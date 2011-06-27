  1. Home
2007 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin within reasonable exterior size, fore/aft-adjustable rear seats, impressive crash test scores.
  • Limited choice in drivetrains, confusing stereo control layout, somewhat slow steering response.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

A roomy and versatile cabin, excellent crash test scores and decent fuel mileage make the attractively priced 2007 Chevrolet Equinox one of the better choices in the compact SUV field.

Vehicle overview

Much like Goldilocks discovering the right chair to rest in at the three bears' house, many folks will find the 2007 Chevrolet Equinox "just right." Bigger than the mini SUVs, yet slightly smaller than the traditional midsizers such as the TrailBlazer and Explorer, the Equinox offers plenty of passenger and cargo space thanks to a long wheelbase, along with a few extra standard features this year that sweeten the deal.

Introduced in 2005 as a replacement for the lackluster Tracker, the Chevy Equinox features a sliding second-row seat and a movable cargo shelf that both serve to maximize passenger and cargo space. The Equinox's V6 provides strong if not overly refined performance that belies its modest output ratings. The "3400" V6 also returns respectable fuel economy -- expect to average about 20 mpg, which is roughly 5 mpg better than most truck-based midsize SUVs get. A supple ride and quiet cabin are additional qualities that make the Equinox a good choice for families who like to take long road trips. Various equipment upgrades this year, including the switch to four-wheel disc brakes, the adoption of stability control and the new availability of remote starting and a navigation system keep this well-rounded SUV current.

Before the round of this year's improvements, the Equinox was good enough to snag a spot on our 2005 Editors' Most Wanted list for "SUV under $25,000." Now, with a few recently redesigned rivals, such as the Santa Fe and RAV4, the Equinox faces more of a challenge. Yet the 2007 Chevrolet Equinox still scores high on most counts: It's peppy; rides nice and quiet; has a spacious cabin with a few trick features; and is reasonably priced. It's certainly worth consideration if you're looking for an urban runabout with a flexible cabin design and high safety ratings.

2007 Chevrolet Equinox models

The four-door, five-passenger Chevrolet Equinox SUV comes in two trim levels: base LS and luxury LT. Standard equipment on the LS includes 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, a six-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 player jack, automatic headlights, keyless entry, full power accessories, an alarm system, a driver information center and a rear window wiper. The LT adds 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest, foglights, faux wood accents, a cargo net, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and floor mats. A pair of optional packages for the LT allows one to increase the luxury factor. The 2LT package adds remote starting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a power driver seat. The 3LT package adds leather seating, a Pioneer audio system, heated front seats and a year of OnStar. Many of the 3LT package features are available as separate options. Other significant options for the Equinox include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a navigation system, satellite radio and a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Chevrolet Equinox receives a bunch of newly standard features including a stability control system, four-wheel disc brakes, a driver information center, an MP3 player jack for the audio systems and a tire-pressure monitor. Other news includes the availability of remote starting, a navigation system and some new wheel styles.

Performance & mpg

All Equinox SUVs come with a 3.4-liter V6 engine coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. Buyers have a choice of either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Rated at 185 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque, the V6 has plenty of punch and feels more robust than its relatively meager output ratings might suggest. Expect a 0-60-mph time of about 8.7 seconds. The Chevy's towing capacity of 3500 pounds and EPA fuel economy rating of 19 mpg city/25 mpg highway (AWD version) are both about average for a V6-powered small or midsize crossover SUV.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard, as is stability control, traction control and a tire-pressure monitor. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional on all Equinox models. In crash tests, the 2007 Chevrolet Equinox earned the highest marks possible. In NHTSA frontal- and side-impact tests, the Equinox received five stars, while the Chevy received a "Good" rating in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Tuned more for ride comfort than twisty road acrobatics, the Equinox's fully independent suspension should please most folks shopping this segment. Putting some serious miles on the Chevy Equinox is relaxing, as the suspension swallows up the bumps, and the lack of intrusive wind and road noise makes for a tranquil cabin. Running the Equinox through the curves reveals some body roll, but it's not excessive for an SUV. The electric power steering is the chief fun-sapping culprit, as it's too light and a little slow.

Interior

Inside, Chevrolet designers opted for a simple, industrial look with large, clear gauges. The LS is dressed up with faux aluminum accents, while the LT gets imitation wood. Although most of the controls are simple in design, the stereo head unit's collection of small buttons is unnecessarily complicated. Thanks to its long wheelbase, the Equinox offers plenty of room for its occupants, including class-leading rear headroom and legroom. To make way for larger passengers or cargo, the 60/40-split rear seat can slide nearly eight inches fore and aft. An adjustable rear cargo shelf expands your loading options after a shopping trip and can also function as a picnic table. The Equinox offers 35 cubic feet of luggage space behind its rear seats; fold down the seats and you've got a total of 69 cubic feet.

It was GoodFor a While!
wscglw,04/28/2015
LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
Bought the car in 2009 with 30k on it and had no problems until 2014 when the vehicle hit 50k. First, the problems started with the key not coming out of the ignition. The dealer was finally able to fix it on the third try and $900. The Equinox was not affected by the ignition problem recall. Then an issue with factory defective spark plug wires and the plugs. There was an extended warranty on this issue but it took the dealer a few days to fix it. They only repaired one or two at a time, they did not replace all six plug and wires. Finally, at 57k the vehicle stalled and would not start. Took it back to the dealer. Blown Head Gasket this time$1800 later and we were still having issues
Overall Great Car - Owned for 10 years now
JC,12/31/2016
LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
Unlike many of the other reviews I have read here, I have owned this car since day 1 for 10 years now. We also own a new Kia Sorento and had a 2009 honda CRV. This car when maintained properly, is a great all around car. I have not had any unreasonable repairs to this vehicle, except a head gasket replacement at 65k miles that GM paid for. I see some people give a bad review because they had to do some repairs after purchasing used. I have had repairs to this vehicle, but all fell under warranty. I also had bought and extended warranty. The only out of pocket expenses I have had are brakes, and tires. I spent $2400 on my extended warranty and that expired at 125k miles. Since then, only had a fuel pump I replaced and it wasn't bad, I just had an accident and needed a new fuel tank and it seemed a good idea. That was $487. Repairs that have been done, new struts, new tires/brakes twice since owning (Cooper CS4 tires), 2 new front wheel bearings. , 2 front tie rods. I do not know if the tie rods are from the accident or not. Aside from this, all mechanical, I have had no other issues with the car. The Pros: Remote start works awesome on this car, the AWD is awesome as well, road handling is good, their are NO BLINDSPOTS, unlike the newer Equinox 2010 models, the CRV had them and the Sorento has them. This car does not! The seats are big and comfortable. Plenty of leg room, especially for back seat passengers. Lots of storage space in the back area and front. For the year of this car, it's a great car to have and a good value. I would expect this car to be a $4500 repair cost car from 100k miles to 150k miles. I would expect, that around 150k, I would need a some kind of engine work, transmission or something. But I have not gotten that far yet, and don't even burn oil or have any compression issues as recently tested. That's pretty acceptable. The exterior paint looks almost brand new still. The CONS: Turning Radius is nothing to brag about, Coolant needs flushed every 3 years if you want to keep hot heat in the winter thanks to the Dexacool as it clogs up this is $225. The Front Headlamps are moisture magnets. Had them fixed twice now. Replaced them once which was $450 labor, $175 for a pair of lights online. OVERAL: This is a good car overall, but not without its faults. The Honda CRV was less maintenance indeed, but we also paid more upfront for it, and it was not as fun to drive, seemed to be more simple in terms of lack of technology, lack of anything really. So it all has balanced out in the end.
Throttle Body Repair - less than 50,000 miles
Disatisfied 2007 Chevy Equinox Owner,06/06/2016
LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
I had Equinox Throttle Position Sensor/Stability Track / Reduce Engine error codes on my 2007 Chevy Equinox. It lost power in the middle of a busy road. At 48,000 miles, I had to replace the throttle body. Other websites show this is a design flaw on the part of Chevy and they should have to do a recall and repay all of the people that have been effected by this.
Good gone bad
alexis green,06/03/2010
I just got my car about 4 months ago, it was riding good, had no problem until now. My brake light kept coming on. So I took it to the shop to find out that my brake fluid was leaking into my master cylinder and they didn't know why. So now my car in the shop goin on 3 weeks waiting on a part to come in. It's a good car don't get me wrong but if any light starts to come on go get it check out.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
