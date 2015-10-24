Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
14,409 listings
- 109,124 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995$2,816 Below Market
- 19,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,650
- 173,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 98,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,276$2,903 Below Market
- 90,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,480$1,768 Below Market
- 41,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,988$3,280 Below Market
- 112,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,100$2,102 Below Market
- 72,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,672$2,452 Below Market
- 113,834 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,499
- 160,877 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900$1,478 Below Market
- 111,727 miles
$6,999
- 131,506 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$2,367 Below Market
- 121,027 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900$1,056 Below Market
- 105,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,991
- 84,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,970$1,833 Below Market
- 95,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,890$2,847 Below Market
- 219,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,895$2,284 Below Market
- 85,153 miles
$8,990$1,546 Below Market
DCSFORUM,10/24/2015
LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Bought the Equinox new 3 years ago and have not had any troubles in 24,000 miles. I knew the 2.4L wouldn't routinely achieve the EPA fuel mileage numbers at typical highway speeds (and I'm frustrated at both Chevy and the EPA for unrealistic numbers) but a quick glance at the data on Fuelly.com shows it's nearly impossible to achieve the highway number (only 3 fill-ups out of 418 got 32 MPG) which is just wrong from a consumer standpoint. I have measured 29.5 MPG on a 500-mile highway run in ECO mode running 65-70 MPH. I don't know how the 4-cylinder will hold up either so I might opt for the 6-cylinder if I had it to do over again. I thought the 2.4L had reasonable power during my test drive but after 3 years of driving, it feels somewhat underpowered. On the plus side, it's quiet and we have not had any squeaks or rattles. It has run flawlessly with no returns to the dealer for any reason other than oil changes. I think the Equinox looks pretty decent and handles well. Brakes and HID headlights are great. Good amount of room in the back seat. Side airbags are good to have. Here are my observations on the negative side: 1. The center stack is angled away from the driver so reaching the main knob on the upper right of the radio requires the driver to lean forward away from the seat and I'm 6 ft tall with relatively long arms. This is terrible ergonomic design and is very frustrating over time. That control isn't accessible on the steering wheel so they force you to lean way forward to use it. Extremely bad. 2. I find the seats too firm. The firm seats bother my sciatic nerve and I start having numbness. I had to go buy a seat cushion to alleviate this problem. 3. The Equinox cargo room is much smaller than it should be for a vehicle of this length. The Equinox is the same length as our Buick Rendezvous but the Rendezvous has 3 rows of seating and offers two or three times more cargo space. According to Edmunds specs, the two vehicles only differ in width by 1 inch so I'm just puzzled how the Equinox is so much smaller in the back. It just strikes me that the Equinox is trying to be a small fuel-efficient SUV but it doesn't excel at either end of the spectrum. It doesn't achieve the EPA numbers but also isn't big enough to handle big family trips because of the small cargo area. The cargo area is also narrow enough that you can't put golf clubs back there. 4. As noted above, I'm not sold on the 2.4L engine. It doesn't achieve the sticker ratings and I'm uncertain how well it will hold up over time. I'm not sure we're saving enough fuel to be worth feeling this underpowered. Some people have reported 5. The 6-speed transmission is good at keeping the engine revs low for better fuel economy and I like the manual shift control but it is the worst-shifting new-car transmission I have ever owned. I don't consider it a severe problem but more of a constant annoyance. It's just not nearly as smooth as it should be. The car hesitates momentarily at every shift with first-to-second and second-to-third being the worst. So, the bottom line for me is that it is a mixed bag. The car has been completely reliable which is ultimately what matters the most to me but I do have a few concerns as noted above.
