Vehicle overview

Sometimes you might have to transport as many as eight people and have their luggage come along as well. Sometimes you might have to tow something, be it a boat up to the lake or some dirt bikes up to a trail. However, sometimes you just want to be pampered by a plush cabin with all the high-tech bells and leather-lined whistles. A minivan is definitely not the answer. The fully redesigned 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV just might be.

This is the biggest and boldest SUV in Cadillac's lineup and is related to the similarly redesigned Chevrolet Suburban. With 14 inches more between the front and rear wheels compared to the regular Escalade, third row legroom increases a significant 10 inches and cargo capacity behind those seats more than doubles. Prepped for maximum cargo, the ESV can hold a significant 120 cubic feet of stuff. It's also much easier to do that this year thanks to a new power-operated third-row seat that now folds flat into the floor like those of competitors.

As with the regular Escalade, Cadillac's gone with blockier styling and even more conspicuous flourishes for 2015 -- get your ESV in black and it could very well be reminiscent of the Presidential limousine affectionately known as "The Beast." Inside, there's a sleeker and more modern look highlighted by Cadillac's latest "CUE" touch-operated infotainment system. New safety features are also part of the 2015 Escalade ESV's repertoire and include a new center front seat airbag and automatic braking for collision mitigation.

Unfortunately, there are some (perhaps understandable) trade-offs that come along with the Escalade ESV's capabilities. It's cumbersome to maneuver in tight parking lots and its truck-based underpinnings can make this SUV ride uncomfortably over ruts and sharp bumps at times. And while that new fold-flat third-row seat is nice, it forced Cadillac's engineers to raise the Escalade's already lofty cargo area load floor by an additional 4 inches. Loading bulky or heavy items could be problematic, particularly for people of smaller stature.

Given these drawbacks, you could be happier with smaller (but still large) luxury crossover SUVs such as the 2015 Infiniti QX80 or 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. They won't haul as much but they're generally nicer to drive. It's also worth checking out the updated 2015 Lincoln Navigator L, which is the ESV's closest big SUV competitor. Overall, though, the 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV is well qualified to satisfy shoppers desiring a large luxury SUV that can do a lot of everything.