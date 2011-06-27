  1. Home
2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Vigorous power plant, best-in-class towing capacity, handles well for a large SUV.
  • Poor mileage, huge size makes it cumbersome in tight spots.
List Price Estimate
$1,880 - $3,237
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and lavish interior, the ESV is an SUV worthy of the Cadillac name.

Vehicle overview

It may have a fancy new name, but don't be fooled. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is nothing more than a slightly stretched version of the standard Escalade -- think Chevy Tahoe vs. Chevy Suburban.

We expect that almost every feature available on the standard model will carry over to the ESV. That means brutish power in the form of a 6.0-liter, 345-horsepower V8, full-time all wheel drive, and a road sensing suspension that delivers a surprisingly taut and controlled ride.

Although almost all the interior features will remain the same, the ESV is expected to get a revised interior that will debut across the lineup for '03. The plush leather seats, Zebrano wood trim, and terrific Bose stereo system from the current model will likely stay, while the third row seat that's optional in the short wheelbase Escalade will probably come standard in the stretched ESV.

2003 Highlights

The ESV is an all-new model in the Cadillac lineup. Essentially nothing more than a slightly stretched version of the standard Escalade, the ESV incorporates all of the improvements made to the standard Escalade for 2003.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

5(73%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
22 reviews
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought Used
Corey,12/15/2007
Purchased this SUV in Nov 07 with 80,000 mi. Looks great and engine runs smooth. I am disipointed that I had to rebuild the front diff at 82000 and replace the power steering at 85000. If this continues I will have to trade it in for newer. With 5 kids my choices are limited. My other SUV is a 97 Lexus LX450 with 165000 mi and I have not had to replace or fix anything major. I hope GM will step up the quality and build a truck that will last 200,000mi or I will go back to Toyota products once I don't need 7 seats plus storage.
I Love This Vehicle!!!
Pizzaguy,08/21/2004
The comfort, quality, reliability, and styling of this SUV are outstanding! I couldn't be happier!!
Really nice traveler
bigtodd,06/25/2008
We bought this 2003 esv 1 month ago and we owned an 2000 excursion 4x4. We sold it to buy this what a great riding suv. The awd works great and we got an avg of 16.6 in stop and go traveling from va beach to north Carolina beaches.NOT BAD..we use to get 11 mpg The Int is so nice but I'm disappointed in the rear cargo area with all the plastic..could have done more...
Best car I ever had
Vern Jordan,02/21/2018
AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
I bought it used about 3 yrs ago and I had to get repairs done but that's expected, it's 15 yrs old. I am quite happy with this car. Very durable A year later after original review,still very happy with the car. It's dependable. Just replaced fuel pump, pricey $800 range (8/23/19) but motor & transmission holding up very well. We do the necessary maintenance. Still very happy with the car 8/29/20 Still happy with car. Engine and transmission still run strong.
See all 22 reviews of the 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

