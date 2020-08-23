Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

Mathews Ford - Newark / Ohio

THIS 2009 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE WAS TRADED IN ON A FORD EXPLORER. IT HAS HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER TILT SLIDING MOONROOF, 6-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS SEAT, REMOTE START W/KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM 6-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, SELF DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, FOG LIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO, AND MUCH MORE. Contact information: Text Christopher Warren for more information 740-403-0235 or warren.christopher@live.com or Jacob Steele at 614-946-0063 or jacobsteele@mathewsnewark.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CNDL63F096233226

Stock: P7286B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020