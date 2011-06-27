Close

Sir Walter Chevrolet - Raleigh / North Carolina

2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ Siren Red Tintcoat Certified. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 172 Point Inspection* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase dateOdometer is 23878 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety PickHere at Sir Walter Chevrolet we have a No Haggle pricing policy on all of our pre-owned vehicles. Internet price includes $500 appointment discount. Price increases by $500 without a scheduled appointment. We price our vehicles very competitively in the market to give you an extremely fair price right up front. We do not negotiate on the price of the vehicle. Most of our cars are priced at thousands below NADA retail value. We have taken many things into consideration when pricing the cars, exterior condition, miles, interior condition and warranty to name a few. Our cars are priced in the condition that you see them. As with any used vehicle, they have been driven on the road, parked in garages and parking lots and driven through all kinds of weather. Some wear and tear is normal. This may include some small scratches or door dings, interior wear, chips in the windshield etc. We have taken all of these into consideration and priced the vehicles accordingly. All vehicles must pass North Carolina State inspection. Cars come with one key unless otherwise noted or disclosed. Not all cars have second keys. Not all cars have owners manuals. We will be happy to price any parts or repairs that you may desire at our wholesale cost and include them in the deal and in your financing. We have GM Certified vehicles here on the lot, they come with a factory backed extended limited warranty (see dealer for details). Some of our vehicles are still covered under the original factory warranty and are therefore sold with the balance of that warranty in place. Some of our vehicles are sold AS-IS, this means that the buyer is responsible for all repairs. Some vehicles will have open recalls, we will provide all paperwork and disclose any recalls to you before purchase.Reviews:* Backseat has plenty of space and slides/reclines for added comfort; optional V6 engine provides ample power; interior stays quiet at speed; rides smoothly on rough roads. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GNALDEKXG6244731

Stock: 15335A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-25-2020