  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beefy V8 engine, relaxing highway ride, relatively tight turning circle, sharp interior design, class-leading cargo capacity.
  • Lacks a fold-flat third-row seat, cabin marred by a few low-end plastics.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$6,898 - $10,184
Used Escalade ESV for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for an SUV that looms large in terms of roominess, luxury and power, the 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is an ideal choice.

Vehicle overview

For the first half of 2007, overall sales of full-size SUVs were down relative to the previous year's figures, but it was a different story for a subset of this group. Full-size luxury SUVs, a glamorous bunch that includes the Cadillac Escalade ESV, saw a slight sales increase. Apparently, not even high gas prices and changing consumer tastes can slow the demand for rides that are big on flash and prestige.

Benefiting from a redesign last year, the 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the extended-wheelbase sibling of the Escalade, with a 130-inch wheelbase that eclipses the Escalade's by 14 inches. This attribute contributes to its huge cabin; the SUV easily seats up to eight passengers, offering enough room for the neighborhood flag football team, or perhaps a hip-hop mogul and his entourage. Of course, schlepping eight people means toting their gear, and with 46 cubes of luggage capacity behind the third-row seats, the Escalade ESV is up for this challenge.

Power is another of this SUV's strengths. The ESV, like the regular Escalade, comes with a 403-horsepower V8. Of course, with a curb weight approaching 3 tons, the Escalade ESV is most definitely a plus-sized model, and you'll never find yourself bragging about fuel economy. Still, acceleration is vigorous, and there's enough towing capacity to make short work of most hauling tasks.

Given its deluxe price tag, you expect lots of luxury from this Caddy, and for the most part, it delivers. Its interior scores high marks for comfort. Overall materials quality is respectable and ergonomics are spot on, with user-friendly controls -- particularly the large, optional navigation touchscreen. Though the 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is awash with convenience features (standard amenities include a power liftgate, surround-sound audio and three-zone climate control), it's missing one very useful feature: fold-flat third-row seating.

This is something the ESV's main competitor, the Lincoln Navigator L, happens to offer. But given the Escalade's superiority in terms of engine performance and handling, we think it's a better choice overall. Luxury SUVs still might run counter to America's changing consumer tastes for 2008, but for this group, the Cadillac makes plenty of sense.

2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV models

The 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a full-size SUV that's offered in two supremely loaded trim levels. Explore its standard features and you'll find xenon headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats with memory settings for the driver, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Additional standard amenities include a 10-speaker 5.1 surround-sound Bose audio system with a CD/DVD changer and satellite radio, a power rear liftgate, power-folding mirrors and a remote start feature. Second-row passengers will never be less than toasty in the Escalade ESV, thanks to its heated second-row captain's chairs. A second-row bench seat is also available.

Choose to upgrade with the V8 Ultra Luxury Collection Package and you'll get adaptive headlights, 22-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, multilevel cooling for the front seats, a navigation system with a rearview camera, a rear DVD entertainment system, a sunroof and power-folding second-row seats. Of these, only the rear DVD entertainment system and sunroof are available as stand-alone options. Power-retractable running boards are also available, but only when the Ultra Luxury Collection Package is ordered.

Much of the base model's optional equipment comes standard on the new Escalade ESV Platinum. Ponying up for this special-edition trim level gets you unique 22-inch chrome wheels, a CTS-inspired front grille, upgraded interior leather upholstery and a special rear-seat entertainment system with additional video monitors. It's also GM's first SUV to sport Magnetic Ride Control, a suspension system that utilizes electronically controlled fluid-filled shocks to continually adjust the damping. Platinum-edition Escalades produced after the summer of 2008 will feature LED headlights.

2008 Highlights

For 2008, two-wheel drive becomes available on the Cadillac Escalade ESV (late availability). A new Platinum trim level also debuts.

Performance & mpg

The Escalade ESV is available with either two-wheel drive (late availability) or all-wheel drive. All models are powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that boasts 403 hp and 417 pound-feet of torque. The standard six-speed automatic transmission features both a tow/haul and a manual shift mode. According to revised EPA fuel estimates, the 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV gets 12 mpg in the city and 18 mpg on the highway -- figures that are right in step with those offered by others in its segment. This Cadillac tows up to 7,800 pounds.

Safety

Standard features in this area include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, full-length side curtain airbags and the OnStar communication system. Airbags inflate not just in side-impact collisions and rollovers, but in major frontal-impact collisions as well. The Cadillac Escalade ESV employs a sensor that identifies rear impacts and activates the seatbelt pre-tensioners to help front-seat occupants avoid whiplash. All Escalade ESVs come with rear parking sensors, and those equipped with the optional navigation system also feature a rearview camera system. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, this Caddy scored a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact categories.

Driving

The 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV weighs nearly 3 tons, but with prodigious torque on tap, acceleration is effortless in pretty much all situations. Its six-speed automatic transmission offers shifts that are crisp and well-timed, and when traversing slick or winding roads, the manual mode proves quite useful. The SUV's suspension endows it with a ride that's controlled and smooth over all but the most compromised surfaces, though selecting the optional 22-inch wheels reduces the suppleness somewhat. Handling and steering are predictable around corners, and at 39 feet, the Escalade ESV's turning circle is among the tightest in its segment. Nevertheless, care has to be taken when parking this vehicle, even when it's equipped with the rearview camera system, as the Escalade ESV's size and heft causes it to fall short of feeling nimble.

Interior

Within the Escalade ESV's doors lies a sleek two-tone dash with a large, colorful navigation screen. Faux walnut inlays are attractive enough, but given its price range, there should be some real wood in evidence. Working with the nav screen is easy, thanks to its user-friendly touchscreen interface, and all controls are ergonomically placed and a snap to operate. Soft-touch surfaces proliferate, but the picture is sullied by a few low-grade plastics.

The Escalade may accommodate six, seven or eight occupants, depending on the configuration of second- and third-row seats. A power fold-and-flip for the second-row seats is offered, to enhance access to the third row. Fold-flat third-row seating isn't available; removing the third-row seat's 50/50 sections boosts capacity, but these sections are large and heavy to work with. At 137 cubic feet, cargo capacity is class-leading, and there are a generous 46 cubes up for grabs behind the third row.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

5(62%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outstanding Luxury Family Vehicle
TombRater,04/12/2010
I read the latest Yahoo article (04/11/10) decrying Escalade quality. It's an outrageous lie! We had several "Euro-lux" cars prior; this Escalade is an exceptional vehicle in all respects. Assumed, based on stereotypes, that the car was going to be an "American Slug" but needed the space & reluctantly went with it. Not so! It's been perhaps the best vehicle I've ever owned. Have driven cross- country, urban, & suburban settings for over two years. It's been utterly reliable, & the routine service provided by the dealer has been stellar. And this record of excellence has occurred in one of the USA's harshest climates; over 45,000 miles so far. Believe me, this vehicle has proven it's worth!
Problematic Concerns to Evaluate
vehicle4,08/24/2013
Two months after buying this vehicle, I had experienced transmission issues which reoccurred 3 times thereafter in the course of 5 years. Every time, I went to the dealership to fix this issue and the last time I had gone, they "fixed" it. On the drive home, there were severe issues and we ended up driving back to the dealership within 35 minutes of receiving it because the issues had not been resolved. When we returned, they fixed this issue. However, when we expressed our frustration that we had experienced several transmission issues with the car, specifically during long trips (at 25, 000 miles) , the dealership simply shrugged and said " all cars have issues."
Best SUV.
GM Lover,02/13/2008
I bought this ESV for my wife. At first I was interested in Audi A6 with 4.2L or Q7. When I mentioned about Audi, she did not even talk to me at all. I traded in my Porche 911 Turbo with no regret. Driven over 1000 miles so far,and we are extremely satisfied. Gorgeous exterior styling, very comfy and roomy interior, and great ride. Backup camera works really good even at very dark night, and touch screen NAV system is very easy to use. Good gas mileage for this big and heavy SUV. This is the best SUV.
CELEBRITY FIT
lisa,06/01/2008
This is my 2nd Escalade and my 6th Cadillac. Love the new bossy style and all of the upgrades...again....can't go wrong with the interior of a Cadillac! Even the Mercedes SUV is very plain compared to this. This is one awesome car! What a ride, what a feel....and what a look! Speaking of looks lots of lookers when you are driving this baby because she is such a beauty! The celebrities all drive this car for a reason. You just can't get any better than a Caddy SUV!
See all 8 reviews of the 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV Overview

The Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is offered in the following submodels: Escalade ESV SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Can't find a used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,983.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,679.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,602.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,615.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Escalade ESV lease specials

Related Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles