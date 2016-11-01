2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power
- Capable of towing up to 8,100 pounds
- Cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions
- Seating for up to eight passengers
- Less refined ride quality than some other luxury SUVs
- Sheer size requires careful maneuvering in tight quarters
- High cargo floor makes loading baggage difficult
- Infotainment interface isn't always intuitive
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Escalade ESV does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
An undeniable presence on the road, the 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV meets a very specific list of requirements. Need to carry lots of people? The ESV can haul up to eight passengers. What if you want your luxury SUV to stand out from the crowd? This bold Caddy is one of the most stylish you'll find. And maybe you've got plans for an Airstream trailer. No problem; the Escalade ESV can tow up to 8,100 pounds, thanks in part to its traditional body-on-frame construction and strong V8 engine. Finally, the ESV's longer wheelbase (compared to the standard Escalade) provides 10 additional inches of legroom and more than 25 additional cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded.
Unfortunately, the Escalade ESV's ride is a bit rough because of those truck-based underpinnings and massive wheels, so it isn't the most comfortable vehicle in the class. Some rival crossover SUVs are easier to live with and get better fuel economy to boot. But if you need the kind of capability the 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV provides, it's worth a close look.
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV models
The 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a large luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. The base trim comes with a dizzying array of equipment, but the Premium Luxury and Platinum take this big, plush American machine to a whole different level.
The base trim, as you probably expected, is generously appointed both inside and out. Standard gear includes the 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet), an eight-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive (four-wheel drive is optional on every trim), 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist, a hands-free power liftgate, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated, power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats and split power-folding third-row seats. Standard electronic features include the CUE infotainment interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen), OnStar (with 4G in-vehicle Wi-Fi), a surround-view camera system, a customizable instrument panel, a navigation system, and a Bose 16-speaker audio system with satellite radio, five USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.
For a few more driver aids and a bit more plush equipment, you can step up to the Luxury trim, which adds 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic high beams, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display, a camera-based rearview mirror system (the rearview mirror is actually a screen displaying what the camera sees behind the vehicle), a blind-spot monitoring system, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic braking), and a safety-alert driver seat that buzzes to warn of potential hazards.
Our recommended trim, the Premium Luxury, hits the sweet spot with the above features plus adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and two overhead-mounted displays, adaptive cruise control, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.
The most expensive (and most lavishly appointed) Escalade ESV is the Platinum trim level. It certainly has all the bells and whistles, but you may not need all the extras it provides. The Platinum adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats (with massaging function), upgraded leather upholstery, a cooled front-seat center console and two more rear entertainment screens (mounted in the front headrests) with individual display capacity for viewing multiple videos when your passengers just can't decide on one.
Trim tested
Driving4.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0
Utility
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Escalade ESV models:
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Cadillac's rearview camera mirror doubles as a screen the displays what the rearview camera sees out of the back of the car.
- OnStar
- Cadillac's OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and remote door unlocking.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- The Escalade's adaptive cruise control is paired with forward and rear collision warning with automatic braking.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade ESV
Related Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade