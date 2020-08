Used 2007 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois

Clean CARFAX. This Chevrolet Equinox is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, *Automatic Headlights, NEW TIRES, 17 x 7 Bright Chrome Aluminum Wheels, 6 Disc CD Changer, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Equipment Group 3LT, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Head Curtain Side-Impact Airbags, Leather Seating Inserts, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LT Decor, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Plan, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailering Equipment, XM Satellite Radio.2007 Chevrolet Equinox LT Bermuda Green Metallic 19/26 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. We recommend that you have this vehicle inspected before you make a purchase decision. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility.*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CNDL63F276233984

Stock: 799C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020