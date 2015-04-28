Used 2007 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
- 176,498 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,955$1,351 Below Market
- 144,334 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,300$2,107 Below Market
- 150,169 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,990$2,331 Below Market
- 138,475 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$784$3,362 Below Market
- 70,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,562$2,465 Below Market
- 139,858 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,908$766 Below Market
- 71,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900$983 Below Market
- 82,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 121,847 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999$270 Below Market
- 121,568 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,300
- 132,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,588
- 172,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,975
- 120,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,391
- 146,011 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 87,750 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,949
- 178,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,900
- 91,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,491
- 136,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,977
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
wscglw,04/28/2015
LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
Bought the car in 2009 with 30k on it and had no problems until 2014 when the vehicle hit 50k. First, the problems started with the key not coming out of the ignition. The dealer was finally able to fix it on the third try and $900. The Equinox was not affected by the ignition problem recall. Then an issue with factory defective spark plug wires and the plugs. There was an extended warranty on this issue but it took the dealer a few days to fix it. They only repaired one or two at a time, they did not replace all six plug and wires. Finally, at 57k the vehicle stalled and would not start. Took it back to the dealer. Blown Head Gasket this time $1800 later and we were still having issues
