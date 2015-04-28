Used 2007 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

Bought the car in 2009 with 30k on it and had no problems until 2014 when the vehicle hit 50k. First, the problems started with the key not coming out of the ignition. The dealer was finally able to fix it on the third try and $900. The Equinox was not affected by the ignition problem recall. Then an issue with factory defective spark plug wires and the plugs. There was an extended warranty on this issue but it took the dealer a few days to fix it. They only repaired one or two at a time, they did not replace all six plug and wires. Finally, at 57k the vehicle stalled and would not start. Took it back to the dealer. Blown Head Gasket this time $1800 later and we were still having issues

