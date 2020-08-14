Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 206,238 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,494$1,143 Below Market
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Black Raven AWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/XM Satellite Radio, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK66N64G243494
Stock: MKL2793B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 164,234 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$1,196 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
external transmission oil cooler
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK66N44G268491
Stock: D5EL6YT1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,577 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
K & J Auto Exchange - Santa Paula / California
This 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD is fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, automatic, factory chrome alloy wheels, AM/FM stereo with CD changer, anti-lock brakes, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, automatic load leveling suspension, comfortable bucket seats, heated seats, child safety door locks, cruise control, daytime running lights, dual airbags, driver multi-adjustable power seat, electronic brake assistance, electronic parking aid, factory fog lamps, front power lumbar support and memory seats, heated seats, HID headlights, leather wrapped steering wheel, On-Star, owners manual, parking sensors, power brakes, power locks, power mirrors, power steering, power trunk lid, power windows, power sunroof, roof rack, rear air, rear defroster and wiper, running boards, steering mounted controls, subwoofer, telescopic and tilt steering wheel, third row removable seats, tinted windows, tire pressure monitor, traction and stability control, trip meter, tow package, rear entertainment system with TV/DVD with wireless headphones and remote control, voice activated phone, woodgrain accents, This 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4x4 is all LUXURY and comfort with the smooth acceleration you would expect from Cadillac. #SP6311 The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The interior is clean and in good condition. The exterior is clean and in good condition. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. Thank you for reviewing our automobile. Every effort is made to ensure all our vehicles meet the highest standards of mechanical, reliability, safety and appearance. We do an 83 point inspection on all vehicles to ensure that everything is working properly. All automobiles get oil changes and if the brakes and tires are needed we replace them. Please call or text us to schedule an appointment today to arrange a demonstration of the vehicle of your choice. 805-793-1381.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK66N24G146311
Stock: SP6311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,661 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
TIRES P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER DVD INTEGRATED NAVIGATION RADIO (INR) includes full-feature autonomous navigation 1 DVD disc Points of Interest seek-and-scan auto-tone control and Radio Data System, WHEELS 4-17" X 7" (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) 7-SPOKE ALUMINUM includes 16" (40.6 cm) spare (STD), NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), ENGINE VORTEC HIGH-OUTPUT 6000 V8 SFI (345 HP [257.0 kW] @ 5200 rpm 380 lb. -ft. [513.0 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SEATS MIDDLE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES BUCKETS reclining with heated seat cushions (2 settings) and fold-down armrests (STD), High Output, All Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Leather Seats, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Front Reading Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Adjustable Pedals, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK66N34G126987
Stock: 32519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 181,477 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
Bell And Bell Buick GMC - Little River / South Carolina
Escalade ESV trim. Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air EXPERTS ARE SAYING: With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and cavernous interior, the ESV is the Escalade of choice for those who want maximum utility and luxury. -Edmunds.com. MORE ABOUT US: All Roads Lead to the Big Red Bell! Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK66N15G152764
Stock: G20582S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,696 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,991
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr AWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK66N36G123686
Stock: A123686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 181,800 miles
$6,500
American Imports - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK66N86G208765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee
BEAUTIFUL PEARL WHITE 2006 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV AWD....IF YOU LOVE THE CLASSIC BODY STYLE OF THIS CADILLAC YOU WILL SURELY APPRECIATE THE CONDITION THIS 1 WAS MAINTAINED IN AND OUT! ....WE HAV'NT SEEN ONE LIKE THIS FOR QUITE SOME TIME AT CRENCOR,THE TRUCK SUPERSTORE! RIDE AROUND IN LUXURY....AND THIS ESCALADE IS A PLEASURE TO DRIVE! 2006 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV AWD....6.0 V8....SELECT EDITION WITH FACTORY NAVI. AND POWER SLIDING SUNROOF.... RIDING ON A SET OF BEAUTIFUL POLISHED CHROMES....WEATHER TECH FITTED MATS PROTECTING THE RUGS.... NAVIGATION.... POWER SUNROOF....HEATED AND COOLED SEATS... POWER SEATS.... POWER WINDOWS.... POWER MIRRORS.... POWER LOCKS....QUAD CPT.CHAIRS WITH THIRD ROW.... WOOD TRIM..... THIS ONE REALLY STANDS OUT FROM THE CROWD..... ITS BEEN QUITE AWHILE SINCE WE HAVE FOUND ONE LIKE THIS... PEARL WHITE WITH POLISHED CHROME CADDY WHEELS..... ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY AND THEN SOME..... AWD... ALMOST BLEMISH FREE INSIDE AND OUT..... OBVIOUSLY WELL MAINTAINED BY THE PREVIOUS OWNER..... EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT...... THE PERFECT LUXURY FAMILY SUV.....AT A PRICE POINT YOU CAN AFFORD! RIDES AND DRIVES JUST AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS.... RIDING ON A LIKE NEW SET OF TIRES..... PRICED TO SELL.... THIS ESCALADE WILL NOT LAST LONG....ESV....PEARL WHITE....JUST 120K BABIED MILES.... SO HURRY IN OR CALL 615-859-9400 TODAY BEFORE SOMEONE GETS YOUR 2006 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV AWD!! - This 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr 4dr AWD features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond with a TAN Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This Cadillac is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Tow Hooks - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK66N26G217574
Stock: 217574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 109,186 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900$2,155 Below Market
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66857R307202
Stock: 307202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$659 Below Market
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
***MD STATE INSPECTED***2007 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV AWD LUXURY EDITION....NAVIGATION, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT, 5.7 V8....HEATED/VENTILATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, CHROME WHEEL, ABS BRAKES, SUNROOF, CD PLAYER, BUMPER PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE...SOUTH SUV, LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.... CALL 410-861-9929 ** HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVAL** CARFAX CERTIFIED, Got any credit issues? We got banks looking to finance YOU. CALL NOW @ 410-861-9929 We have the vehicle that fits your needs and will help you establish your credit at the same time..<<<38 SERVICE RECORDS>>>MD STATE INSPECTED**** <<<<410-861-9929>>><<<CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM>>> *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK668X7R229225
Stock: 7R229225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,610 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,850
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66877R257970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,317 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,391
AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Information Package Entertainment System; Rear Seat; In-Dash Dvd Player Extra Cost Solid Paint Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Wheels; 4-18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Climate Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Seat Release; Second Row Power For Tumble-And-Fold Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Front Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Heated And Cooled; Seat Cushion And Seat Back For Driver And Front Passenger Seats; Second Row Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces; Reclining Seats; Third Row 50/50 Split-Bench With Leather-Appointed Seating; 3-Passenger; Can Be Folded; Tumbled Forward Or Totally Removed; Lightweight Tires; P265/65R18; All-Season; Blackwall Tl Al2 Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80E; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with 177,317mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Cadillac Escalade ESV . There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac Escalade ESV that you won't find in your average vehicle. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade ESV . More information about the 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The 2007 Cadillac Escalade stands out from its competitors with its powerful, 403-horsepower engine, plush interior appointments and entertainment options, and an interior design that's possibly the most opulent of any American-produced vehicle. The EXT also offers more luxury and comfort features, and makes more of a style statement, than nearly any other pickup truck available. This model sets itself apart with Power and acceleration, style statement., interior space (ESV), controlled ride, and safety All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66897R248445
Stock: 7R248445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 158,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,659
McDonald Volvo Cars - Littleton / Colorado
ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** LEATHER ** HEATED/COOLED SEATS ** HEATED STEERING WHEEL ** REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT ** BOSE PREMIUM SOUND ** 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV. MECHANICALLY INSPECTED AND SAFETY CHECKED ' CALL TODAY! McDonald Volvo specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Volvo vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4733 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66887R360394
Stock: VT7R360394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 116,316 miles
$14,995
Illinois Valley Auto Group - Peru / Illinois
2007 Cadillac Esclade ESV 6.2l V8 engine All wheel drive Brand new tires Dual dvd player Heated and cooled front seats Remote start Satellite radio Captains chairs AM/FM radio Power windows Power locks Power mirrors Power sunroof Backup camera Cruise control Call or Text us for more information or to schedule a test drive! Or visit illinoisvalleyautogroup.com for more pictures or to apply online with our secure credit application!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66877R197642
Stock: 4093A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,831 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,495
Diamond Jim's Motor Cars - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66827R185155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,301 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,978
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** LOCAL TRADE *** * CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY * 4 NEW TIRES * AWD * SUNROOF * DUAL DVD PLAYERS * GREAT SERVICE HISTORY * CHROME WHEELS * TINTED WINDOWS * CARFAX VALUES AT $17,000 *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66867R392843
Stock: L3M2843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,144 miles
$9,995
Town & Country Motors - Warsaw / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66867R426408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,099 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
We deliver anywhere! *New Arrival* This 2007 Cadillac Escalade Base is a 100% Carfax Guarantee vehicle SAVE ON GAS with 19.0 Miles per gallon! This Escalade is equipped with New Engine Air Filter Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Escalade is sure to sell fast. and many other amenities that are sure to please. This Dealership prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! Give us a call to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! * Price does not include Taxes, Titling and doc fee of $199. We reserve the right to correct errors in pricing and erroneous pricing data on third party web sites.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66807R364567
Stock: M9L098X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade ESV searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 5(73%)
- 4(23%)
- 2(5%)
Related Cadillac Escalade ESV info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac XT5 Sioux Falls SD
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe Arlington VA
- Used Cadillac XT6 Jersey City NJ
- Used Cadillac XT4 Virginia Beach VA
- Used Cadillac ATS-V Anaheim CA
- Used Cadillac XT4 Fort Wayne IN
- Used Cadillac XTS Hayward CA
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Lawrenceville GA
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT Fort Collins CO
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac XTS 2016 Houston TX
- Used Cadillac CT4 2016 Torrance CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 2013 Nashville TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon