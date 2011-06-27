Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews

Luxury and Power at its Best. Dan Erickson , 03/23/2016 Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I am kind of a cheep stake and like a good bargain. I never thought I would buy a car off the showroom. My wife and I were just shopping for an upgrade of our current 2010 Denali. We looked at the Escalade, we were swept off our feet and signed the paperwork that night. This vehicle is nothing short of amazing. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would get a back massage while cruising at 75 mph down the interstate. We are still discovering the latest gadgets and taking it in tomorrow to have upgraded software installed to integrate our phones for easier applications of usage. Another plus, we got an astounding average of 26mpg at 70 mph last weekend on a road trip. The down side is that the apative cruse control would go offline going down the highway due to an error in the system. That is going to be addressed tomorrow also. As far as buyers remorse, it's nonexistent here folks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Presence like no other SUV! S.Alexander , 10/09/2016 Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I owned a previous generation Escalade and the new model is a huge improvement over the old one. Interior is very luxurious, and looks way better than GLS or Q7. Old model was Rear or AWD only, and now you can get 4WD, and use it in rear wheel drive mode (or automatic or permanent 4WD) for everyday driving. No need to use 4WD for summer driving and waste gas. As a result fuel economy improved substantially, I get 16 mpg in the city and up to 26 mpg highway. Apple CarPlay adds a nice touch and all electronics and navigation look/work perfectly fine. My complaints would be lack of a sunroof in the base trim ($76K), and even if you get a model with a sunroof, it's a small one. Panoramic roof is not available. Magnetic ride is awesome and very smooth, however, once you hit a rough pavement, the ride becomes very jittery. Handling is very confident and acceleration is very good, but, try to change lanes quickly at highway speeds, and you will be quickly reminded that you drive a huge truck. Overall driving feeling is very confident, you won't be bothered by snow, heavy rain or any other nonsense. In the end, I decided to get this car for its unique look and presence. Park it next to Audi Q7 or MB GLS and see for yourself. Q7 looks like a station wagon/minivan from the side, and GLS looks very unassuming and small next to the Escalade's huge grill and glowing vertical LED lights. Euro competition may offer better ride and some technical advances, but Escalade brings such unique and unrivaled presence - it is still the king of SUVs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

2016 Escalade sucks. Libby , 08/18/2018 Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Escalades have been our choice of family car for years and years. We have three daughters that are competitive cheerleaders— therefor we travel A LOT. Classy, stylish, comfortable, easy to drive, always a looker— pretty much perfect... until this model. The jerk and the harsh gear changes are terrible- and also it shakes sometimes like your going off the interstate and hitting the little bumps on the line. We've taken it in several times (an hour away from our house) basically nothing changes- The process Cadillac is requiring is an absolute JOKE.. try this, try that...basically to waste your time and not have to address THIER issues. By the time you've taken your car in to meet there "requirements" of their "process" it's already a few years old and ready to be traded in. They know exactly what they are doing. It's actually very very very disappointing how Cadillac has handled this... and it's not just my car- according the the internet it's a very common thing. Shame on you Cadillac, makes me sad that I have to buy another brand. It's understandable that things happen— it sucks, but it's life. What's unacceptable is they way they've handled their mistakes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

3rd Time Escalade Owner April , 07/22/2016 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful This is our third Escalade to own. I couldn't be more disappointed in the quality of the car this time. They really cut corners in the interior and it shows from parts coming unglued to the interior leather peeling. On the outside of the car the Crome trim on the door popped off and all four doors trim work between the doors had to be replaced. My car had less than 8k miles and they replaced the transmission. For a vehicle costing almost 100k very disappointed Cadillac. This will be our last. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value