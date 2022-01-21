  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade-V

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V

Release Date: Fall-Winter 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $105,000
What to expect
  • New high-performance version of the Escalade (boy, that feels weird to type)
  • When 420 horsepower isn't enough
  • Part of the fifth Escalade generation introduced for 2021
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 2023

Related 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates