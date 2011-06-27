  1. Home
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power
  • cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions
  • seating for up to eight passengers
  • capable of towing up to 8,100 pounds
  • Apple CarPlay phone integration.
  • Less refined ride quality than some other SUVs in the class
  • sheer size requires careful maneuvering in tight quarters
  • high cargo floor makes loading baggage difficult
  • driver interface isn't always intuitive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There aren't many luxury SUVs that can seat eight, tow a trailer and still have room for luggage. The 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV can do all that and more. It's the biggest SUV Cadillac offers, so if you have a large family and like tackling big adventures in style, this could be the SUV for you. Let's take a closer look.

Vehicle overview

When the Escalade debuted as a 1999 model, more than one critic suggested that Cadillac was trying to scratch an itch that wasn't there. But the luxury SUV market caught on, and the Escalade is still here. In fact, one version has grown into the extended-length 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV, an SUV that can serve as a plush, oversized minivan while simultaneously hauling a boat or camper. It's one of the few vehicles on the market with such a broad set of capabilities.

The Escalade received a complete redesign last year, its imposing size emphasized by blockier styling and more conspicuous flourishes. Inside, a sleek, modern dashboard layout distinguished the Escalade from its more openly trucklike predecessors. This year, not much changes, though Cadillac has updated its often-criticized CUE touch-operated infotainment system with a faster processor and a more accurate voice recognition system. There's also a newly available lane-departure intervention system, and this marks the first model year in which every Escalade ESV will come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission that pairs with the strong 420-horsepower V8 engine.

There are some things we're not particularly fond of, however. The Escalade ESV's high cargo loading floor is an unfortunate legacy of its truck-based architecture, which is shared with full-size SUVs from Chevrolet and GMC. We've also found the Escalade's ride quality to be less than optimal, which can also be attributed to those rugged underpinnings. Then there's the ESV's size — it stretches almost 19 feet from nose to tail, 20 inches longer than the already sizable standard Escalade — which makes parking maneuvers even more challenging.

But the reality is that not much else can match the Escalade ESV's towing and hauling capabilities. The 2016 Lincoln Navigator L is the main option you'll want to consider. It rides better and has a roomier interior, but it's not as stylish. As for smaller competitors, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class provides a superior driving experience, better fuel efficiency and a more usable third-row seat, while the two-row 2016 Land Rover Range Rover pairs peerlessly premium brand cachet with serious off-road ability. But if a beefy SUV with all the trimmings is what you're after, this big Caddy should hit the spot.

We Recommend

All versions of the Escalade ESV come with the same powerful V8, sophisticated suspension and unmistakable styling. In order to get the best features on the inside, however, we suggest going with the Premium trim. You'll get the advanced active safety features along with a rear entertainment system and adaptive cruise control.

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV models

The 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a full-size luxury SUV available in four trim levels. It can accommodate seven passengers with the standard second-row captain's chairs, and eight if optioned with the second-row bench seat. The shorter-wheelbase standard Escalade is covered in a separate review.

The base Escalade ESV is generously appointed with 20-inch chrome wheels, magnetic ride control with Sport and Comfort modes, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, running boards, a hands-free power liftgate, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and driver memory functions, heated rear seats and split power-folding third-row seats. Standard electronic features include the CUE infotainment interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen), a surround-view camera system, a customizable instrument panel, a navigation system, real-time traffic and a Bose 16-speaker audio system with active noise cancelling, a CD player, HD and satellite radio, five USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.

Stepping up to the Luxury trim adds 22-inch wheels (optional on the base), a sunroof, automatic high beams, power-folding second row seats, a head-up display, an enhanced alarm system, a blind-spot monitoring system, lane-departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert and a safety alert driver seat that buzzes to warn of potential hazards.

To this, the Premium trim adds cornering lights, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and two ceiling-mounted, flip-down 9-inch screens (offered as an option on the Luxury trim), adaptive cruise control and forward and reverse collision mitigation with automatic braking.

At the top of the range, the Escalade ESV Platinum adds specialized door sills, heated and ventilated 14-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), massaging front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, a simulated suede headliner, a cooled front-seat center console and two more rear entertainment screens (mounted in the front headrests) with individual display capacity for viewing multiple videos when your passengers just can't decide on one.

Power-retracting side steps with approach lighting are optional on the Premium and Platinum trim levels.

2016 Highlights

Following a complete overhaul for 2015, the Cadillac Escalade ESV gets only a few changes this year, including an enhanced CUE infotainment interface, a front-view camera and an available lane-departure intervention system.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 420 hp and 460 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through an eight-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels or to an available four-wheel-drive system.

In Edmunds testing, a four-wheel-drive, regular-wheelbase Escalade Platinum took 6.1 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph, which is pretty quick for a big luxury SUV. Expect the larger, heavier ESV to be a few tenths of a second slower. Properly equipped, an Escalade ESV can tow up to 8,100 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a surround-view camera system with a selectable front-camera-only mode, front and rear parking sensors, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and an airbag located between the front seats that aids in side-impact crashes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Luxury trim adds automatic high-beam control, a blind-spot monitoring system, lane-departure warning and intervention, a rear cross-traffic alert system, a forward-collision alert system and a safety seat alert system that buzzes the left, right or both sides of the driver seat depending on where attention is needed. The range-topping Premium and Platinum models add forward and reverse collision mitigation with automatic braking.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV received five stars for total side-impact protection.

In Edmunds testing, the regular Escalade needed 127-131 feet to stop from 60 mph. Those are relatively long distances by today's standards, even for such a large, heavy vehicle.

Driving

It wouldn't be an Escalade if it didn't have a brawny V8 under its hood, and the 2016 Escalade ESV proudly delivers. Mash the gas pedal and this big SUV easily accelerates to highway speeds. Steering effort is light at low speeds, which makes parking easier, although the ESV's massive size adds stress to any maneuvering in tight spaces. Surprisingly, the 2016 Escalade ESV feels solidly planted to the pavement when going around turns at moderate speeds.

Regardless of speed or road surfaces, the cabin remains blissfully quiet. Wind, road and engine noises are admirably quieted to premium luxury sedan standards, allowing for relaxed conversation between rows. The adaptive suspension is a bit of a letdown, however, as it fails to produce a consistently comfortable ride even in its default Tour mode. Perhaps it's the unforgiving nature of the available 22-inch wheels, but going over bumps results in tiresome impact harshness. The jiggles and shakes that result from the Escalade ESV's truck underpinnings certainly don't help the situation.

Interior

The 2016 Escalade ESV's cabin features an attractive, visibly contemporary interior design that's in line with the rest of Cadillac's offerings. As expected from an SUV of this size, passenger space is also generous. Full-size adults can ride comfortably in the front and middle, even on extended road trips. The third-row seat has 10 additional inches of legroom versus the regular Escalade, which should allow even tall folks to stretch out and avoid the "knees pushing toward the roof" problem we encountered with the standard Escalade.

One of the centerpieces of the Escalade ESV's interior is the CUE infotainment interface, set in a beveled pod in the middle of the dashboard. We find it aesthetically pleasing and are encouraged that Cadillac has taken notice of user complaints about the system's sometime balky operation in past model years, providing a faster processor and other upgrades for 2016 that are designed to make it more responsive.

In terms of cargo capacity, the Escalade ESV stands out with an impressive 39.3 cubic feet of storage behind the third row, 76.7 cubic feet behind the second row and 120.9 cubes with the second and third rows stowed. The rearmost seats fold away in a few seconds at the touch of a trunk-mounted button. On all but the base trim, the second row folds forward at the flip of a switch.

Accessing the cargo area is convenient thanks to a hands-free liftgate actuated when you sweep your foot under the rear bumper, as long as the key is within 3 feet of the vehicle. Loading items is hampered, however, by a high cargo floor height that makes it difficult to lift bigger, heavier items up from the ground.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

5(13%)
4(6%)
3(19%)
2(6%)
1(56%)
2.1
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Last Cadillac I will own
22jrm,06/16/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
Purchased a $90,000 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV only to find engine coolant on garage floor. Ended up finding out engine was sent out of the factory with bad left engine head. Ended up with motor of the Brand new engine stripped down to motor block in small town GM shop with parts laying all around to be fixed. Asked Cadillac to exchange vehicle since I will never trust this engine and didn't not purchase used or refurbished and told warranty fixed it and that is all they will do. So I spent all this money to have a dependable family vehicle thinking I had the best customer support since it was Cadillac. I was wrong.
Transmission shifting is still not great.
Griselda C. Gaytan,03/22/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
My husband and I have purchased brand new GM vehicles for many years now. Needles to say we have invested a great deal of money in our trucks and suvs. In 2015 we decided to purchase a 2016 Cadillac ESV because we liked the look of it. Well, not everything that glitters is gold, that's for sure!! Shortly after purchasing we started noticing the shifting was rough, the gears shift so rough all the passengers feel the rough shifting especially when taking off and on and off during a ride. The roughness of the shifting gets worse after time. As the problem with the shifting gets worse and worse the truck eventually won't even turn on, it just goes dead. We had to use cables to start it up so we could drive it to the agency and hope it would not leave us stranded. We expected so much more from a Cadillac vehicle being that our investment was a total of 94,000 dollars. The truck has been in the shop a total of six (6) times and it almost feels as if I've been driving a loaner more than my vehicle. Our family loves to take road trips in the summer months but we we have not been able to take summer road trips since we do not trust this truck to keep our family safe. We have no faith in Cadillac products and will never, EVER invest in Cadillac again!! We contacted GM to informed them of our concerns and expected GM to stand by their product but the best they could do was inform us that the shifting pattern is a new one with these new Cadillacs and the customers are not used to it. Whaaat??? No vehicle that we have ever driven shifts as rough and in such unpredictable patterns as this Cadillac ESV. Plus every time we get our vehicle back and new parts such as , gear box, are replaced and computer is reprogrammed it rides much better but eventually the problem starts once again until it gets so bad it eventually goes dead again! We will be trading this useless piece of JUNK for a real quality suv. Obviously GM does not care enough about their customers to keep them satisfied. Never Again!! It's been a while since my first review and a lot has changed. After filing the lemon law documents through the BBB and getting our lawyer involved GMC offered to exchange our vehicle for any other vehicle we wanted. We paid a fee of approximately 10,000 dollars which in the lemon law is called a usage fee. The usage fee is basically what you have to pay for the time the vehicle was used based on a formula. We chose another Cadillac Escalade ESV. it was great at first but now just two months and a half driving the vehicle we are starting to notice the modulator acting up. We will be calling the agency to get it serviced. This truck is much, much better. We are hoping it just needs adjustment. The interior assembly of this new 2017 model seems to be much sturdier since I don't hear rattling of panels like with the last one. It's too soon to tell though. If you are thinking of spending high dollar on a luxury vehicle I don't recommend it. Try Lexus or Range Rover.
Unfixable rattling noise
Vivek bal,10/27/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
I bought this brand new cadillac Escalade ESV 2016 with 0 miles and after some time it start giving me problems. Rattling noise in the rear end both sides is one of the biggest problem. I went to different dealerships from january 2016 till now(october 216) but no one able to find that noise exactly where its coming from instead they started changing all the parts out of my brand new escalade. They just assume that the noise is coming from here. They messed up my whole car with new parts and they didn't even find the problem.
Cost vs quality, fitment=big disappointment,
Jim Hilbrant,01/12/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
UPDATED 21 Aug 19: Nothing changed DO NOT BUY!!!~Having owned the 2007 ESV I thought long and hard about buying a new 2016. Keeping in context we have owned Lexus since 1990, total of five LS models over the years. Best single auto manufacturer in the world for quality, value, cost of ownership. Unless you need the size of the ESV for family, road travel, don't buy one. Your hard earned $80K+ needs to go elsewhere because of the workmanship, quality issues. It LOOKS awesome, rides great, it is the fitment, vibration, flutter of plastic parts rubbing against each other that will drive you crazy. The center CUE had a vibration as if a wiring harness had been flopping around. The sunroof decided just this morning that something up in there, needed to be jostling around, and these things happen only when they want to. We have only owned her 3 weeks, she has 735 miles on her. We got her for the room, size to accommodate family. If LEXUS ever decides to make one similar in size, we are in. Nothing in my review changes except that I will never own another. It is GM junk at the highest level. Last May 22, 2016 we finally got help from the BBB in Washington DC to help replace the original 2016 we bought in Dec. 2015. It took us 6 months to get rid of that pile of junk, replaced it with another pile of junk. Folks other than the dealer experience being so stealor and supportive, I will never own another. PERIOD. From problems with transmissionn shifting at times I cant understand, to the dye color of the leather already wearing away. Plastic parts look like wood and yet vibrate into a frenzy at times. Listen carefully, you do what you want. If you want to toss money into a pit loaded with stress and problems, then buy this thing. If you want to save yourself the grief, buy Lexus or something else. UPDATE: JUNK it is OVERPRICED JUNK Would love to sell it if you know of anyone interested. DO NOT BUY ANYTHING CADILLAC
See all 16 reviews of the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.3%

More about the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Overview

The Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV is offered in the following submodels: Escalade ESV SUV. Available styles include Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), and Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum is priced between $46,900 and$54,958 with odometer readings between 29648 and57510 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium is priced between $37,995 and$42,770 with odometer readings between 63502 and91018 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2016 Escalade ESVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,995 and mileage as low as 29648 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Can't find a used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,548.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,236.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,515.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,475.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Escalade ESV lease specials

