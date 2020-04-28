2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
What’s new
- Last year's dual-screen rear entertainment system has been discontinued
- Part of the fourth Escalade generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Strong V8 engine never lacks for power
- Cabin remains quiet on any type of road
- Seats up to eight passengers
- Tows up to 8,100 pounds
- It has a less refined ride quality than some other luxury SUVs
- Sheer size requires careful maneuvering in tight quarters
- High cargo floor hinders easy luggage and cargo loading
- Infotainment interface isn't always intuitive
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review
The Cadillac Escalade is already a large luxury SUV. The Escalade ESV is the supersized version, measuring 20.4 inches longer nose to tail. Why would anyone need something this big? The short answer is cargo.
With a rather paltry 15.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, the standard Escalade has one of the smallest capacities in the class. The ESV's added dimensions pay dividends, more than doubling the capacity to 39.3 cubic feet. In addition to hauling a lot of stuff, the Escalade ESV is also adept at transporting up to eight passengers in comfort. Combine these with a maximum tow rating of 8,100 pounds and you have a very capable vehicle for a luxurious family vacation.
As accomplished as the Escalade ESV may be, there are some drawbacks to consider. We're not impressed by its comparably stiff ride, and the large footprint makes precise maneuvers challenging. As big as the cargo hold is, the high floor height can make it difficult to load bulky objects.
As it stands, the 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV plays second fiddle to our class favorite, the Lincoln Navigator L. We suggest checking out both before making a decision. To further complicate matters, it looks likely that a redesigned Escalade is on the horizon.
Which Escalade ESV does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV models
The 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a full-size luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. The base trim comes with a dizzying array of equipment, but the Premium Luxury and the Platinum take this big, plush American machine to a whole different level. All Escalade ESVs are powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard; four-wheel drive is optional on every trim.
The base trim is generously appointed both inside and out. Standard feature highlights include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic parking system, a hands-free liftgate and remote start.
Inside the cabin, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and power-folding split third-row seats.
Standard electronic features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a surround-view camera, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose 16-speaker audio system with satellite radio, five USB ports and a wireless charging pad.
For additional driver aids and more plush equipment, choose the Luxury trim, which equips 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic high beams, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display, and a camera-based rearview mirror system in which the rearview mirror is a screen displaying what the camera sees behind the vehicle. It also includes a blind-spot monitoring system, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Our recommended trim, the Premium Luxury, hits the sweet spot with the above features plus adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.
The most lavish Escalade ESV is the Platinum trim, which adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats with a massaging function, premium leather upholstery, and a cooled front-seat center console.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
We purchased this truck on 12/2/19 and it's been at the dealer 3 times for weeks at a time for the same issue. This truck has been a lemon with electrical issues from the day we purchased. Unfortunately we will never recommend or purchase another Cadillac ever again.
You really can’t find a better option at this size. All electric everything. Every comfort imaginable for driver and guests.
Nice smooth car but not well thought out. A Toyota minivan much more thought out in interior space and cargo capacity
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$86,795
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$98,295
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$91,195
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$83,795
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Escalade ESV safety features:
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Displays a camera view in the rearview mirror. You can still see out, even with a full load of cargo.
- OnStar
- Provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and remote door unlocking.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Modifies your set speed to account for the varying speed of traffic, then resumes when the road is clear.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. the competition
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. Lincoln Navigator
Among full-size luxury SUVs, the Lincoln Navigator is our favorite. Like the Escalade ESV, the Navigator L is the long version, with 11.9 inches added between the bumpers. The main advantage of the longer length of both SUVs is increased cargo space, and the Escalade ESV more than doubles the standard Escalade's capacity. The Navigator L's volume measures slightly less. Even with this disadvantage, the Lincoln remains our top pick.
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. GMC Yukon XL
The Yukon XL and the Escalade ESV are essentially the same vehicle beneath the skin, sharing the same frame, powertrain and technology. In the top Denali trim, the Yukon XL is very luxurious and can save you almost $20,000 compared to the Cadillac. It's an intriguing alternative if you don't need quite as much refinement as the Escalade offers.
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. Land Rover Range Rover
For even more luxury than the Escalade ESV offers, the Land Rover Range Rover LWB (long wheelbase) is as posh as it gets. It will also cost about $20,000 more than the Cadillac. Helping to justify the added cost, the Range Rover has incredible off-road abilities and tons of customization options. Unfortunately, it's held back by some infotainment issues and a much smaller cargo space.
