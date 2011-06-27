  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Pros & Cons

  • Backseat has plenty of space and slides/reclines for added comfort
  • Optional V6 engine provides quick acceleration
  • Interior stays quiet at speed
  • rides smoothly on rough roads
  • Four-cylinder version feels sluggish and real-world mpg falls short of EPA ratings
  • Less cargo space than some rivals
  • Quality of interior materials leaves something to be desired
  • Bluetooth audio isn't offered on L or LS
List Price Range
$10,995 - $27,890
Used Equinox for Sale

See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

After a few notable updates last year, the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox soldiers on with minimal changes, but it still figures to get plenty of consideration from SUV shoppers. When you think about it, that's pretty impressive; after all, the current Equinox debuted back in 2010, which is a long time ago in car years. Many rival crossovers have received full redesigns since then, so it's a credit to Chevrolet that the Equinox is still catching shoppers' eyes. But objectively speaking, does the aging Equinox have what it takes to compete with the best?

The base four-cylinder engine is one thing that gives us pause. Although its EPA fuel economy estimates are fairly impressive, we haven't been able to reproduce those numbers in real-world driving. Moreover, this engine lags behind leading four-cylinder alternatives in terms of both acceleration and refinement. On the bright side, the optional 301-horsepower V6 is the strongest engine offered in this segment, so if you're willing to pay more for spirited performance, the Equinox certainly delivers.

Other drawbacks include mediocre interior materials and the limited availability of Bluetooth audio, which puts this Chevy behind the times. But the Equinox's ride should be sufficiently smooth and quiet to please any shopper in this class, and the capacious backseat slides and reclines to accommodate different physiques. If you're getting the sense that the 2017 Equinox is a mixed bag, you're onto something. There are some positives here, but we advise weighing your priorities and thinking about whether the Equinox gives you enough of what you're looking for.

Perennial standouts among affordable small crossovers include the well-rounded Honda CR-V and the sporty yet fuel-efficient Mazda CX-5. The Ford Escape gets a number of upgrades for 2017 in a bid to keep it fresh, while the Toyota RAV4 was similarly updated last year. We're also fans of the redesigned Kia Sportage, which rivals the Equinox's rear-seat hospitality and adds extra style and fun. But if you're searching for a roomy two-row crossover at a reasonable price, the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox may still merit a closer look.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are a rearview camera and GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. Optional on the LT and Premier are rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, while the Premier can also be outfitted with forward collision alert and a lane departure warning system.

In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. Its head and seat restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

2017 Chevrolet Equinox models

The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is a compact crossover SUV that's offered in four trim levels: L, LS, LT and Premier.

Standard equipment on the entry-level L includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a partial power driver seat with power height and lumbar adjustments, a 60/40-split second-row seat that slides and reclines, cruise control, a trip computer and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. In terms of onboard technology, the Equinox L comes standard with Bluetooth phone (but not audio) connectivity, OnStar communications (with an in-car 4G WiFi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB port.

The Equinox LS is very similar but has a few extra features, most notably available all-wheel drive, satellite radio, a compass and an available towing package that's likewise optional on LT and Premier. It also comes with a standard Exterior Appearance package that includes different 17-inch wheels, body-color bumpers with gray trim and body-color door handles.

The LT adds body-color mirror housings, heated mirrors, LED daytime running lights, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails and an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system that includes Chevy's MyLink interface, Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps (Pandora and Stitcher).

At the top of the line, there's the Premier, which further adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, unique exterior trim with chrome accents, remote start, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, driver memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and automatic climate control. Premier models equipped with the V6 engine also get firmer suspension tuning.

The LT's optional Convenience package adds a number of the Premier's standard features (remote start, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, eight-way power driver seat, heated seats). Ordering it also unlocks the separate option of a power liftgate. The LT Midnight package adds black paint, various black exterior trim pieces, 18-inch black-painted wheels, black leather upholstery and driver memory settings. The LT Sport package mirrors the Midnight package except that it substitutes white exterior paint.

Optional on both the LT and Premier are a sunroof, a Driver Confidence package (adds rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert) and a Technology package (adds a navigation system and an eight-speaker Pioneer audio system).

Optional on the Premier only is a Driver Confidence II package (adds lane-departure warning and forward collision alert) and an Enhanced Convenience package (adds the power liftgate and an eight-way power front passenger seat).

The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox's standard engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (182 hp, 172 pound-feet of torque). A 3.6-liter V6 (301 hp, 272 lb-ft) is optional on LT and Premier. Both engines come standard with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional except on the base L trim.

In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Equinox with the four-cylinder engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, which is slower than average for this segment. Complete EPA estimates were not available as of this writing, but expect 23 mpg combined (20/28) with all-wheel drive. While these numbers are respectable, we've had a hard time reproducing them in the real world, especially on the highway.

The 3.6-liter V6 comes with dual exhaust tips and much more muscle. In testing of the essentially identical GMC Terrain with the V6 and all-wheel drive, we recorded a swift 0-60 time of 7.0 seconds. There's a price at the pump, though. For last year's 2016 Equinox, the EPA said to expect 20 mpg combined (17/24) with FWD and 18 mpg combined (16/23) with AWD.

Properly equipped, four-cylinder models will tow up to 1,500 pounds, while the V6 towing capacity climbs to a handy 3,500 pounds.

Driving

The driving character of the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox will depend in significant part on which engine you select. The base four-cylinder may have similar output ratings to the base engines in other compact crossovers, but it doesn't feel as potent on the road. You'll have the gas pedal floored during routine merging and passing maneuvers, which is neither reassuring nor fuel-efficient. If you're looking for a more authoritative feel, the V6 is definitely the way to go. With 301 horses on tap, it's one of the most capable engines in any crossover in this price range.

The Equinox's handling abilities are nothing special. The steering feels numb and somewhat imprecise, while the suspension is tuned to favor comfort over athleticism. The upside is a smooth ride that's complemented by the quietness of the cabin at speed. There's not much "fun-to-drive" here, but the 2017 Equinox's daily-driver credentials are pretty solid.

Interior

The 2017 Equinox's dashboard is sleek and stylish overall. As with most current Chevy models, the dash contours flow smoothly into the door panels, creating a wraparound feel that's distinctive in this segment. The quality of the materials is unremarkable, however, with plenty of hard plastics that have an industrial texture and shine. Moreover, the small buttons on the center stack can be hard to differentiate at a glance, though the Equinox's controls are generally easy to learn.

The standard 7-inch touchscreen interface features customizable menus similar to those on modern smartphones, and it's relatively user-friendly. The available MyLink interface incorporates Bluetooth streaming audio capability and compatibility with popular smartphone apps. There are a few weak spots, though, such as the touchscreen's occasionally slow processing times and missed responses to touch inputs. The lack of Bluetooth audio on the L and LS trims is also lamentable, as Bluetooth audio has become an expected feature in this price range.

Seating comfort is good all around, with particular credit due to the luxuriously roomy backseat with its slide-and-recline functionality. The downside to this copious passenger space is that the Equinox offers less cargo space than many competitors, with 31.5 cubic feet of storage behind the 60/40-split rear seats and a maximum of 63.7 cubes with those seatbacks folded down. That's still an ample cargo bay, but it trails rivals like the CR-V, which can accommodate more than 70 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

5(40%)
4(30%)
3(16%)
2(2%)
1(12%)
3.8
43 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So Far So Good
TooYoungToBeOld,06/25/2017
LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Have only less than 300 miles so far but I have been very happy. I really wanted a V6 AWD but there weren't any available at this dealership and frankly I was tired of car shopping so I went ahead with the 4 cyl without AWD on a 2 yr lease. Figured if I wasn't happy I'd only have to deal with it for 2 yrs. For the price, this is a great SUV. The Equinox is roomy, handles very nicely, seats are very comfortable, especially with the 8 way power driver seat. It's quiet, has a nice interior and is spacious. The 2018 redesign is smaller which is why I went with the 17 - roomier seating and more cargo space. I also like the reclining rear seats, which I don't believe the 2018 had. Another favorite thing is that the sun visors, when moved to the side window have a sliding capability so that they can actually block out the sun. Would I recommend this vehicle? Yes definitely. I am already thinking that at the end of the lease I will keep this vehicle.
First time I have bought the same vehicle twice.
Julie M.,02/24/2018
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I had a 2011 Equinox LT that I traded in for a 2017. I wanted the same body style I had - before the 2018 redesign. I found a gently used fleet vehicle they classified as LT w/ 1LT. It's loaded. Heated seats, temperature control, running lights, etc. Don't need all that, but it is fun to have. I'm getting 29.1 mpgs commuting, which is better than the 2011. Can't wait to see what it does on the highway on a long trip! I like the Equinox so much I've bought two of them now. It's the perfect size for my needs. It gets me from point A to point B safely and in comfort and all the tall people in my family can fit in this vehicle. 6' 3" inches in the back seat, no problem. I have back issues and the seats in these vehicles are wonderful. I can go long distances with no discomfort. It is easy to get in and out of and I have plenty of room to move and haul anything and everyone. Plenty of room for the pets and crates too. It may not be the perfect vehicle for everyone, but it's the perfect vehicle for me. I love my Equinox!
Dashboard screen on 2017 Equinox
kent carothers,03/28/2017
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Radio sometimes doesn't work , cannot turn on or off, along with the temperature fan numbers disappearing, and the hands-free phone not working (all at the same time). Back-up camera sometimes stays on when in drive. It's real interesting watching cars behind you when driving. Problem corrects itself when hitting a bump in the road, turning on and off the engine or just normal driving. First time it happen there was just red lines for the back-up camera and red blocks were the temperature fan numbers would be. Taken to chev service dept, but they say can't find problem, and of course by the time I get it in for service the problem as corrected itself. Added note this is a 3.6L 6cyl not a 2.4 4cyl. I'm documenting every time the problems occur for the next month. Got out of service (after 4 hours) for them to tell me they can't find the problem. I have documented the problem 6 times since leaving the chev service dept yesterday. [contact info removed]
After a month's ownership
JP,09/05/2016
LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
We bought the Equinox because we needed a car that could be towed 4-wheels-down behind our RV and, happily, the Equinox fits the bill nicely. We bought the 2.4L 2WD because we were interested in fuel economy, but the mileage that we're getting doesn't really support our decision - it's much poorer than we figured it would be considering the relatively low vehicle weight (about 3700 lb). The acceleration likewise was surprisingly bad. That said, we're happy with the vehicle - the interior is nicely appointed with lots of conveniences, although we had to buy the LT version to get hands-free bluetooth and back-up camera. We wanted GPS as well but would have had to spend more to get the LTZ version. One surprise is that Chevy doesn't want you to maintain your own transmission fluid level, so there's no dipstick for the transmission.
See all 43 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT is priced between $10,995 and$22,795 with odometer readings between 10046 and141973 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS is priced between $11,495 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 10090 and101383 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier is priced between $16,961 and$27,890 with odometer readings between 8822 and95589 miles.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Equinoxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Equinox for sale near. There are currently 179 used and CPO 2017 Equinoxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 8822 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Equinoxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,394.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,502.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,628.

