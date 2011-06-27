  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Cadillac Escalade Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,471$40,133$42,900
Clean$36,372$38,940$41,578
Average$34,173$36,554$38,936
Rough$31,975$34,168$36,294
Sell my 2016 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,209$41,271$44,439
Clean$37,088$40,044$43,071
Average$34,846$37,590$40,334
Rough$32,605$35,136$37,597
Sell my 2016 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,360$45,614$48,987
Clean$41,117$44,258$47,478
Average$38,632$41,546$44,461
Rough$36,147$38,834$41,444
Sell my 2016 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,819$41,394$45,078
Clean$36,709$40,163$43,690
Average$34,491$37,702$40,913
Rough$32,272$35,241$38,137
Sell my 2016 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,025$49,123$52,346
Clean$44,675$47,663$50,734
Average$41,975$44,742$47,510
Rough$39,275$41,821$44,286
Sell my 2016 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,982$44,194$47,519
Clean$39,779$42,880$46,056
Average$37,375$40,252$43,129
Rough$34,971$37,624$40,202
Sell my 2016 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,748$42,900$46,164
Clean$38,582$41,625$44,743
Average$36,250$39,074$41,899
Rough$33,918$36,523$39,056
Sell my 2016 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,391$48,797$52,328
Clean$44,059$47,346$50,717
Average$41,396$44,445$47,494
Rough$38,733$41,543$44,271
Sell my 2016 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Cadillac Escalade on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,709 for one in "Clean" condition and about $40,163 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac Escalade is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,709 for one in "Clean" condition and about $40,163 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,709 for one in "Clean" condition and about $40,163 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Cadillac Escalade. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Cadillac Escalade and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ranges from $32,272 to $45,078, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Cadillac Escalade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.