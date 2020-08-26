Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
- 106,501 miles
$29,995$3,278 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE**6.2 V8 GAS**4X4**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**7 PASSENGER SUV**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Driver Awareness Package, Entertainment system, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Rear air conditioning, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Sport Utility 4WD 4x4 7 Passenger SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ0FR258154
Stock: 29424A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 74,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,425
John Roley Autocenter Levelland - Levelland / Texas
CLICK THE LINK SEE MORE DETAILS TO SEE LIVE STREAMING VIDEO ON THIS WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT 2015 Cadillac ESCALADE ESV JOHN ROLEY AUTO CENTER LEVELLAND, PROUDLY SERVING LUBBOCK, AMARILLO, CLOVIS, PLAINVIEW, LEVELLAND, AND SURROUNDING TEXAS LOCATIONS.THIS WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT 2015 Cadillac ESCALADE ESV IS EQUIPPED WITH A 8 Cylinder Engine, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND RECEIVES AN ESTIMATED 14 City/20 Hwy MPG. CONTACT JOHN ROLEY AUTO CENTER LEVELLAND INC. TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AND TAKE THIS 2015 Cadillac ESCALADE ESV HOME TODAY ,BACKUP CAMERA,NAVIGATION,NAVIGATION GPS,REARVIEW CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4TKJ7FR616703
Stock: T0235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 71,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,990$4,930 Below Market
Whitson-Morgan Motor - Clarksville / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ3FR221155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,952$3,134 Below Market
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
Lpo; 22" (55.9 Cm) 7-Spoke Silver Wheels With Black Inserts Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Raven Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 6.2L V8 With Active Fuel Management Jet Black; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini Perforated Inserts Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Rear Vision Camera Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket; Power Configurable Transfer Case; Active; Single-Speed; Switch Activated; Aluminum Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 22" (55.9 Cm) Steel Interim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ5FR298724
Stock: FR298724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 26,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$49,998$898 Below Market
Herb Chambers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Danvers - Danvers / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Cadillac Escalade ESV includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES KONA BROWN W/JET BLACK ACCENTS, FULL LEATHER SEATS WITH MINI PERFORATED INSERTS, ASSIST STEPS, POWER-RETRACTABLE, RUNNING SIDE BOARD WITH LED LIGHTING, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 8L90 (STD), ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT), includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo, 8' diagonal color information display featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition and Natural Voice Recognition. Five USB ports, including one in the articulating storage door/bin, SD card slot and auxiliary audio port (STD). KEY FEATURES INCLUDE DVD, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch. Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4TKJ6FR702195
Stock: D20770A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 74,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,018$2,367 Below Market
Honda of Tenafly - Tenafly / New Jersey
Odometer is 2591 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Local Trade, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Power Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Fully Inspected and Detailed, And many more features!, ***ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY FIRST YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN***, TEST DRIVE AT HOME! WE WILL BRING THE CAR TO YOU!, 4WD. White Diamond Tricoat 4WD 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI Jet black Leather **WE ARE A 2020 DEALER RATER CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD WINNER *** WE BUY CARS!!!Honda of Tenafly is New Jersey's First Honda dealership established in 1971. Family owned and operated for 48 years, we proudly serve all of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and the entire world. * WE FINANCE * WE SHIP WORLDWIDE * Not all pre-owned vehicles come with 2 keys. Expect pre-owned vehicles to have minor nicks, chips. All prices plus tax, title, lic, and $599 documentary fee. Pre-owned internet prices exclude $895 Pre-delivery Service Inspection Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4TKJ4FR576919
Stock: U13203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 65,995 miles
$37,995
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 6.2L AWD. Clean car-fax! New car-trade from Georgia. ONLY 65,000 MILES. This Escalade is in top condition. It looks and drives like it came off the showroom floor. This vehicle is absolutely loaded! It has options including leather seats, 22' premium alloy wheels, power running boards, towing package, luggage rack, power trunk, power seats, front and rear heated seats, cooled seats, rear bucket seats, power sunroof, navigation system, back up camera, heated steering wheel, rear entertainment, back up sensors, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, XM radio, aux radio input, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4UKJ1FR589987
Stock: 589987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 80,808 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,500
John Vance Buick GMC - Guthrie / Oklahoma
Premium trim. Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Nav System, Hitch, Quad Bucket Seats..4X4.. WHEELS, 22' X 9' (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) DUAL 7-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT FINISH ALUMINUM WITH PREMIUM PAINT KEY FEATURES INCLUDE . DVD. THIRD ROW SEAT. SUNROOF. 4X4. QUAD BUCKET SEATS. POWER LIFTGATE, ONBOARD HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, PRIVACY GLASS. OPTION PACKAGES KONA BROWN W/JET BLACK ACCENTS, FULL LEATHER SEATS WITH MINI PERFORATED INSERTS, ASSIST STEPS, POWER-RETRACTABLE, RUNNING SIDE BOARD WITH LED LIGHTING, WHEELS, 22' X 9' (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) DUAL 7-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT FINISH ALUMINUM WITH PREMIUM PAINT, CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo, 8' diagonal color information display featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition and Natural Voice Recognition. Five USB ports, including one in the articulating storage door/bin, SD card slot and auxiliary audio port (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 8L90 (STD), ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT), includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD). Cadillac Premium with WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT exterior and KONA BROWN WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 420 HP at 5600 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'By far the biggest leap forward for the new Cadillac Escalade, the interior is now fit for a full-size luxury SUV boasting soft-touch materials as far as the eye can see. Cut and sewn leather and real wood give off a more refined feel. ' -KBB.com. All prices include all applicable rebates and incentives. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4TKJ6FR708045
Stock: FR708045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 51,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$41,836$3,084 Below Market
Auto Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Farmington - Farmington / Missouri
We Deliver! Please consider inquiring about our vehicle pick-up and delivery services. Our online digital storefront will continue to be a helpful resource for shopping inventory, vehicle research, service and parts information, and communicating directly with the dealership. No matter the department you're looking to reach, we have staff that can assist your needs. . Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily . Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site . Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill . Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers. ** 4x4/4-wheel drive, ** Adaptive Cruise Control, ** Alloy Wheels, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Automatic Emergency Braking, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, ** Brake Assist, ** Heated Seats, ** Keyless Start, ** Lane Departure Warning, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio?, ** Rear Seat Entertainment / DVD Player?, ** Remote Start, ** Stability Control, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** Third Row Seating / 3rd Row Seats?, ** USB Port, 4WD, 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Automatic temperature control, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Driver Assist Package, Driver Awareness Package, DVD-Audio, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Entertainment system, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Front dual zone A/C, Heads-Up Display, Illuminated Door Handles, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rear air conditioning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Remote keyless entry, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Audio System, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, VAC Power 17" Disc Brakes, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Odometer is 33019 miles below market average! Radiant Silver Metallic 2 Price includes $1,000 trade assist (trade must be 2010 or newer). Your above price does not include our $199 admin fee. Tax,title, and license are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4TKJ8FR625958
Stock: L0903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,999$1,341 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2015 cadillac escalade ESV with leather!!!seats!!!sunroof!!!drive great!!!!VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ0FR258963
Stock: A1900901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,524 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$33,999$3,236 Below Market
Willis Cadillac - Clive / Iowa
LOCAL TRADE, 4WD, and Bluetooth Technology. -Back-Up Camera. -Heated/ Cooled Front Seats. -IntelliBeam Headlamps. -Navigation System. -Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof / Moonroof. Driver Awareness Package (Forward Collision Alert) Preferred Equipment Group (Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, and Side Blind Zone Alert) Theft-Deterrent Package (Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, and Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor) WILLIS PRE-OWNED Our Willis Pre-Owned vehicles are a special group of quality, previously-owned cars, trucks, vans and SUV's -Willis Multi-Point Quality Inspection -Fully reconditioned -Willis Complete Auto Detail -30 Day / 2,000 Mile, 50/50 Limited Warranty -Qualifies for extended service contract -Vehicle receives oil change and filter *Prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer fees or dealer installed options. The prices shown above, may vary as will incentives, and are subject to change. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Vehicle availability subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ0FR185974
Stock: W0687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 5,471 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$91,477
West County Honda - Ellisville / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Black Raven 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV **ANOTHER WEST COUNTY 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **4 WHEEL DRIVE**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA**, **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION**, **REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT**, **HEATED SEATS**, WET BAR, MUST SEE!!!, OVER $150,000 IN CUSTOM WORK, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI, Automatic, 4WD, Black Raven, Kona Brown/Jet Black w/Full Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Livery Package, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Traction control.Doing business RIGHT! The West County Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4RKJ2FR636652
Stock: P1675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,559 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$40,000$4,484 Below Market
Patriot Subaru Of North Attleboro - North Attleboro / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4TKJ4FR562406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,200 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$49,980
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC. Beautiful Super Low Mileage Platinum Edition Escalade with Bose Sound System, Navigation, Rear Camera System, Power Assist Running Boards, 2nd and 3rd Row Entertainment/DVD System, Power Liftgate, Cadillac All Weather Mats and Cargo Mat, Power Sunroof, 22 inch Wheels and more! Awesome Color Combination!! Need more Photos? Maybe an HD Video Walkaround? Just Ask.. We will be happy to provide them for you.. WE ARE DEALING!!! WE LOVE TRADES!!! EMAIL OR CALL US NOW!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! We include a Baglier Buyers Program on every vehicle purchased. FREE Lifetime State Inspections - with the purchase of a New or Pre-Owned Vehicle! FREE Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection with any Service Visit! FREE Oil Change with the purchase of any New Vehicle! FREE Loaner Car Program for any Service needs! FREE Car Wash with any service or body shop visit. Good with the Purchase of any New or Pre-Owned Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4UKJ6FR679393
Stock: A4891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 82,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,500$991 Below Market
Schoepp Motors Madison East - Madison / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ7FR213079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,429 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,749
Van Horn Chevrolet of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
LOCAL TRADE, POWER SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Forward Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Park Assist, Rearview Camera, Remote Start, 3.23 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, CD player, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, Front fog lights, Heads-Up Display, Lane Change Alert, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Side Blind Zone Alert, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Audio System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Traction control. CERTIFIED 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm the vehicle is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4SKJ6FR635379
Stock: A107727SG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 77,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Now offering free shipping nationwide for a limited time only! Introducing the 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV 2WD Premium. Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous, multi-purpose Cadillac Escalade ESV, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Escalade at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed SUV is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. This Escalade ESV Luxury SUV includes: Executive Style Seats (2nd Row) Rear Entertainment Telivision Sunroof Steering Wheel/Panels Wood Trim Parking Sensors (Front/Rear) Reverse Camera Power Everything! This 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a gorgeous White exterior with a Cocoa interior with Shale Accents interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style. You will also have a piece of mind as this is a one owner, 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history, and extended warranty programs are available. This is your chance to own a 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury at a price you've always heard about through the internet. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client. - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JKJ8FR224403
Stock: 224403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2019
- 71,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,958
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. ONLY 71,156 Miles! Luxury trim. DVD, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, NAV, Tow Hitch, Quad Seats. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch. OPTION PACKAGES: ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT includes two 9" screen DVD players (Blu-Ray capable) with remote control, four 2-channel wireless infrared headphoness, auxiliary audio/video jacks on rear of center console, sound compression, CD-R and CR-R/W capability, LED backlighting display, MP3 capable (Includes (DNU) third row DVD screen.), WHEELS, 22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) DUAL 7-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT FINISH ALUMINUM WITH PREMIUM PAINT, CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo, 8" diagonal color information display featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition and Natural Voice Recognition. Five USB ports, including one in the articulating storage door/bin, SD card slot and auxiliary audio port (STD), ENGINE Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3SKJXFR639132
Stock: FR639132C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
