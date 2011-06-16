Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Black Raven Ebony/Ebony; Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi ; Active Fuel Management; With E85 Flexfuel Capability Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Tires; P285/45R22; All-Season; Blackwall Tl Al2 Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80-E; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 22" X 9" (55.9 Cm X 22.9 Cm) 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum This Cadillac includes: TIRES, P285/45R22, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL TL AL2 Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance EBONY/EBONY, NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats BLACK RAVEN LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP SEATS, SECOND ROW 60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T 6-Speed A/T WHEELS, 4 Chrome Wheels SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine The Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. This 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury is in a league of its own More information about the 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Cadillac Escalade has a lot in common with GM's other full-size SUVs, the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/XL, underneath--but you wouldn't know it inside. The Escalade's cabin is one of the most impressive, opulent interiors offered in an SUV; ride quality and overall interior quality is top-notch. All the more impressive is the way the Escalade performs and handles, considering its size and weight. The Hybrid version, although more expensive, doesn't give up any of the standard Escalade's luxury, handling, or ride quality, while getting up to 50-percent better fuel economy. With high-tech safety and tech conveniences available as well, the Escalade is a model that anyone looking for a large luxury SUV should consider. This model sets itself apart with Tough-lux exterior, comfortable ride and handling for such a big truck-based vehicle, strong V8 performance, uncompromised tow ratings, and opulent interior appointments

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

N/A Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYUKHEF6AR265925

Stock: AR265925

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020