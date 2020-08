Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this GL-Class's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class has been smoke free since when it was new. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this SUV exceeds the highest standards. This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V engine. The 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. This SUV has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Springfield!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGDF7EE7GA647301

Stock: 647301

Certified Pre-Owned: No