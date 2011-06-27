Vehicle overview

For the first half of 2007, overall sales of full-size SUVs were down relative to the previous year's figures, but it was a different story for a subset of this group. Full-size luxury SUVs, a glamorous bunch that includes the Cadillac Escalade ESV, saw a slight sales increase. Apparently, not even high gas prices and changing consumer tastes can slow the demand for rides that are big on flash and prestige.

Benefiting from a redesign last year, the 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the extended-wheelbase sibling of the Escalade, with a 130-inch wheelbase that eclipses the Escalade's by 14 inches. This attribute contributes to its huge cabin; the SUV easily seats up to eight passengers, offering enough room for the neighborhood flag football team, or perhaps a hip-hop mogul and his entourage. Of course, schlepping eight people means toting their gear, and with 46 cubes of luggage capacity behind the third-row seats, the Escalade ESV is up for this challenge.

Power is another of this SUV's strengths. The ESV, like the regular Escalade, comes with a 403-horsepower V8. Of course, with a curb weight approaching 3 tons, the Escalade ESV is most definitely a plus-sized model, and you'll never find yourself bragging about fuel economy. Still, acceleration is vigorous, and there's enough towing capacity to make short work of most hauling tasks.

Given its deluxe price tag, you expect lots of luxury from this Caddy, and for the most part, it delivers. Its interior scores high marks for comfort. Overall materials quality is respectable and ergonomics are spot on, with user-friendly controls -- particularly the large, optional navigation touchscreen. Though the 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is awash with convenience features (standard amenities include a power liftgate, surround-sound audio and three-zone climate control), it's missing one very useful feature: fold-flat third-row seating.

This is something the ESV's main competitor, the Lincoln Navigator L, happens to offer. But given the Escalade's superiority in terms of engine performance and handling, we think it's a better choice overall. Luxury SUVs still might run counter to America's changing consumer tastes for 2008, but for this group, the Cadillac makes plenty of sense.