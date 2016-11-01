This is a 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV buyback. We knew they put a new motor in it. We bought it 14 hours away from home. Then stopped 9 hours away from home for dinner. It would not start back up just click, click , click. Had it towed to the nearest Cadillac dealer, stayed in a hotel, got a rental . Called Cadillac customer service and since we had AAA tow it they refused to help me with anything. ( Hello, I JUST purchased the vehicle a few hours previous.) Went back over to the dealership in the morning with the rental after getting uber to take us to the nearest rental place open on a sunday hoping it would start and it did. Took the rental back, drove straight home did not shut it off at all. Once home we shut it off , then tried to start it again and it would not start just click, click, click. Had it towed to a dealership near us. It would not, not start for them (4 days). I went up and got it. I had e-mailed Cadillac Customer service 3 times by now with no response. I called Cadillac customer service got a case# and was told to e-mail my receipts of being stranded in Toledo Ohio, so I put the receipts in the next e-mail for reimbursement. Afraid to shut it off wherever we went, two weeks later it acted up again. no start, just click, click, click. My guys bumped the bottom of the starter and it started so WE knew it was the starter and the dealership confirmed that 20 miles after the motor was put in they put in a starter ( not told to us when we bought the vehicle) . Back up to the dealership it went. For a week this time. I e-mailed Cadillac customer service again asking for the status of my case# and to advise them the vehicle would still not start intermittently . Still no response from Cadillac customer service. Still it would not, not start for them. I went back up to pick it up. Now today June 19 2018 exactly a month from the day we bought it . It will not start just click click, click. I know if we put it on the tow truck to go back it will jostle the starter and it will start again for them. I called the dealership and they can not send someone to my house. So, I am again stuck with a vehicle I do not dare drive anywhere without leaving it running. Cadillac Customer Service is a Joke. I have a case# and yet still nothing has been done. I have e-mailed them 5 times called 9 times and the only contact I have had from them is from me making the effort to contact them. I have received 1 phone call from them on June 16th(Saturday I was with my children and do not answer my phone) and it was on my voice mail that if I did not contact them by June 18th they were closing the case. I called them and got NO ONE, only a voice mail and I left a message. Still no call back. So I called another # this morning and they transferred me to the same "Senior Rep" for me to leave another voice mail. I received a call on my cell phone which I had told them only to use after 5pm. She "Sheila" the senior customer rep stated they denied my reimbursement and told me to have the dealership near me reimburse me. Then they possibly would reimburse the dealership. WHAT it is not the dealership I am taking it to to be fixed fault that the vehicle stranded me 9 hours from home 5 hours after I bought it . I told her it is not the money, I have the money to cover the hotel, uber, rental, it is the principal that Cadillac is suppose to be the ELITE of customer service !! I asked to have her supr call me. She said it will be 1-2 business days. Then preceeded to tell me that they consider business days as 8 hours a day and it would be before 48 "business" hours that I would receive a call. So, maybe 5-6 days before I get a call and in the meantime I am stuck with a Cadillac I can not depend on !!!!! BEYOND FRUSTRATED !!!!!

