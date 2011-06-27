Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
- $13,499Great Deal | $3,353 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS28,167 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4519 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLEEKXG6190987
Stock: O296306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- Price Drop$12,799Great Deal | $3,085 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS20,409 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS will catch your eye in Blue Velvet Metallic. Motivated by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 182hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive crossover offers up to 31mpg on the highway, responsive handling, and chrome accents and split-spoke alloy wheels to highlight the aerodynamic styling.Inside our Equinox LS, you feel instantly at ease and perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort. Supportive front seats, a multi-function steering wheel, and a 60/40-split second-row seat that slides and reclines are just a few of the niceties on hand. Chevrolet's full-color MyLink touchscreen infotainment system offers Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and more to help keep you safely and seamlessly connected.Our Chevrolet includes a back-up camera, available OnStar, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. Our Equinox is a fantastic solution to your transportation needs! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEK1G6264130
Stock: 114536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $14,741Great Deal | $4,986 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT43,255 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Morse Sawgrass Buick Chevrolet GMC - Sunrise / Florida
WE HERE AT ED MORSE SAWGRASS RECONDITION ALL OF OUR RETAIL UNITS, OUR FACTORY TRAINED A.S.E. CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS DOES A MINIMUM INSPECTION OF 120 POINT INSPECTION SO BE ASSURE YOUR BUYING A WORTHY CAR THAT YOU CAN RELY ON. DON'T HESITATE COME IN TODAY AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TOP QUALITY VEHICLESALL OF OUR CARS CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOR YOUR PROTECTION.AWD. Certified. 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT Black CARFAX One-Owner.Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside AssistanceOdometer is 10170 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Convenience Package (8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning w/Automatic Climate Control, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio/Cruise Ctrls, and Remote Vehicle Starter System), Equipment Group 1LT (6 Speaker Audio System Feature, Bluetooth? For Phone, and Manual Climate Control), Sun, Sound & Navigation Package (Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open), Technology Package (Pioneer Premium Audio System Feature, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Certified, AWD, 155 Amp Alternator, 17 Aluminum Wheels, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 3.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Area Close-Out Panel (LPO), Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Exhaust w/Premium Tips, Dual front impact airbag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFE30G6241458
Stock: MB022893A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $12,988Great Deal | $2,771 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS24,575 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autosource Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, CLOTH SEATS, USB, KEYLESS ENTRY.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 40233 miles below market average!22/32 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEK6G1107125
Stock: 28734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $15,299Great Deal | $3,419 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT32,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunrise Chevrolet Of Forest Hills - Forest Hills / New York
Everyone's a winner at Sunrise Chevrolet! Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT AWD. Odometer is 22471 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick Over 300 used vehicles available for immediate delivery! Reviews: * Backseat has plenty of space and slides/reclines for added comfort; optional V6 engine provides ample power; interior stays quiet at speed; rides smoothly on rough roads. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK3G6322980
Stock: 427359S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-13-2019
- $15,489Great Deal | $2,427 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT27,147 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Commonwealth Chevrolet - Lawrence / Massachusetts
** CM CERTIFIED VEHICLE ** EXCLUSIVE 7 YEAR, 125,000 POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, CM CERTIFIED 162 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDING NEXT CLOSEST FACTORY MAINTENANCE AND FULL RECONDITIONING, OIL CHANGE AND FILTER REPLACED, CABIN FILTER REPLACED, ROTATED TIRES, NEW WIPERS, AIR FILTER REPLACED, ** BATTERY - NEW! **, 4 WHEEL ALIGNMENT, ** BRAKES - REAR PADS AND ROTORS REPLACED, ** ALL WHEEL DRIVE AWD **, * BLUETOOTH *, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, LOW MILES, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, ANTI LOCK BRAKES ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, AWD. Clean CARFAX.We want you to be confident in your purchase. For that reason, our aim is to make every vehicle close to new as possible. While maintaining a price that is not just competitive, but among the lowest in the market. Manufacturer report's prove we spend on average, 2.5 times as much on our used car reconditioning than our competitive dealers. This equates to an average of over $2000 per pre-owned vehicle retailed.Certification Program Details: CM Certified with powertrain coverage up to 7 years and 125,000 miles. Vehicle is Covered by the CM Certified Protection 7 year and 125,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. Warranty coverage is available across all 50 states. Vehicle must pass a strict 162-point Factory Directed inspection Vehicles include a Carfax history Report All recommended factory maintenance and repairs completed prior to vehicle sale Vehicle includes a full cosmetic reconditioning and interior renewal Full tank of gas Rental and Tow assistance for qualified repairs20/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 30691 miles below market average! Grey 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVTAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash preventionFind us fast, at SHOPUSLAST.COM or 978-687-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK5G6357200
Stock: C1456A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- $11,286Great Deal
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT104,076 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fredericksburg Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fredericksburg / Texas
IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention. Scores 32 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Gas I4 2.4/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD).* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UHQ) Chevrolet MyLink radio with Navigation and (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system, SUN, SOUND AND NAVIGATION PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof and (PCY) Technology Package, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C68) automatic climate control, (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, (NP5) leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, (AE8) driver 8-way power front seat adjuster and (KA1) heated driver and passenger front seats , TIRES, P235/55R18 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR, STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED with audio and cruise controls, SIREN RED TINTCOAT, SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SEATS, DELUXE FRONT BUCKET (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT, DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH POWER LUMBAR.* This Chevrolet Equinox is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Fredericksburg Chevrolet Buick-GMC, 1225 S STATE HIGHWAY 16, FREDERICKSBURG, TX 78624.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALCEK3G1186114
Stock: 20349U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- Price Drop$13,990Great Deal | $2,598 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT36,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Chrome-Clad Aluminum Lpo; Black Roof Rack Cross Bars; Integrates With Roof Rails Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Axle; 3.23 Final Drive Ratio Engine; 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Gvwr; 4960 Lbs. (2250 Kg) Jet Black; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Tires; P235/55R18 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic With Overdrive Tungsten Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNALCEK3GZ107046
Stock: GZ107046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $14,590Great Deal | $3,002 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT37,256 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Deferred payment offer valid for vehicles purchased for a limited time only. Available only to customers who finance with Carvana. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK5G6227871
Stock: 2000502025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- $16,990Great Deal | $3,983 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT35,603 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Weseloh Chevrolet - Carlsbad / California
Certified. Patriot Blue Metallic LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning w/Automatic Climate Control, Bluetooth For Phone, Convenience Package, Equipment Group 1LT, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio/Cruise Ctrls, Manual Climate Control, Remote Vehicle Starter System. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention Reviews: * Backseat has plenty of space and slides/reclines for added comfort; optional V6 engine provides ample power; interior stays quiet at speed; rides smoothly on rough roads. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK2G6197440
Stock: CT197440
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $12,994Great Deal | $2,749 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS47,325 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, **NON SMOKER**, BLUETOOTH.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS Black FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVTOdometer is 21801 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, E10 Fuel Capable, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/MP3 Playback Capability, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEK8G1135332
Stock: 06806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $19,000Great Deal | $2,851 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ25,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Estes Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
Iridescent Pearl Tricoat 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Bluetooth For Phone, Driver Confidence Package, Driver Confidence Package II, Enhanced Convenience Package, Equipment Group LTZ, Forward Collision Alert, Pioneer Premium Audio System Feature, Power Programmable Rear Liftgate, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Technology Package, Universal Home Remote.Odometer is 23009 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLGE37G6351087
Stock: G6351087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $14,999Great Deal | $4,257 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT40,246 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Murphy Motor Company - Raleigh / North Carolina
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Mosaic Black Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT Bluetooth, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Comfort Package, LT Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Equinox LT, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning w/Automatic Climate Control, Bluetooth For Phone, Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, Equipment Group 1LT, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio/Cruise Ctrls, Manual Climate Control, Pioneer Premium Audio System Feature, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun, Sound & Navigation Package, Technology Package.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 20/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 19913 miles below market average!Since 1999 Murphy Motor Co has provided the best selection of quality pre-owned cars and trucks. We have 100% approval rate financing approval rate financing with extremely low rate car loans available. Take advantage today! Call to speak with one of our automotive sales associates or come by to see for yourself why we are the best place to buy your next car. Visit us at our Raleigh, NC location, or our new location in Youngsville, NC, today!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Backseat has plenty of space and slides/reclines for added comfort; optional V6 engine provides ample power; interior stays quiet at speed; rides smoothly on rough roads. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK1G6348302
Stock: 348302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- $14,200Great Deal | $2,487 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS35,363 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlantic Chevrolet - Bay Shore / New York
Take a look at this Black 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. Advertised offer to those who finance through the dealership reflective after $1995 down @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+) + $695 dealer admin fee- SAVE THOUSANDS !!! - - WHY BUY NEW !!!! - - . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Here at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac, 90% of our pre-owned vehicles get brand new tires and brakes!!! We spend the money on our cars so you won't have to!!! 90% of our cars are pre-certified, so you're buying a vehicle with confidence knowing everything that needed to get done was done by our certified mechanics!! Always priced right at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac. Odometer is 28166 miles below market average! AutoCheck 1-Owner, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, NEW BRAKES, ONE OWNER, PASSES STATE INSPECTION, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, ABS brakes, All-Weather Floor Mats, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 1LS, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Molded Splash Guards, Protection Package, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 22/32 City/Highway MPG Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEK2G6249104
Stock: 39338A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $9,995Great Deal | $2,350 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT101,345 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Capitol Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2016 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT Front with powerful 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct engine and driven 101345 miles! Fully loaded and much more! **FINANCING AVAILABLE** Contact our Sales at 540-376-7056. For HD pictures, detail information about this vehicle and financing options please check us out at www.capitolmotorsva.com To schedule a test drive or about financing and need more information about this vehicle please contact:Capitol Motors8608 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407540-376-7056capitolmotorsva.comWarranty: Extended warranties available on most vehicles. Please ask sales representative for cost and terms of extended warranty.Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $399 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered.Accepted Payment Type: Cash/Personal checks (in person), certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALCEK8G6243930
Stock: CM5313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,999Great Deal | $3,201 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ39,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sir Walter Chevrolet - Raleigh / North Carolina
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ Siren Red Tintcoat Certified. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 172 Point Inspection* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase dateOdometer is 23878 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety PickHere at Sir Walter Chevrolet we have a No Haggle pricing policy on all of our pre-owned vehicles. Internet price includes $500 appointment discount. Price increases by $500 without a scheduled appointment. We price our vehicles very competitively in the market to give you an extremely fair price right up front. We do not negotiate on the price of the vehicle. Most of our cars are priced at thousands below NADA retail value. We have taken many things into consideration when pricing the cars, exterior condition, miles, interior condition and warranty to name a few. Our cars are priced in the condition that you see them. As with any used vehicle, they have been driven on the road, parked in garages and parking lots and driven through all kinds of weather. Some wear and tear is normal. This may include some small scratches or door dings, interior wear, chips in the windshield etc. We have taken all of these into consideration and priced the vehicles accordingly. All vehicles must pass North Carolina State inspection. Cars come with one key unless otherwise noted or disclosed. Not all cars have second keys. Not all cars have owners manuals. We will be happy to price any parts or repairs that you may desire at our wholesale cost and include them in the deal and in your financing. We have GM Certified vehicles here on the lot, they come with a factory backed extended limited warranty (see dealer for details). Some of our vehicles are still covered under the original factory warranty and are therefore sold with the balance of that warranty in place. Some of our vehicles are sold AS-IS, this means that the buyer is responsible for all repairs. Some vehicles will have open recalls, we will provide all paperwork and disclose any recalls to you before purchase.Reviews:* Backseat has plenty of space and slides/reclines for added comfort; optional V6 engine provides ample power; interior stays quiet at speed; rides smoothly on rough roads. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALDEKXG6244731
Stock: 15335A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $8,690Great Deal | $2,561 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS130,129 milesDelivery available*
Mike Maroone Chevrolet North - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LOCAL TRADE, FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO **, MP3 - USB - AUX PORT **, 60 DAY, 3000 MILE WARRANTY **, ALL WHEEL DRIVE **, AIR CONDITIONING **, KEYLESS ENTRY **, PREMIUM SOUND **, CRUISE CONTROL **, MP3 CAPABLE **, PREMIUM WHEELS **, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS **, Equinox LS, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, 3.53 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 1LS, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/MP3 Playback Capability, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS 20/29 City/Highway MPG AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT Summit White Recent Arrival! This Equinox also comes with the FULL Mike Maroone a 60-Day 3000 Mileage Powertrain Warranty. We will review the technicians vehicle inspection report with you before purchase. Our intention is to provide you a completely transparent buying experiance. At Mike Maroone our used vehicles are Safety Checked, Warrantied, CarFax, and if you dont like it ... Bring it back! For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone North today. We are just north of the Chapel Hills mall behind Walmart in the Chapel Hills Auto Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLEEK5G6338401
Stock: N338401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $12,441Great Deal | $3,471 below market
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT46,629 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Equinox and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2016 boasts an extremely low 46629 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Chevrolet Equinox also includes Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Touch Screen, Separate Tweeters, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALCEK3G6199951
Stock: G6199951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.