2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review
Pros & Cons
- Endless V8 power, plush ride quality, feels relatively nimble around turns, comfortable seats, plenty of cargo capacity, all the latest technological gadgets, best-in-class towing capacity.
- Poor mileage, huge size makes it cumbersome in tight spots, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting.
List Price Estimate
$3,991 - $6,454
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and cavernous interior, the ESV is the Escalade of choice for those who want maximum utility and luxury.
2005 Highlights
Changes this year include a redesigned gauge cluster, touchscreen capability with the optional navigation system, a more user-friendly driver information system and a refreshed door panel appearance. Additionally, walnut burled wood trim replaces last year's Zebrano wood.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ford guy,04/20/2010
I bought my escalade since I had to trade in my 2003 avalanche since the rear end locked up and the front hubs were shot. So I bought another full sized Chevy SUV. At first I was very happy! The truck performs above and beyond! Looks hotter than any other truck out there. The bad. Had to replace the transfer case at 65,000 miles, tire sensor at 60k, a $350 shock at 72,000 miles while doing xcountry road trip, heated and cooled seats went up front, brake caliper seizes up! Cup holder doors wouldn't close, had to call Cadillac since it was on back order. Steering makes noise in front. Navi gets confused sometimes. No factory cross members! Seriously on a platinum edition
compseccon,11/17/2004
Minor ergonomic things; fuel cap tether is too short; navigation dvd is outdated by about 10 years (no update); voice recognition is sketchy (difficult to hear and does not recognize voice numbers clearly); easy exit does not move steering wheel upwards; rear bench seat has very little leg room; drivers side passenger is a little cramped if driver has seat back. Eight pax is not very comfortable, six adults is reality.
BillyG,11/14/2005
I have had a Chevrolet Suburban and a GMC Yukon XL and neither compare to the Cadillac Escalade ESV. It is a very expensive SUV but it is well worth the extra money. The only negative is the gas mileage but I knew that before buying. I strongly recommend buying to anyone considering the Escalade ESV.
Charles,06/10/2005
If there was anything I felt was better than my Cadillac Escalade ESV I'd have bought it. The only real problem I have with this truck is that, for the cost of this vehicle, I think its pretty cheap to not have a light in the ash tray and that your passanger has to use a flashlight to see into the glove box at night (there is no light there either). I buy a $70,000 truck and GM wants to save $35 on parts and labor!
Features & Specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
