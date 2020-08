Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana

All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again. This Black Raven 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine, and Automatic 6-Speed transmission. This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag... Ressler Motors - 'Community Born Community Driven' *options shown may vary from actual vehicle - call to verify specifications

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYFK66808R196866

Stock: D204592

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-11-2020