Vehicle overview

When the Escalade was introduced in 1999, the Cadillac faithful were a little nervous. After all, the idea of a truck bearing the Cadillac wreath and crest just didn't seem like it had much promise. And then there was the vehicle itself -- an underpowered, over-clad behemoth that used heavy doses of leather and wood trim to conceal the fact that it was nothing more than a slightly reworked Chevrolet Tahoe. But to everyone's surprise, the Escalade sold well. The public's insatiable thirst for SUVs overcame the original vehicle's initial mediocrity to make it one of the best-selling models in Cadillac's lineup. After skipping the 2001 model year, the Escalade returned in 2002 with an all-new look and significantly revised underpinnings. The results were nothing short of a home run as the Escalade became one of the most popular full-size luxury sport-utilities on the market. Its combination of bold styling and class-leading engine power made it popular with high-profile athletes and power-hungry executives alike.

The introduction of the extended-wheelbase ESV in 2003 broadened the Escalade's appeal even further, as it now offers buyers the most passenger and cargo capacity available in a full-size luxury SUV. Although it's based on the Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon XL twins, the Escalade ESV features enough exclusive hardware to qualify it for premium status. If you like 'em big, bold and chock-full of high-tech goodies, the Escalade ESV is as good as it gets.