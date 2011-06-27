Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,471
|$40,133
|$42,900
|Clean
|$36,372
|$38,940
|$41,578
|Average
|$34,173
|$36,554
|$38,936
|Rough
|$31,975
|$34,168
|$36,294
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,209
|$41,271
|$44,439
|Clean
|$37,088
|$40,044
|$43,071
|Average
|$34,846
|$37,590
|$40,334
|Rough
|$32,605
|$35,136
|$37,597
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,360
|$45,614
|$48,987
|Clean
|$41,117
|$44,258
|$47,478
|Average
|$38,632
|$41,546
|$44,461
|Rough
|$36,147
|$38,834
|$41,444
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,819
|$41,394
|$45,078
|Clean
|$36,709
|$40,163
|$43,690
|Average
|$34,491
|$37,702
|$40,913
|Rough
|$32,272
|$35,241
|$38,137
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,025
|$49,123
|$52,346
|Clean
|$44,675
|$47,663
|$50,734
|Average
|$41,975
|$44,742
|$47,510
|Rough
|$39,275
|$41,821
|$44,286
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,982
|$44,194
|$47,519
|Clean
|$39,779
|$42,880
|$46,056
|Average
|$37,375
|$40,252
|$43,129
|Rough
|$34,971
|$37,624
|$40,202
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,748
|$42,900
|$46,164
|Clean
|$38,582
|$41,625
|$44,743
|Average
|$36,250
|$39,074
|$41,899
|Rough
|$33,918
|$36,523
|$39,056
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,391
|$48,797
|$52,328
|Clean
|$44,059
|$47,346
|$50,717
|Average
|$41,396
|$44,445
|$47,494
|Rough
|$38,733
|$41,543
|$44,271