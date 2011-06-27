  1. Home
2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Torque-rich V8, relaxing highway ride, slim turning radius, sharp interior design with excellent ergonomics, comfortable seats, class-leading cargo capacity.
  • Hefty size makes it unwieldy in tight spots, no fold-flat third-row seat, a few cheap plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its bold styling, 403-hp V8 and massive interior, the 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV is sure to appeal to buyers who like their SUVs large, powerful and unapologetically American.

Vehicle overview

When the Cadillac Escalade was redesigned for 2002, it quickly became the best-selling full-size luxury SUV on the market. Its combination of bold styling and class-leading engine power drew high-profile athletes and power-hungry executives to Cadillac dealers -- a more youthful audience than Cadillac had seen in years. The introduction of the extended-wheelbase Cadillac Escalade ESV in 2003 only broadened the Escalade's appeal, as it offered buyers the most passenger and cargo capacity available in a full-size luxury SUV.

Although based on Chevrolet's lower-line Suburban, the chrome-encrusted Escalade ESV featured a powerful 6.0-liter V8, a leather- and wood-lined interior and a thundering Bose audio system to qualify it for premium status. The 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV is completely redesigned. An all-new, fully boxed frame provides more refined ride and handling dynamics than before, and a slick new interior design provides the kind of cabin ambience expected in a high-dollar SUV.

In addition to its stiff new frame, the '07 Escalade ESV has a more sophisticated front suspension design and rack and pinion steering (in place of the old recirculating-ball setup). The ESV's turning radius is also 4 feet slimmer this year. Curb weight is up about 100 pounds on the 2007 ESV, but a new 403-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 paired with a close-ratio six-speed automatic transmission more than offsets that difference. Fuel economy improves slightly, but bigger gains will come on the 2008 Escalade ESV, which will get GM's "Active Fuel Management" cylinder deactivation technology.

Inside, materials quality is far superior to last year's model, though there are still a few cheap plastics here and there. Ergonomics are top-notch, thanks in large part to the oversized touchscreen display in vehicles equipped with the navigation system. Seating is spacious and comfortable, and power-folding second-row seats ease access to the third row. Unfortunately, the third-row seats still don't fold into the floor and must be removed when more cargo space is needed.

Apart from this practical oversight, the 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV offers a desirable package for shoppers who want a luxury SUV with maximum capacity and power. Competitors like the Lincoln Navigator L and Infiniti QX56 offer similar size, but neither can match the Caddy's bold style and 400-plus horsepower.

2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV models

A full-size luxury SUV, the 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV is available in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, HID headlights, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with multilevel heating, memory settings for the driver, leather upholstery and faux wood trim. Tri-zone automatic climate control, a 10-speaker 5.1 surround-sound Bose audio system with an in-dash CD/DVD changer, a remote start feature, a power rear liftgate and power-folding exterior mirrors are also standard. The ESV has heated bucket seats in the second row, and a bench seat is also available. Options include 22-inch chrome wheels, multilevel cooling for the front seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system with a rearview camera, a rear DVD entertainment system, power-folding second-row seats and a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

The Cadillac Escalade ESV is completely redesigned for 2007. It's about the same size as last year's model but features an all-new fully boxed frame, a 403-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 and a significantly upgraded interior.

Performance & mpg

The Escalade ESV comes in all-wheel-drive configuration only. Its sole power plant is a torque-rich 6.2-liter V8 that develops 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and it includes both a tow/haul and a manual shift mode. Manual shifting is a tad awkward with the Escalade's old-fashioned column shifter. Trailering preparation is standard, and the ESV can tow a maximum of 7,800 pounds.

Safety

All Escalades come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, the StabiliTrak stability control system and full-length side curtain airbags. Not only will these airbags inflate in a side-impact collision or rollover, but also in serious frontal-impact collisions in which occupants need all the help they can get. In addition, there's another sensor that identifies rear impacts and activates the seatbelt pre-tensioners to help front-seat occupants avoid whiplash. Rear parking sensors are standard on every Escalade ESV, and vehicles equipped with the navigation system incorporate a rear camera system as well. The ESV also comes with a tire-pressure monitor and the OnStar communications system.

Driving

The 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV may weigh almost 3 tons, but with more than 400 pound-feet of torque on tap, acceleration comes easily in almost any situation. Shifts from the six-speed automatic transmission are crisp and well-timed, and the manual mode is helpful on slick and winding roads. The all-new frame and revised suspension provide a comfortable, controlled ride over all but the most severe bumps and ruts. Handling is predictable around corners, but as heavy as it is, the Escalade ESV never feels particularly nimble. The steering is light and precise, however, and the turning radius is a tidy 39 feet.

Interior

The ESV's two-tone dash has graceful lines that easily accommodate a large, colorful navigation screen and faux walnut inlays (although at this price, they should be real wood). The nav screen has a user-friendly touchscreen interface, and all controls are easy to find and use. Soft-touch surfaces are everywhere, as they should be in this class, but there are still a few cheap plastics thrown into the mix. The Escalade can be equipped to accommodate six, seven or eight occupants. To improve third-row access, there is a power fold-and-flip option for the second-row seats. Unfortunately, the third-row seat still doesn't fold into the floor as in the ESV's competitors and the 50/50 sections are cumbersome to remove. Maximum cargo capacity is 137 cubic feet, with a generous 46 cubes available behind the third row. A roof rack is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

4.3
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Great Luxury SUV
KMGHMG,08/14/2010
I couldn't be more pleased with my 2007 Escalade ESV. I can't believe all the negative reviews. I have to think they're not all legit. It's very quiet, the ride is great, the interior and exterior are beautiful, it's solidly built, and it's very safe. We were just rear-ended by an F150 and all we had was a scratch on the rear bumper the size of my thumb. The F150 had $3,000+ damage. We took a 3,500 mile road trip this summer from TX to the Rockies, and I assure you there is no finer road-trip machine. 17 mpg hwy. We've had one minor problem, which was a seal on the transfer case (under $100), and it has been back to the dealer for repair ONCE since new. This is 100% fact.
Very Happy
Torque,12/06/2006
After coming out of a '03 Navigator I believe Caddy stepped up to the plate. I test drove the '07 Naviagator and Expedition. The Escalade ESV is a superior vehicle. 103hp is considerable. The exterior styling is very well executed.
Escalade ESV Defies its Size!
Anthony,09/04/2006
This truck is truly amazing and rides and handles as though it is substantially smaller. The perfomrance is fantastic and the fit and finish are top notch. I have the White Diamond with the Ebony interior. When comparing this truck to the European and Asian large SUV's the ESV wins on space and comfort. Besides, the rumble of the V8 engine sounds like my '71 Vette. The NAV system and the entertainment system are great along with the rear camera. Air conditioned seats are a feature I thought I never needed and now wonder on those hot summer days how we did without. Its gas mileage isnt to bad for its size. Remember it weighs close to 3 tons so 14 mpg's ain't too shabby. I have gotten over 17 on the highway.
Update
jhilbrant,03/17/2011
Its been about 20 months since we purchased her used with 2800 miles. Bose stereo died this week and the dealer says that it isnt covered under warranty. The plastic trim around the windows has bubbled and the driver seat leather is wearing out. Bought new tires with only 30K on the original Bridgestones. Lousy mileage around town, but she is built for the freeway. Love her on the open road. Still not worth the price new they are asking. So look for low mile used with a warranty. And also an independent repair facility that can work with the warranty. The dealers just dont get it, the quality of American autos are crap. Wish that the paint was as high quality as we have on our Lexus
See all 32 reviews of the 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV Overview

The Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV is offered in the following submodels: Escalade ESV SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV Base is priced between $9,786 and$13,488 with odometer readings between 144482 and190291 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale near.

Which used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 Escalade ESVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,786 and mileage as low as 144482 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Can't find a used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,521.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,088.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,705.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,781.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Escalade ESV lease specials

