After a few notable updates last year, the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox soldiers on with minimal changes, but it still figures to get plenty of consideration from SUV shoppers. When you think about it, that's pretty impressive; after all, the current Equinox debuted back in 2010, which is a long time ago in car years. Many rival crossovers have received full redesigns since then, so it's a credit to Chevrolet that the Equinox is still catching shoppers' eyes. But objectively speaking, does the aging Equinox have what it takes to compete with the best?

The base four-cylinder engine is one thing that gives us pause. Although its EPA fuel economy estimates are fairly impressive, we haven't been able to reproduce those numbers in real-world driving. Moreover, this engine lags behind leading four-cylinder alternatives in terms of both acceleration and refinement. On the bright side, the optional 301-horsepower V6 is the strongest engine offered in this segment, so if you're willing to pay more for spirited performance, the Equinox certainly delivers.

Other drawbacks include mediocre interior materials and the limited availability of Bluetooth audio, which puts this Chevy behind the times. But the Equinox's ride should be sufficiently smooth and quiet to please any shopper in this class, and the capacious backseat slides and reclines to accommodate different physiques. If you're getting the sense that the 2017 Equinox is a mixed bag, you're onto something. There are some positives here, but we advise weighing your priorities and thinking about whether the Equinox gives you enough of what you're looking for.

Perennial standouts among affordable small crossovers include the well-rounded Honda CR-V and the sporty yet fuel-efficient Mazda CX-5. The Ford Escape gets a number of upgrades for 2017 in a bid to keep it fresh, while the Toyota RAV4 was similarly updated last year. We're also fans of the redesigned Kia Sportage, which rivals the Equinox's rear-seat hospitality and adds extra style and fun. But if you're searching for a roomy two-row crossover at a reasonable price, the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox may still merit a closer look.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are a rearview camera and GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. Optional on the LT and Premier are rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, while the Premier can also be outfitted with forward collision alert and a lane departure warning system.

In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. Its head and seat restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.