Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Badge prestige, ample V8 power, relaxing highway ride, sharp interior design, class-leading cargo capacity.
  • Lacks a fold-flat third-row seat, predictably poor fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Looming and luxurious, the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a super-sized version of what might be the best full-size luxury SUV on the market. But rising gas prices could tarnish the Escalade's shining status-symbol reputation.

Vehicle overview

For those who look at the nearly 17-foot-long Cadillac Escalade and think, "if only it were bigger," the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV won't disappoint. The ESV is the extended-wheelbase sibling of the Escalade, built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL, and it's more than 20 inches longer than the regular Escalade. Boasting a huge cabin and seating for eight, the ESV could easily transport the most discerning rap star, his entourage, a teetotaling chauffeur and enough Cristal to last through the weekend.

The 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV is much more than a souped-up Chevy. In fact, it's tough to think of a more luxurious or capable full-size SUV on the market today. The current third-generation Escalade clearly stands apart from its more utilitarian Chevrolet and GMC brethren thanks to distinctive exterior styling, a sophisticated suspension, a unique interior layout and a more powerful, 403-horsepower 6.2-liter V8. And even though gas prices continue to rise, it's likely that a good portion of Escalade shoppers won't be deterred by the prospect of dropping the extra dough to get around -- after all, what's a few more dollars per trip when you've already plunked down anywhere from about $62,000 to $84,000 for the 'Slade itself?

In terms of styling and performance, the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV puts its main competitor, the Lincoln Navigator L, to shame. The Lincoln suffers from a lack of power, and stylistically it can't quite match the Escalade's "bling-worthiness," though it does have a fold-flat third-row seat -- something the Caddy doesn't have. The Infiniti QX56, while shorter than the ESV (but longer than the standard Escalade), is competent, but it still can't match the ESV's power rating or cargo capacity. The Mercedes-Benz GL450 is quicker, equally comfortable and generally more rewarding to drive, but its smaller dimensions make it better suited to compete against the standard Escalade. In short, the 2009 Cadillac ESV's combination of roominess, styling and handling is unmatched among SUVs of its size.

2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV models

The 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a full-size luxury SUV that's available with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Trim levels are identical for both drivetrains, consisting of either a base model or an upgraded "Platinum" trim. All are befittingly well-equipped. The base Escalade comes standard with 18-inch wheels, HID headlamps, a power liftgate, adaptive shock absorbers, rain-sensing front wipers with heated washer fluid and park assist. Inside, there's three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable pedals, a power tilt steering wheel, steering-wheel-mounted controls, heated first- and second-row seats, remote starting, Bluetooth connectivity and a navigation system with an integrated rearview camera and satellite-based real-time traffic updates. OnStar (which can automatically download updates to the navigation system) and a 10-speaker Bose premium stereo system with satellite radio, MP3 playback and an in-dash six-CD/DVD changer are also standard.

The V8 Ultra Luxury Collection package adds 22-inch chromed aluminum wheels, adaptive headlamps, heated and cooled front seats, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, power-release second-row seats, and the Magnetic Ride Control suspension system, which is more advanced than the base adaptive suspension and utilizes electronically controlled fluid-filled shocks to adjust damping continuously. Additional options include power-retractable running boards, a sunroof and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Much of the base model's optional equipment comes standard on the thoroughly pimped-out Escalade Platinum. Anteing up for this exclusive (and exclusively priced) trim level yields 22-inch chrome wheels, LED headlights, upgraded interior leather upholstery, a special rear-seat entertainment system with additional video monitors and even heated and cooled cupholders.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Cadillac Escalade ESV gets a few notable additions. The 6.2-liter V8 is now E85 "FlexFuel" capable, and Cadillac has added Bluetooth connectivity, an updated OnStar system, a power tilt steering wheel, an optional Side Blind Zone Alert system and Magnetic Ride Control suspension (on trim levels with 22-inch wheels) to the features list. The navigation system is now standard, and it includes real-time traffic updates.

Performance & mpg

All 2009 Cadillac Escalades are equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 403 hp and 417 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with a manual-shift mode. All-wheel-drive versions use an electronic "always on" system. The towing capacity for the AWD model is 7,800 pounds. Fuel economy, though predictably lousy, is just about on par with other full-size luxury SUVs at 12 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined for the two-wheel-drive version.

Safety

Safety equipment for the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV includes stability control with a rollover sensor, antilock disc brakes, traction control, side curtain airbags and the OnStar telematics system. Also standard is a new Side Blind Zone Alert system that will alert the driver in case of a potentially dangerous lane change. In government testing, the Cadillac Escalade received a top five-star rating for front- and side-impact crashworthiness.

Driving

Though it's not meant for anything more than driving on pavement, the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV has plenty of power and torque on tap. And it handles surprisingly well, considering its massive size and weight (close to 3 tons). The adaptive suspension makes for a smooth ride, although the cushy feel is compromised somewhat by the optional 22-inch wheels. While the Escalade ESV boasts a relatively tight 39-foot turning circle, parallel parking and supermarket lot lanes -- even with the rearview camera system -- require an extra level of care.

Interior

The Escalade ESV sets itself apart from its more mundane GM platform-mates with a unique interior design and tasteful touches such as alloy trim, wood inlays and other high-quality materials that exude luxury. An optional third-row entertainment screen (in addition to the second-row, pull-down screen) guarantees backseat passengers all the comforts of home -- though drivers following behind may not appreciate the obligatory viewing.

The Escalade can accommodate six, seven or eight occupants, depending on the configuration of second- and third-row seats. A power fold-and-flip feature for the second-row seats is offered, enhancing access to the third row. Fold-flat third-row seating isn't available, and while removing the third-row seat's 50/50 sections boosts capacity, these sections are heavy and cumbersome to deal with. At a cavernous 137 cubic feet, cargo capacity is class-leading, and there are 46 cubes up for grabs behind the third row alone.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

5(43%)
4(57%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Nice
johnh4260,06/16/2011
A very nice luxury SUV. We bought it for the internal size and features of the Platinum package. In this regard, we're very satisfied.
Best big SUV
JG,01/26/2010
I've owned most of the big SUV's and this is by far the best. We are on our 2nd one. Great ride, acceleration, breaking and comfort. The exterior styling is great and the nav system is very good. This is not a city car though. Parking is a pain in garages, etc, but that's the trade off with the size and comfort.
Waste of money
Sean,04/13/2010
I will be truly honest with you, the car is a piece of crap. The interior should be entirely redone. Let me start with the rear air vents after just 3 months, one was twisted and just fell off. Look at the glove compartment, you can't even fit the owners manual in their. The center console is wobbly and it's a struggle getting some things in and out because of the rough edges. Plus, there is no auto close for the rear window and the tailgate makes a loud ding and is very loud when you open/close it. Also, the interior parts such as the rubber door lining is practically thrown together and each part in the interior seems uneven with the other parts. Don't waste your money and get a German car.
The best $85,000 SUV you'll ever know of
Matthew,09/21/2008
The 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition is the center of luxury, performance, and power. 432 bhp accelerates the Escalade ESV Platinum from 0 to 60 in just 5.1 seconds. And it's 7200 pounds! Now 5.1 seconds is superb; that's even pretty good for a coupe or convertible! As I said, it's a pinnacle of luxury. With standard features including rear-seat entertainment system, remote start, power locks, power mirrors, voice- activated navigation system, universal garage door opener, heated leather steering wheel with radio and climate controls, and so much more, the Escalade ESV Platinum is sure to give you comfort. Safety features are also plentiful, and the SUV got 5/5 on crash test.
See all 7 reviews of the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Overview

The Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV is offered in the following submodels: Escalade ESV SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

