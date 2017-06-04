Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
- 2,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,000$7,358 Below Market
Fremont Cadillac - Fremont / California
CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Crystal White Tricoat 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI CARFAX ONE OWNER, NON-SMOKER, CERTIFIED, 3RD ROW SEAT, DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, Navigation System, Premium Package, Premium Sound Package, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Audio Package, Climate Package, Heat Package, Light Package, Luxury Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Audio Package, Premium Wheels, Rear Climate Package, Remote Start, Sound Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Tow Package, Trailer Package, Appointed Seat Trim, Leather, Leather Bucket Seats, Premium Leather, 4WD, 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Automatic temperature control, Black Front License Plate Bracket, Black Integrated Roof Rack Rails (LPO), Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver Assist Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Protection, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Front Bucket Seats, Front Cornering Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated Door Handles, Illuminated entry, Inclination Sensor, Lane Change Alert, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Remote keyless entry, Second Row Bucket Seats, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, VAC Power 17' Disc Brakes, Variably intermittent wipers, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22' x 9' 7-Spoke Aluminum. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 22244 miles below market average! Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deduc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ8HR137181
Stock: PX7883
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV48,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,888$9,132 Below Market
Fremont Cadillac - Fremont / California
CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Black Raven 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI CARFAX ONE OWNER, NON-SMOKER, CERTIFIED, 3RD ROW SEAT, Navigation System, Premium Sound Package, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Audio Package, Climate Package, Heat Package, Light Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Audio Package, Premium Wheels, Rear Climate Package, Remote Start, Sound Package, Tow Package, Trailer Package, Appointed Seat Trim, Leather, Leather Bucket Seats, Premium Leather, 4WD, 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Protection, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Grille (LPO), HD Radio, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radiant Package (LPO), Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22' Chrome 7-Split Spoke (LPO). Recent Arrival! Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Reviews: * Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power; capable of towing up to 8,100 pounds; cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions; seating for up to eight passengers Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4GKJXHR301100
Stock: PX8014
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 16,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,200$5,619 Below Market
Audi North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
4D Sport Utility, 4WD, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, Grille (LPO), Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof with Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radiant Package (LPO), Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22 Chrome 7-Split Spoke (LPO), 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Protection, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys with Embd Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, 4D Sport Utility, 4WD, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, Grille (LPO), Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof with Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radiant Package (LPO), Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22 Chrome 7-Split Spoke (LPO). CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 23607 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3.23 Axle Ratio, Wheels: 22 x 9 7-Spoke Aluminum, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys with Embd Nav, Second Row Bucket Seats, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Camera Mirror, Lane Change Alert, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, IntelliBeam Headlamps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, HD Radio, NavTraffic, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind Zone Alert, Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Driver Awareness Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Front beverage holders, Heads-Up Display, 16 Speakers, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Apple CarPlay, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Emergency communication system: OnStar Protection 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ9HR286210
Stock: D15915A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 22,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,988
Ron Carter Cadillac - Friendswood / Texas
Ron Carter Cadillac Certified 172 point certification (ask for your copy), Free from any services needed at time of delivery/like new delivery, Carfax certified/no accidents, Free from any recalls, includes Cadillac Certified Preowned Limited 6yr/100,000 mile Warranty (from original in-service date), Ron Carter Basic Concierge Program/loaners for owners program (appointment only, and 20 mile radius pick-up and delivery), *ASK YOUR SALES CONSULTANT ABOUT CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED (CPO) COVERAGE WITH PLATINUM PACKAGE* Ron Carter 5 Star Promise - Every customer will be completely Satisfied. We understand time is your most valuable asset. We deliver Cadillac tests drives to your door. Our Goal is to be $1000 lower than any Cadillac offer. Our Goal is to trade for your vehicle for $500 more than any dealer. Loaners for owners.Ron Carter 5-Star Promise: We Deliver Cadillac Test Drives to Your Door, We Will Beat Any other New Cadillac Dealer offer by $1,000, We Will Buy Your Car for $500 More Than Anyone, Loaners for Owners Delivered to Your Door. See Ron Carter for details. Get it while it's hot! The Escalade is a luxury-certified SUV icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury certified SUVs and as a capable truck beneath it all.. Call ASAP! This one won't last long. We've taken the time to do a background check on this vehicle and the CarFax Title History report says it's worthy. They assure it has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. You don't have to drive all over town...we have the Escalade ESV you need in stock. Only 22,653 miles! Features include: leather seating, premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system, heated seats, a sunroof and rear view camera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HKJ5HR250887
Stock: P9676
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 83,872 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,999$6,864 Below Market
Armen Cadillac - Plymouth Meeting / Pennsylvania
Mechanics Special 2017 Escalade ESV,, Bought new and serviced at Armen Cadillac. Car is being Sold As-is.. Car need a New Radiotor and Thermastat and other items but priced to sell.Welcome to Armen Cadillac, Inc.. We pride ourselves in being the best dealership, meaning you won't have to worry about pushy sales persons or feeling pressured. We understand that buying a vehicle is a big decision, especially when considering a Cadillac. With so many models and styles to choose from, we understand the process. That's why our friendly team at Armen Cadillac, Inc. is here to help. No pressure, just a great experience. We've been in business for quite a few years, and have worked to achieve a strong and positive reputation in our community. It's no wonder people choose Armen Cadillac, Inc. to purchase their vehicle.We don't just consider ourselves a 'car dealer,' as we are more than that. Look at us more as your friendly neighbor who is here to offer a hand.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ1HR196209
Stock: 71233A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 49,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$43,000$5,079 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this great-looking 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Black Raven. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated rear seats, Heated front and rear seats, Push-button start, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Carfax no accidents, Escalade ESV Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Raven, Jet Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 16 Speakers, 2nd Row Pwr Config 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, All-Weather 1st, 2nd & 3rd Row Floor Mats (LPO), All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Awareness Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Protection, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Remote keyless entry, Second Row Bucket Seats, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22" x 9" 7-Spoke Aluminum.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.Reviews: * Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power; capable of towing up to 8,100 pounds; cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions; seating for up to eight passengers Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyau
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ8HR217282
Stock: G17282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 51,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,700$5,523 Below Market
Zeigler Cadillac of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* 4WD* DVD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* PRE-COLLISION WARNING* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* VENTILATED SEATS* HEATED STEERING WHEEL* HEADS-UP DISPLAY* MOONROOF* POWER RUNNING BOARDS* SMART KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START* PREMIUM BOSE SOUND w/CD/MP3* AUX JACK* USB PORT* SAT RADIO* CRUISE CONTROL* ALLOY WHEELS* PARKING SENSORS* POWER REAR TAILGATE* RAIN SENSING WIPERS* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY SERVICED & MAINTAINED* 1 OWNER* CLEAN HISTORY!!! SAVE BIG!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJXHR294467
Stock: PA2193
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 27,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,192$4,498 Below Market
Stephen Wade Cadillac - St George / Utah
** WE CARE, and are ready to help you with your transportation needs! **** Call us to discuss your vehicle preference* Option to ship documents to your home or office (Sign and Ship Back)* Vehicle shipping options available* Test drive from home (Call for Details) *****Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Stephen Wade Chevrolet, we take pride in offering quality used cars with up to date maintenance. Our recent vehicle inspection included a state safety inspection, Stephen Wade 101-point Gold Medallion Inspection, engine oil and filter change, new air filter, new wiper blades, fuel injection system service, 4 new tires, and Cadillac 172-Point CPO Inspection - a $1,356.07 value.Contact our friendly and knowledgeable sales team at (435) 986-7996 to get additional information or schedule a test drive!2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium RWD in Black Raven with Jet Black Leather Seating Surfaces. Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI and 8-Speed Automatic. 16 Speakers, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Compass, Driver Assist Package, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Front Cornering Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, HD Radio, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated Door Handles, Inclination Sensor, Lane Change Alert, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Outside temperature display, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rear air conditioning, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Remote keyless entry, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, VAC Power 17" Disc Brakes, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor.Reviews:* Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power; capable of towing up to 8,100 pounds; cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions; seating for up to eight passengers Source: EdmundsCadillac Details:* 172 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $50Recent Arrival!*Online Prices Only Available Upon Customer Request and Employees, Former Employees and Friends, Family, Vendors, of Stephen Wade, Dealers and Wholesalers may not Qualify for Online Pricing. Contact Dealer for Details. All offers are subject to change at any time. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JKJ8HR350389
Stock: 0929550
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 29,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,988
Ron Carter Cadillac - Friendswood / Texas
Ron Carter Cadillac Certified 172 point certification (ask for your copy), Free from any services needed at time of delivery/like new delivery, Carfax certified/no accidents, Free from any recalls, includes Cadillac Certified Preowned Limited 6yr/100,000 mile Warranty (from original in-service date), Ron Carter Basic Concierge Program/loaners for owners program (appointment only, and 20 mile radius pick-up and delivery), *ASK YOUR SALES CONSULTANT ABOUT CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED (CPO) COVERAGE WITH PLATINUM PACKAGE* Ron Carter 5 Star Promise - Every customer will be completely Satisfied. We understand time is your most valuable asset. We deliver Cadillac tests drives to your door. Our Goal is to be $1000 lower than any Cadillac offer. Our Goal is to trade for your vehicle for $500 more than any dealer. Loaners for owners. The Escalade is a luxury-certified SUV icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury certified SUVs and as a capable truck beneath it all.. Don't overpay for the vehicle you want. Get the right price right here. Buy with confidence, thanks to a CarFax Title history report! It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. The odometer reads a low 29,487 miles. You'll also love this Escalade ESV's leather seating, premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system, heated seats, a sunroof and rear view camera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JKJ2HR182992
Stock: C00058A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-10-2020
- 60,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$44,881$4,817 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
This 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum is proudly offered by Car Revolution Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. More information about the 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 22 mpg beats both the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in an astonishing six seconds--impressive for an SUV that weighs two and a half tons. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Interesting features of this model are warm, inviting cabin trims, advanced safety technology throughout, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJXHR192334
Stock: 102476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 43,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,900$3,238 Below Market
Hennessy Cadillac - Duluth / Georgia
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **We Deliver**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, 4WD, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, HD Radio, Heads-Up Display, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, NavTraffic, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point InspectionThis Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac comes with a 6 year, 100,000 mile warranty! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 172 point inspection by a team of Cadillac Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Cadillac has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Cadillac Parts and includes a 24/7 Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified warranties are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first and are valid at every Cadillac dealership nationwide!Welcome to Hennessy Cadillac, Georgia’s #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Cadillacs! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Cadillacs in the market, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ4HR144668
Stock: 20689P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 33,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,825$3,037 Below Market
Twins Buick GMC - Columbus / Ohio
**ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CAR FAX**, ** FULLY SERVICED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS**, ** 4 WHEEL DRIVE **, ** CLEANEST IN COLUMBUS **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED SEATS**, **COOLED SEATS**, SUNROOF, **USB PORT**, **NAVIGATION**, **TOUCH SCREEN**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **3rd ROW SEATS**, **RUNNING BOARDS**, **TINTED WINDOWS**, **ONSTAR**, **TOWING PACKAGE**, **GARAGE DOOR OPENER**, 4WD. 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4WD 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Silver Coast Metallic Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDIOdometer is 16506 miles below market average!You Always WIN When You DEAL With TWINS! Call 614.848.9999 OR VISIT US ONLINE AT www.twinsbuickgmc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJXHR274907
Stock: U3331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 39,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,388
North Park Chevrolet - Castroville / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 39,864 Miles! PRICE DROP FROM $57,995. Sunroof, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Tow Hitch, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANA. LPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, DVD. Cadillac Platinum with DARK ADRIATIC BLUE METALLIC exterior and TUSCAN BROWN interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 420 HP at 5600 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESLPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) all-weather floor mats, LPO and (VLI) all-weather cargo mat, LPO, CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION 8" diagonal color information display featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition, Natural Voice Recognition, Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, Collection and Teen Driver. Five USB ports, including one in the articulating storage door/bin and auxiliary audio port (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 8L90 (STD), 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT), includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD). Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"The 6.2-liter V8AFFORDABLE TO OWNWas $57,995.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERNorth Park Chevrolet is the newest member of the Kahlig Auto Group. We offer up front Posted Prices, a 48 hour return policy, and trade appraisals guaranteed for 10 days. We strive to offer the utmost in customer service to achieve the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ2HR349564
Stock: PR349564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 46,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,783
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
This 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD is offered to you for sale by Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned. This Cadillac includes: TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 8L90 (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION 8' Smart Device Integration Navigation System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player BLACK RAVEN JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER CONFIGURABLE (STD) Rear Bucket Seats Bucket Seats ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Cadillac Escalade ESV has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. As a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD offers you the peace of mind because you know it has been rigorously inspected to meet exacting standards. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. The Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD's pristine good looks were combined with the Cadillac high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. At home in the country and in the city, this 2017 4WD Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. One of the best things about this Cadillac Escalade ESV is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Enjoy the comfort of knowing this Cadillac Escalade ESV comes equipped with a manufacturer's warranty. More information about the 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 22 mpg beats both the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in an astonishing six seconds--impressive for an SUV that weighs two and a half tons. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. This model sets itself apart with warm, inviting cabin trims, advanced safety technology throughout, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ7HR247963
Stock: 5054023A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 95,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,991$5,545 Below Market
Saybrook Auto Barn - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
HEADS UP DISPLAY !! NEVER TAKE YOUR EYES OFF THE ROAD TO KNOW YOUR SPEED !! POWER SIDE STEPS - ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION - ENDLESS SAFETY OPTIONS !! DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU... SAVE WELL OVER $10,000 AND DRIVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR DREAMS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ6HR231544
Stock: 231544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,980$3,052 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr 4WD 4dr Premium Luxury features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal White Tricoat with a jet black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, 3.23 Axle Ratio, Wheels: 22 x 9 7-Spoke Aluminum, Wheels: 22 x 9 Dual 7-Spoke Ultra-Bright Aluminum, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys with Embd Nav, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Black Front License Plate Bracket, Second Row Bucket Seats, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Rear Camera Washer, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Rear Camera Mirror, Illuminated Door Handles, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, VAC Power 17 Disc Brakes, Front Cornering Lamps, Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, HD Radio, NavTraffic, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Driver Assist Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/V remote, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Heads-Up Display, 16 Speakers, Trailer hitch receiver, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Emergency communication system: OnStar Protection 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ1HR224260
Stock: R224260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 27,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$50,992$4,004 Below Market
Voss Village Cadillac - Dayton / Ohio
Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 Back Up Camera, Navigation, Remote Start, Low Miles, Heated Seats, SunRoof, 4WD, Navigation System. Odometer is 9154 miles below market average! 2017 Black Raven Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI MORE ABOUT US At Voss Village Cadillac, we pride ourselves on offering world-class service and vehicles. Come see what sets us apart from the rest! Click, come in, or call Pete Tousignaut to schedule your test drive today. We look forward to meeting you. The Voss Auto Network is celebrating 40 years in creating higher standards in sales and service. Voss - built on trust, driven by integrity. SAFETY RECALL INFORMATION Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov Pricing analysis performed on 4/6/2017. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJXHR118897
Stock: C14157P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,912$3,905 Below Market
Good Chevrolet - Renton / Washington
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 12711 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. ** One Owner **, * Clean Vehicle History *, Backup Camera, Bose High End Sound Package, DVD Entertainment System, Moonroof, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Driver Assist Package, Dual DVD Screens, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Front Cornering Lamps, HD Radio, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated Door Handles, Inclination Sensor, Lane Change Alert, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Memory seat, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Premium Floor Mats, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Unique Exotic Wood, Unique Grille Design, VAC Power 17' Disc Brakes, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Ventilated front seats.2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4WD Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI BlackAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ5HR207824
Stock: P55713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
