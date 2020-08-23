Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

14,409 listings
Equinox Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Gray
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    129,529 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $4,600

    $2,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Gray
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    150,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,495

    $1,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    95,287 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $1,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Gray
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    115,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,399

    $390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    111,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,999

    $704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Gray
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    124,309 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,405

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    162,107 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,687

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    118,157 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    196,513 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    118,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    116,243 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,484

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    139,114 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,997

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    201,458 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,800

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS

    151,171 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ

    155,337 miles

    $6,699

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport

    116,539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport

    141,220 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1

    126,980 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,988

    $2,293 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox

Overall Consumer Rating
3.928 Reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (4%)
2009 Equinox
SN,02/17/2009
My wife and I recently traded a 2006 Grand Caravan for a 2009 Equinox 2LT. We wanted something a bit smaller and more modern and the Equinox really fits what we were looking for. The styling is great. The controls are far more advanced than GM used to put on their vehicles. The handling is tight. The seats are comfortable. We totally happy with this decision. We looked at many of it's competitors, and liked the Equinox the best by far. Anyone thinking that GM still doesn't make vehicles that consumers want should take a look at the Equinox.
