Consumer Rating
(7)
2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Endless V8 power, plush ride quality, feels relatively nimble around turns, comfortable seats, plenty of cargo capacity, all the latest technological gadgets, best-in-class towing capacity.
  • Poor mileage, huge size makes it cumbersome in tight spots, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting.
List Price Estimate
$4,969 - $7,791
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and cavernous interior, the ESV is the Escalade of choice for those who want maximum utility and luxury.

Vehicle overview

When the Escalade was introduced in 1999, the Cadillac faithful were a little nervous. After all, the idea of a truck bearing the Cadillac wreath and crest just didn't seem like it had much promise. And then there was the vehicle itself -- an underpowered, over-clad behemoth that used heavy doses of leather and wood trim to conceal the fact that it was nothing more than a slightly reworked Chevrolet Tahoe. But to everyone's surprise, the Escalade sold well. The public's insatiable thirst for SUVs overcame the original vehicle's initial mediocrity to make it one of the best-selling models in Cadillac's lineup. After skipping the 2001 model year, the Escalade returned in 2002 with an all-new look and significantly revised underpinnings. The results were nothing short of a home run as the Escalade became one of the most popular full-size luxury sport-utilities on the market. Its combination of bold styling and class-leading engine power made it popular with high-profile athletes and power-hungry executives alike.

The introduction of the extended-wheelbase ESV in 2003 broadened the Escalade's appeal even further, as it now offers buyers the most passenger and cargo capacity available in a full-size luxury SUV. Although it's based on the Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon XL twins, the Escalade ESV features enough exclusive hardware to qualify it for premium status. If you like 'em big, bold and chock-full of high-tech goodies, the Escalade ESV is as good as it gets.

2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV models

The seven-passenger Escalade ESV comes in one trim level only, but a limited-production Platinum edition offers several additional features for those looking for something more distinctive. The standard features list includes everything you would expect in a luxury sport-utility. There's leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, a multifunction driver information center, second-row captain's chairs, the OnStar communications system, satellite radio, power-adjustable pedals, a thundering Bose audio system, HID headlights and stability control just to name a few. The short options list consists of a rear DVD video entertainment system, a second-row bench seat that increases passenger capacity to eight, a sunroof and chromed aluminum wheels. The Platinum edition adds more wood and chrome trim to the interior, a dual-screen DVD system, navigation system, a chrome grille and a lowered suspension finished off with 20-inch chrome wheels.

2006 Highlights

The Cadillac Escalade ESV rolls into 2006 unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The ESV comes in all-wheel drive only, and its sole power plant is the same high-output 6.0-liter V8 engine found in the regular Escalade and Escalade EXT. Thanks to 345 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, acceleration is surprisingly brisk for such a large vehicle, but you pay for it with low fuel mileage, which is estimated at 12 city/16 highway. Properly equipped, the Cadillac ESV can tow 7,800 pounds.

Safety

All Escalades come standard with the StabiliTrak stability control system as well as four-wheel antilock disc brakes, side airbags for the driver and front passenger and the OnStar communications system. Additional safety enhancements include a tire-pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors and a front-passenger sensor that can detect the presence of a child and depower the airbag accordingly. In frontal-impact tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Escalade ESV earned four out of five stars for driver protection and three stars for front-passenger protection.

Driving

Despite its imposing size, the Escalade ESV handles itself admirably. Body roll is kept well under control and the continuous adjustments made by the standard Road Sensing Suspension (RSS) maintain an excellent balance between ride quality and road feel. The steering can feel a bit numb on the highway, but it lightens up nicely during low-speed maneuvers. The 6.0-liter V8 provides ample passing power, while the four-speed automatic transmission does an excellent job of choosing the right gears. Overall, a very comfortable and competent cruiser that rarely gets out of sorts no matter what you throw at it.

Interior

As you would expect in a luxury SUV, the ESV's interior features plenty of soft leather and shiny wood accents. There's plenty of room for five adults to stretch out and even those banished to the third-row seats will find enough room to rest in comfort. The limited-production Platinum edition adds unique leather, wood and chrome accents along with a premium headliner and a dual-screen DVD entertainment system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sweet Ride
Mike,05/18/2006
I bought a nice new 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in Black Raven. What a Sweet Ride! It provides great comfort, good handling, and a lot of power under the hood! I love the BOSE sound system with XM Satelite radio, 6 disc CD changer, speed sensitive volume control, 2 DVD screens, nice navigation system, OnStar, heated / cooled seats and cupholders, adjustable pedals, 20 inch Cadillac chrome wheels, heated winsheild washer fluid, HID headlights, how the mirrors adjust when backing up, and parking sensor. This truck actually gets decent gas mileage. I also like how it fits 7 people, has a lot of headroom, VERY comfortable seats, heated mirrors and 14-way power memory driver and passenger seats. Overall this is a really sweet truck! A++++
My Third Escalade
Blake,12/21/2005
This is my third Escalade, the second of this series. I have driven them a total of ~150,000 miles, over seven years, mixed city/highway. They have averaged ~13.5MPG. They continue to get better, and I have had NO problems, with very quiet driving experiences. These are the best vehicles on the planet! (Especially the later models)
Love My Cadi
ladyjacobsen,12/09/2007
I love this SUV once you drive a Cadi like this your so spoiled nothing else will do! The room is fab the kids don't even have to touch each other (but they do anyway ;) ) This is a keeper; even with the new body style out i love my 06! It is a 10 plus. Large and in charge!
Living Large
BLADE,07/20/2005
I love my Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition; the ride, the smooth leather, sound system, cup holders that keeps my soda cold, or my java hot, seat's that do the same for my hind parts, and the look's, oh the look's. Mine is black w/ 20" chrome wheels, Cadillac is on the right track, I might trade in my Mercedes-Benz for a CTS. This truck has a DVD navigation system, and all the bells and whistles.
See all 7 reviews of the 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

