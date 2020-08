Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California

CLEAN CARFAX **DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE**6.2 V8 GAS**4X4**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**7 PASSENGER SUV**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Driver Awareness Package, Entertainment system, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Rear air conditioning, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Sport Utility 4WD 4x4 7 Passenger SUV

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4JKJ0FR258154

Stock: 29424A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020