I bought my escalade since I had to trade in my 2003 avalanche since the rear end locked up and the front hubs were shot. So I bought another full sized Chevy SUV. At first I was very happy! The truck performs above and beyond! Looks hotter than any other truck out there. The bad. Had to replace the transfer case at 65,000 miles, tire sensor at 60k, a $350 shock at 72,000 miles while doing xcountry road trip, heated and cooled seats went up front, brake caliper seizes up! Cup holder doors wouldn't close, had to call Cadillac since it was on back order. Steering makes noise in front. Navi gets confused sometimes. No factory cross members! Seriously on a platinum edition

Read more