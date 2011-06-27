Vehicle overview

When the Cadillac Escalade was redesigned for 2002, it quickly became the best-selling full-size luxury SUV on the market. Its combination of bold styling and class-leading engine power drew high-profile athletes and power-hungry executives to Cadillac dealers -- a more youthful audience than Cadillac had seen in years. The introduction of the extended-wheelbase Cadillac Escalade ESV in 2003 only broadened the Escalade's appeal, as it offered buyers the most passenger and cargo capacity available in a full-size luxury SUV.

Although based on Chevrolet's lower-line Suburban, the chrome-encrusted Escalade ESV featured a powerful 6.0-liter V8, a leather- and wood-lined interior and a thundering Bose audio system to qualify it for premium status. The 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV is completely redesigned. An all-new, fully boxed frame provides more refined ride and handling dynamics than before, and a slick new interior design provides the kind of cabin ambience expected in a high-dollar SUV.

In addition to its stiff new frame, the '07 Escalade ESV has a more sophisticated front suspension design and rack and pinion steering (in place of the old recirculating-ball setup). The ESV's turning radius is also 4 feet slimmer this year. Curb weight is up about 100 pounds on the 2007 ESV, but a new 403-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 paired with a close-ratio six-speed automatic transmission more than offsets that difference. Fuel economy improves slightly, but bigger gains will come on the 2008 Escalade ESV, which will get GM's "Active Fuel Management" cylinder deactivation technology.

Inside, materials quality is far superior to last year's model, though there are still a few cheap plastics here and there. Ergonomics are top-notch, thanks in large part to the oversized touchscreen display in vehicles equipped with the navigation system. Seating is spacious and comfortable, and power-folding second-row seats ease access to the third row. Unfortunately, the third-row seats still don't fold into the floor and must be removed when more cargo space is needed.

Apart from this practical oversight, the 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV offers a desirable package for shoppers who want a luxury SUV with maximum capacity and power. Competitors like the Lincoln Navigator L and Infiniti QX56 offer similar size, but neither can match the Caddy's bold style and 400-plus horsepower.