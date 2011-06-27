Vehicle overview

It may have a fancy new name, but don't be fooled. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is nothing more than a slightly stretched version of the standard Escalade -- think Chevy Tahoe vs. Chevy Suburban.

We expect that almost every feature available on the standard model will carry over to the ESV. That means brutish power in the form of a 6.0-liter, 345-horsepower V8, full-time all wheel drive, and a road sensing suspension that delivers a surprisingly taut and controlled ride.

Although almost all the interior features will remain the same, the ESV is expected to get a revised interior that will debut across the lineup for '03. The plush leather seats, Zebrano wood trim, and terrific Bose stereo system from the current model will likely stay, while the third row seat that's optional in the short wheelbase Escalade will probably come standard in the stretched ESV.