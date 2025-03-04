2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL: Cadillac's Big Electric SUV Gets Even Longer

Cadillac is taking its flagship electric SUV to new lengths — literally. The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL is a longer version of the already massive Escalade IQ. By stretching the SUV’s overall length by 4.2 inches, Cadillac improves the seven-passenger SUV's third-row legroom by more than 4 inches. And third-row headroom grows by 1 inch. Strangely, the IQL’s wheelbase remains identical to the standard IQ's at 136.2 inches, which will do nothing to improve third-row access.

Given that most of the additional space is dedicated to the third row, it’s unsurprising that cargo capacity behind that row barely improves, growing oh-so-modestly from 23.6 cubic feet to 24.2 cubes. The front trunk volume remains the same at 12.2 cubic feet. Still, with the third row folded, the cargo area will benefit from the same 4 additional inches that third-row passengers do. The newfound length makes the IQL a more practical choice for families and long-distance travelers.