Average$11,272$13,154$14,965
Rough$10,527$12,263$13,920
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,715$12,657$14,540
Clean$10,393$12,267$14,081
Average$9,749$11,489$13,162
Rough$9,105$10,710$12,243
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,509$11,348$13,130
Clean$9,224$10,999$12,715
Average$8,652$10,301$11,885
Rough$8,080$9,603$11,056
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,473$10,084$11,647
Clean$8,218$9,774$11,278
Average$7,709$9,153$10,542
Rough$7,200$8,533$9,806
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,246$13,270$15,234
Clean$10,908$12,862$14,752
Average$10,232$12,046$13,790
Rough$9,556$11,229$12,827
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,339$15,536$17,667
Clean$12,939$15,058$17,109
Average$12,137$14,103$15,992
Rough$11,335$13,147$14,875
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,034$11,879$13,669
Clean$9,732$11,514$13,237
Average$9,129$10,783$12,373
Rough$8,526$10,052$11,509
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,218 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,774 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Equinox is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,218 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,774 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,218 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,774 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $7,200 to $11,647, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.