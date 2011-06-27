Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

kennedyjack2003 , 12/20/2015 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

I love this thing! It is beautiful and fast! Its v8 is awesome!! However, the CUE system is awful. Sometimes it won't come on until a few streets down from our house. No radio, no climate control, the only thing that works is the speedometer. CUE IS BAD. The rest of the car is incredible. I LOVE IT. HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT!