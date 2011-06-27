Vehicle overview

For those who look at the nearly 17-foot-long Cadillac Escalade and think, "if only it were bigger," the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV won't disappoint. The ESV is the extended-wheelbase sibling of the Escalade, built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL, and it's more than 20 inches longer than the regular Escalade. Boasting a huge cabin and seating for eight, the ESV could easily transport the most discerning rap star, his entourage, a teetotaling chauffeur and enough Cristal to last through the weekend.

The 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV is much more than a souped-up Chevy. In fact, it's tough to think of a more luxurious or capable full-size SUV on the market today. The current third-generation Escalade clearly stands apart from its more utilitarian Chevrolet and GMC brethren thanks to distinctive exterior styling, a sophisticated suspension, a unique interior layout and a more powerful, 403-horsepower 6.2-liter V8. And even though gas prices continue to rise, it's likely that a good portion of Escalade shoppers won't be deterred by the prospect of dropping the extra dough to get around -- after all, what's a few more dollars per trip when you've already plunked down anywhere from about $62,000 to $84,000 for the 'Slade itself?

In terms of styling and performance, the 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV puts its main competitor, the Lincoln Navigator L, to shame. The Lincoln suffers from a lack of power, and stylistically it can't quite match the Escalade's "bling-worthiness," though it does have a fold-flat third-row seat -- something the Caddy doesn't have. The Infiniti QX56, while shorter than the ESV (but longer than the standard Escalade), is competent, but it still can't match the ESV's power rating or cargo capacity. The Mercedes-Benz GL450 is quicker, equally comfortable and generally more rewarding to drive, but its smaller dimensions make it better suited to compete against the standard Escalade. In short, the 2009 Cadillac ESV's combination of roominess, styling and handling is unmatched among SUVs of its size.