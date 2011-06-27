Vehicle overview

Just like a Rolex on your wrist or a Louis Vuitton bag on your shoulder, parking a 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV in your driveway is synonymous with living large. That also happens to be a fairly apt description of everyday life with this full-size luxury SUV.

At more than 18 feet long, the Escalade ESV dwarfs most other passenger vehicles on the road. It's also an exceptionally luxurious way to transport up to eight people and their luggage. The 403-horsepower V8 under the hood of this gussied-up version of the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL is another celebration of excess, as it delivers strong acceleration and robust towing capacity.

As is typical in life, though, there's a downside to this super-size approach. The ESV's expansive dimensions make it challenging to maneuver in heavy traffic, not to mention cramped parking garages. Then, there's fuel economy, which is predictably poor. The Cadillac Escalade ESV also suffers from an awkward third-row seat design that requires you to remove the entire seat from the vehicle (as opposed to folding it into the floor) before making use of this luxury SUV's full cargo capacity.

The 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV makes sense for those few buyers who actually need its uncommon blend of luxurious accommodations, enormous seating and cargo capacity and brawny towing capability. We also like it more than its domestic rival, the Lincoln Navigator L. But we certainly suggest comparing the Escalade ESV to the Infiniti QX80, Lexus LX 570 and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. You'll give up some passenger space and cargo capacity by choosing any one of these competitors, but they're all far easier to maneuver than the big Caddy and surpass it in overall refinement.