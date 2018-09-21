Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
- 17,400 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,752$4,680 Below Market
Bill Estes Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Nightfall Gray Metallic 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LTOdometer is 8356 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXJEV2J6300049
Stock: J6300049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 34,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,990$5,669 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXSEV1J6102410
Stock: 2410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 36,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,900$5,493 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 4dr FWD 4dr LT with 2LT features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pepperdust Metallic with a Jet Black Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAXKEX5JS628140
Stock: CHEVROLET-JS628140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 21,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,791$3,460 Below Market
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
**NON SMOKER**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **OFF-LEASE**, All-Wheel Drive, Contactless purchase, Free home drop-off, Free test drive at home, Private dealer appointments, Virtual appointments.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS Sandy Ridge Metallic AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHCOdometer is 13146 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 3.87 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Delete, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port & Auxiliary Input Jack, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXREV3J6338095
Stock: 06894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 12,711 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,998$3,055 Below Market
CarMax Southlake - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Stockbridge / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXSEV9J6224285
Stock: 19214868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,577$3,401 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of New Hudson - New Hudson / Michigan
*VEHICLE LOCATED AT FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF NEW HUDSON CALL (248) 486-1900*, ONSTAR, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, AWD, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 2 USB Data Ports, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, Bluetooth For Phone, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, HD Radio, Infotainment II Package, Power Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Radio: 8 Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun, Sound & Navigation Package, Wheels: 19 Ultra Bright Machined. CARFAX One-Owner. 24/30 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 26088 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Chevrolet EquinoxNightfall Gray Metallic 201824/30 City/Highway MPG2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD/SUNROOF/NAV AWD 1.5L DOHCAll credit applications accepted. Located at Feldman Chevrolet of New Hudson. Call now! 248-264-3517.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXVEV3J6107030
Stock: PLA107030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 63,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,425$4,064 Below Market
Hillside Auto Mall - Jamaica / New York
No Credit, Bad Credit, Poor Credit, No Problem, We have No Hassle Financing with little or no money down! You Work You Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXSEV1J6207500
Stock: 207500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier16,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,505$3,277 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Sun; Sound & Navigation Package Confidence & Convenience Ii Package Infotainment Ii Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System Feature; Bose Premium 7-Speaker System Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation; 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Axle; 3.50 Final Drive Ratio Driver Confidence Ii Package Driver Convenience Ii Package Engine; 1.5L Turbo Dohc 4-Cylinder; Sidi; Vvt Following Distance Indicator Forward Collision Alert Headlamp Control; Intellibeam Auto High Beam Jet Black; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking Premier Preferred Equipment Group Radio; Hd Satin Steel Metallic Seat Adjuster; Front Passenger 8-Way Power With 2-Way Power Lumbar Seat; Ventilated Driver Seat; Ventilated Front Passenger Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Heated; Rear; Outboard Positions Steering Wheel; Heated Sunroof; Power Surround Vision Tires; P235/50R19 All-Season Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 19" (48.3 Cm) Ultra Bright Machined This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Chevrolet Equinox? This is it. We at AutoNation Chevrolet Doral are very meticulous. This hand-selected Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has surpassed our own standards and requirements. This Chevrolet Equinox Premier is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Equinox Premier. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Chevrolet Equinox. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAXMEV1JL107646
Stock: JL107646
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 12,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,998$2,800 Below Market
CarMax Jackson (TN) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Jackson / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXJEV1J6296107
Stock: 18763387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,780$3,437 Below Market
Capitol Buick GMC - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier* (AWD, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 1.5L DOHC) with only 17,817 miles (under 9k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Equinox Premier * AWD * Cajun Red Tintcoat * jet black Leather * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning * Bluetooth For Phone * Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature * Brake assist * Electronic Stability Control * HD Radio * Heated front seats * Heated rear seats * Infotainment II Package * Navigation System * Power Liftgate * Power Sunroof * Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ * Radio: 8 Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Nav * Rear Parking Sensors * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Sun * Sound & Navigation Package * Wheels: 19 Ultra Bright Machined.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXVEV5J6131734
Stock: B11009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 21,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,998$3,189 Below Market
CarMax Glencoe (Edens Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Glencoe / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAXJEV2JL114135
Stock: 19228829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,998$2,552 Below Market
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXJEV5J6337998
Stock: 19359291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,998$2,451 Below Market
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAXJEVXJS628191
Stock: 19167372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,599 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,899$2,643 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT looks great in Silver Metallic. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 252hp which is coupled to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive crossover features up to 29mpg on the highway, a remarkably smooth ride, and distinctive styling accented by HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Inside our Equinox 2LT, you feel instantly at ease and perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort. Supportive front seats with driver-side power-adjustability, a multi-function steering wheel, keyless ignition, and split-folding rear seats are just a few of the niceties on offer. Chevrolet's full-color MyLink touchscreen infotainment system offers Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and more to help keep you safely and seamlessly connected.Our Chevrolet demonstrates a commitment to excellence with safety features such as a back-up camera, Teen Driver Mode, available OnStar, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of available OnStar automatic crash response. Our Equinox is a fantastic solution to your transportation needs! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAXKEX2JS600862
Stock: 112283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT14,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,647$2,618 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of New Hudson - New Hudson / Michigan
*VEHICLE LOCATED AT FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF NEW HUDSON CALL (248) 486-1900*, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Confidence & Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, Driver Convenience Package, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Power Liftgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Universal Home Remote. CARFAX One-Owner. 26/32 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 9592 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Chevrolet EquinoxSilver Ice Metallic 201826/32 City/Highway MPG2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT FWD 1.5L DOHCGM Details:* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Roadside AssistanceAll credit applications accepted. Located at Feldman Chevrolet of New Hudson. Call now! 248-264-3517.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXJEV8J6125077
Stock: PLA125077
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 18,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,750$2,790 Below Market
Chevrolet of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT Cajun Red Tintcoat Sunroof/Moonroof, *Back Up Camera*, *Hands Free Calling*, *LT Package*, *Bluetooth*, *Remote Engine Start*, *Android Auto*, *Apple Car Play*, *XM Satellite Radio*, *Available Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi*, *Alloy Wheels*, *OnStar*, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 17 Aluminum Wheels, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth For Phone, Confidence & Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, Driver Convenience Package, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Enhanced Multi-Colour Driver Instrument Info, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Infotainment Package, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Leather Shift Knob, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: 8 Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Home Remote.Odometer is 10110 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 24/30 City/Highway MPGThe next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! .Financing is available with low rates and flexible terms, VALUE PRICED SALES, WE PRICE OUR CARS NOT OUR CUSTOMERS. We are located at: 16200 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXSEV3J6242247
Stock: 13863P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 9,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,998$2,282 Below Market
CarMax Omaha - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Omaha / Nebraska
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NE, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXJEV3J6331648
Stock: 18971431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,998$2,366 Below Market
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAXJEV6JL378068
Stock: 19359298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
- 5(33%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(17%)
- 2(14%)
- 1(12%)
