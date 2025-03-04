- The Escalade IQL stretches the standard Escalade IQ’s length, providing more third-row legroom.
- Features include a 55-inch curved display, an available Executive Second Row package and Cadillac’s Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.
- The electric powertrain delivers up to 750 horsepower, an estimated 460-mile range and rapid charging capabilities with up to 116 miles of range in 10 minutes.
2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL: Cadillac's Big Electric SUV Gets Even Longer
Adding length to the standard IQ, the L version offers more third-row legroom
Cadillac is taking its flagship electric SUV to new lengths — literally. The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL is a longer version of the already massive Escalade IQ. By stretching the SUV’s overall length by 4.2 inches, Cadillac improves the seven-passenger SUV's third-row legroom by more than 4 inches. And third-row headroom grows by 1 inch. Strangely, the IQL’s wheelbase remains identical to the standard IQ's at 136.2 inches, which will do nothing to improve third-row access.
Given that most of the additional space is dedicated to the third row, it’s unsurprising that cargo capacity behind that row barely improves, growing oh-so-modestly from 23.6 cubic feet to 24.2 cubes. The front trunk volume remains the same at 12.2 cubic feet. Still, with the third row folded, the cargo area will benefit from the same 4 additional inches that third-row passengers do. The newfound length makes the IQL a more practical choice for families and long-distance travelers.
Features and tech
Inside, the Escalade IQL offers features found on the standard IQ. The available Executive Second Row package adds stowable tray tables, 12.6-inch personal screens, dual wireless phone chargers, and massaging, heated and ventilated seats with 14-way power adjustment.
A 55-inch curved display spans the entire length of the dashboard, providing an immersive infotainment experience. Standard features include voice control, navigation and an integrated app store. For audiophiles, the IQL offers a standard 21-speaker AKG audio system with an optional 38-speaker AKG Studio Reference system, which expands to 42 speakers with the Executive Second Row package.
Cadillac’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system comes standard. The IQL is also equipped with 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability and vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging, which allows it to power your home when equipped with the proper hardware. And there’s an extensive suite of OnStar safety and connected services.
Escalade IQL performance and range
The IQL’s dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain delivers up to 750 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque when using the driver-selectable Velocity Max mode. This enables an Earth-shifting 0-60 mph time of just 4.7 seconds. Standard output is 680 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque.
A massive 205-kWh battery pack underpins the IQL, and Cadillac is estimating 460 miles of range on a full charge. The IQL supports rapid DC fast charging, adding up to 116 miles of range in 10 minutes. Other performance highlights include a max towing capacity of 7,500 pounds, adjustable dampers for the suspension, and air springs instead of traditional coils. Plus, you know it wouldn’t be an Escalade without ridiculous wheels, so 22- and 24-inchers are available.
The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL will be available in four trims: Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury and Premium Sport. Pricing starts at $132,695 including destination charges.