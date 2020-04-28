The Cadillac Escalade is already a large luxury SUV. The Escalade ESV is the supersized version, measuring 20.4 inches longer nose to tail. Why would anyone need something this big? The short answer is cargo.

With a rather paltry 15.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, the standard Escalade has one of the smallest capacities in the class. The ESV's added dimensions pay dividends, more than doubling the capacity to 39.3 cubic feet. In addition to hauling a lot of stuff, the Escalade ESV is also adept at transporting up to eight passengers in comfort. Combine these with a maximum tow rating of 8,100 pounds and you have a very capable vehicle for a luxurious family vacation.

As accomplished as the Escalade ESV may be, there are some drawbacks to consider. We're not impressed by its comparably stiff ride, and the large footprint makes precise maneuvers challenging. As big as the cargo hold is, the high floor height can make it difficult to load bulky objects.

As it stands, the 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV plays second fiddle to our class favorite, the Lincoln Navigator L. We suggest checking out both before making a decision. To further complicate matters, it looks likely that a redesigned Escalade is on the horizon.