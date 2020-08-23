Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 129,529 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$4,600$2,668 Below Market
Team Chevrolet GMC - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
Blow out pricing!!! Priced below NADA Retail... Hold on to your seats!! All Wheel Drive!!!AWD!!! This gas-saving Equinox will get you where you need to go! This terrific Chevrolet is one of the most sought after vehicles on the market because it NEVER lets owners down!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL63F296251629
Stock: 1620PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 150,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,495$1,327 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT. 1 owner vehicle CLEAN CAR-FAX! It has options including premium alloy wheels, power windows and locks, luggage rack, power seats, power sunroof, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL33F996213295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,287 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,995$1,316 Below Market
Mathews Ford - Newark / Ohio
- - - CALL OR EMAIL FOR INTERNET DISCOUNT PRICE !!!(740-522-2181)- - - THIS 2009 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE WAS TRADED IN ON A FORD EXPLORER !!!- - - IT HAS HEATED LEATHER SEATS...- - - POWER TILT SLIDING MOONROOF.....- - -6-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS SEAT...- - -REMOTE START W/KEYLESS ENTRY...- - -PREMIUM 6-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM...- - -BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE...- - -CRUISE CONTROL...- - -POWER WINDOWS...- - -ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL...- - -ALL-WHEEL DRIVE...- - -SELF DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR...- - -FOG LIGHTS...- - - SATELLITE RADIO...- - - AND MUCH MORE.....PLEASE REFER TO THE EQUIPMENT LISTING ON THIS PAGE FOR ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT.....- - - WE CAN ARRANGE FINANCING FOR YOU AHEAD OF TIME.....VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MATHEWSNEWARK.COM AND FILL OUT OUR SECURE ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION AND WE WILL BE IN TOUCH WITH YOU.....,- - - CALL or EMAIL for your INTERNET DISCOUNT PRICE.....You can view pictures, details, and vehicle history reports on all of our NEW and PREOWNED vehicles at WWW.MATHEWSNEWARK.COM.....- - - WE CAN ARRANGE FINANCING FOR YOU AHEAD OF TIME....JUST VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MATHEWSNEWARK.COM AND CLICK ON THE CREDIT APPLICATION LINK LOCATED IN THE TOP MENU NAVIGATION TO FILL OUT OUR SECURE ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION AND WE WILL BE IN TOUCH WITH YOU.....- - - If you are a long distance from our Dealership, we have a process in place to assure that you can buy from us with confidence and ease.....We sell dozens of vehicles to customers out of state every month.....So, Email or Call and we will handle the details.....- - - Please verify all online information at time of inquiry. We are not responsible for any online errors or omissions. All prices are subject to change without notice.....- - - Contact information: Text Christopher Warren for more information 740-403-0235 or warren.christopher@live.com.....- - - CALL or EMAIL for your INTERNET DISCOUNT PRICE.....You can view pictures, details, and vehicle history reports on all of our NEW and PREOWNED vehicles at WWW.MATHEWSNEWARK.COM.....- - - WE CAN ARRANGE FINANCING FOR YOU AHEAD OF TIME....JUST VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MATHEWSNEWARK.COM AND CLICK ON THE CREDIT APPLICATION LINK LOCATED IN THE TOP MENU NAVIGATION TO FILL OUT OUR SECURE ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION AND WE WILL BE IN TOUCH WITH YOU.....- - - If you are a long distance from our Dealership, we have a process in place to assure that you can buy from us with confidence and ease.....We sell dozens of vehicles to customers out of state every month.....So, Email or Call and we will handle the details.....- - - Please verify all online information at time of inquiry. We are not responsible for any online errors or omissions. All prices are subject to change without notice.....- - - Contact information: Text Jacob Steele for more information 614-946-0063 or jacobsteele@mathewsnewark.com.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL63F096233226
Stock: P7286B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 115,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,399$390 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
Wheels; 4-17" X 7" (43.2 Cm X 17.8 Cm) Bright Chrome Clad Aluminum Remote Vehicle Start Luggage Rack Center Rails Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD/MP3 Player Cyber Gray Metallic Dark Gray; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.4L V6 Lt Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Reclining Buckets Tires; P235/60R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 5-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 3.4L V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel CYBER GRAY METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. The Chevrolet Equinox LT w/1LT offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Equinox. Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. Treat yourself to a Chevrolet Equinox LT w/1LT that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. More information about the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox: The 2009 Chevrolet Equinox is one of only a few compact sport utility vehicles with a standard V6 engine, and it also stands out for its flexible and well-designed interior. It ranks as a very affordable compact SUV, and with its electronic trailer sway control, it's a well-equipped for light-duty towing. Interesting features of this model are Flexible, roomy interior, maneuverability, and standard V6 engine. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL33F196213923
Stock: 96213923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 111,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,999$704 Below Market
Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota
CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT 320-589-2223 HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY WE ARE FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. AWD. Odometer is 14246 miles below market average! 2009 Chevrolet Equinox Summit White LT 2LT Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility 3.4L V6 AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL63F596251396
Stock: 70044B1B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 124,309 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,405
Carr Chevrolet - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. WAS $8,990, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.4L V6, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD/MP... MORE ABOUT US: Carr Chevrolet is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been in business in Beaverton for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: CHROME AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (U65) premium Pioneer 7-speaker audio system and (N77) 4-17" x 7.5" bright chrome clad aluminum wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD/MP3 PLAYER seek-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), auxiliary input jack for Ipod/MP3 player and 6 speakers (STD), ENGINE, 3.4L V6 (185 HP [138.0 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 210 lb.-ft of torque [283.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD). Chevrolet LT w/1LT with CYBER GRAY METALLIC exterior and DARK GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Was $8,990. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Prices after all available factory rebates. Some rebates may require factory financing or trade-in/ownership of specific make vehicle. Some rebates have residency restrictions. Documentation fee in the amount of up $150 may apply. Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL43F696210571
Stock: C190818A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 162,107 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,687
Louisburg Ford Sales - Louisburg / Kansas
This is wholesale priced to the public at $5,687 and is headed to the auction soon!!!! Hurry to take advantage of this great value! Louisburg Ford is constantly adding inventory to the already great selection of pre-owned cars and trucks. We set high standards for the quality of pre-owned cars and trucks that we stock. We don’t just stock anything! All our pre-owned inventory must meet our stringent requirements, unlike many dealers. All the pre-owned vehicles have undergone a thorough inspection from our service department before being priced for sale. We have a great selection of value priced Ford factory program vehicles, trade-in and Ford Certified pre-owned cars and trucks. Call 1-877-901-4311 for more details and to schedule a test drive!! We are family owned/operated for over 42 years. Located only 15 miles South of Overland Park on 69 Hwy. Big city selection at small town prices! Louisburg Ford is a current President's Award recipient from Ford Motor Company and has won the award 17 times. This award is given to only the top Ford Dealerships in the country for elite Customer Service. We have been in business for 42 years. YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FROM LOUISBURG FORD! Serving Louisburg, Kansas City, Olathe, Overland Park, Leawood, Shawnee, Paola, Harrisonville, Bonner Springs, Leavenworth, Lee's Summit, Blue Springs, Raytown, Independence, Prairie Village, Ft. Scott, Ottawa, Gardner, Belton, Raymore and many more surrounding communities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL33FX96210860
Stock: T3714B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 118,157 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,500
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player, Aux-in outlet, Power Sunroof, Cloth, Power windows, Power locks, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL33F996255126
Stock: 96255126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 196,513 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Equinox LS, 4D Sport Utility, 3.4L V6, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Navy Blue Metallic, dark gray Cloth, 16' x 6.5' Cast Aluminum Wheels, 2.48 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 1LS, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Removable Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Bracket, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Full-Across Rear Cargo Net, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manhattan Cloth Seat Trim, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Radio. FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL13F496247147
Stock: 6-22873AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 118,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Silver Ice Metallic 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open. Recent Arrival! BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL33F696254886
Stock: CC22918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 116,243 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,484
Seacoast Chevrolet - Ocean / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner. LT w/1LT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: A roomy and versatile cabin, excellent crash test scores and decent fuel mileage make the attractively priced Chevrolet Equinox one of the better choices in the compact SUV field. -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $27,200*. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHO WE ARE: Seacoast Chevrolet offers a pressure free atmosphere for customers to shop in. The salespeople are very laid back and there's no in your face sales. The customer sets the pace, not the salespeople at Seacoast Chevrolet, it's a refreshing change for customers! Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL43F796245233
Stock: 31184A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 139,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,997
Johnson Motors - Saint Croix Falls / Wisconsin
Other features include: Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Remote Start, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, V6... Local 1-owner Trade! ___This is a Johnson Motors Original! That means it was originally purchased, serviced and traded-in all at Johnson Motors. ___ Price does not include sales tax, title, registration, or service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL33F996226709
Stock: 911964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 201,458 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,800
Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax moderate, Runs and drives OK, AC is Cold, Needs tires, Engine, ABS and Stabilitrak lights on, Interior stains, Scratches and dings (see pics) AS TRADED $2800 OUT THE DOOR!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL13F496234379
Stock: 9348E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 151,171 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Car Source - Grove City / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL13F596228011
Stock: 50069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,337 miles
$6,699
Rich's Car Corner - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL83F096229124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Black 2009 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 SFI ABS brakes, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Radio. Recent Arrival! BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL037896243878
Stock: CC20936A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 141,220 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Autoplex - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNDL037896217491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,988$2,293 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNFLDEY5A6288836
Stock: VIN8836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Equinox searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
- 5(39%)
- 4(32%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(11%)
- 1(4%)
Related Chevrolet Equinox info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Nashua NH
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Woodbridge VA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Phoenix AZ
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet HHR Ashburn VA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet SS Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet HHR Scottsdale AZ
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Louisville KY
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Cleveland OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Express 2016 Long Island City NY
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017 Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2013 Hartford CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon