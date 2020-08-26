Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California

Lpo; 22" (55.9 Cm) 7-Spoke Silver Wheels With Black Inserts Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Raven Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 6.2L V8 With Active Fuel Management Jet Black; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini Perforated Inserts Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Rear Vision Camera Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket; Power Configurable Transfer Case; Active; Single-Speed; Switch Activated; Aluminum Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 22" (55.9 Cm) Steel Interim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4HKJ5FR298724

Stock: FR298724

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020