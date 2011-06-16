Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 145,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,919$1,494 Below Market
Auto Park Buick GMC - Plymouth / Indiana
ATTENTION: Used vehicle inventory is moving very quickly due to high demand and low availability. If you have any intention of purchasing this unit do yourself a favor contact us and place a hold deposit on it. We not only sell to the general public but also to other dealers trying to obtain inventory for their customers. Rest assured we stand behind our units, our Google and Dealer Rater reviews speak for themselves. (574) 936-5590. Best Quality Best Selection Best Price! COVID 19 SPECIAL PRICING ALERT: WE ARE MONITORING MARKET TRENDS AND PRICING DAILY TO BRING MORE VALUE TO YOU! Free Delivery up to 50 miles. 0% Interest up to 84 Months on Select New Units. Up to 120 Days Deferred Payments 172 Point inspection and oil change on units under 100k miles. Affordable Service Plans protecting your vehicle and your budget! MON - TUE THURS 9AM -7PM WED FRI 9AM 6PM SAT 9AM 3PM OR BY APPOINTMENT 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Black Raven *AWD, *HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, *MOONROOF/SUNROOF, *NAVIGATION/GPS, *BACK-UP CAMERA, *REMOTE START, POWER REAR LIFT GATE, *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY, *CHROME WHEELS, *RUNNING BOARDS, *3RD ROW SEATING, *TOW PACKAGE, *LOCAL TRADE, *MP3/USB PORT, *NON-SMOKER, AWD, DVD-Audio. Over 200 units at one location with access to 600 more! The best prices, selection, and customer service! All vehicles clearly posted with our certified inspection documents inside. 100% Credit approval is our goal! We have over 15 Lenders and they all specialize in different segments of automotive lending 1st time buyers re-establishing credit - AAA+++ credit customers we have the options! Auto Park Buick GMC is not only an internet superstore, we are also a close knit team in a small community and we are here to serve you! Thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business, we know you'll love our deals! Thank you for visiting Auto Park Buick GMC!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK26269R244263
Stock: B02485A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 170,688 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,900$749 Below Market
Select Automotive - Lebanon / Tennessee
CALL US TODAY AT SELECT AUTOMOTIVE LLC IN LEBANON TN TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK26259R254721
Stock: 254721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The 2009 Cadillac Escalade stands out from its competitors with its powerful, 403-horsepower engine, plush interior appointments and entertainment options, and an interior design that is the most opulent of any American-produced SUV.. JD Power gave this vehicle a Power Circle Rating of 5 in Overall Performance and Design, Performance, and Comfort. You don't have to drive all over town...we have the Escalade ESV you need in stock. CarFax has done the homework for you! Be informed about what you buy! They assure is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. This sports utility vehicle includes: leather seating, heated seats, a sunroof, rear view camera and 5-star safety for Frontal Driver, Frontal Passenger, Side Driver and Rear Passenger impact. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK26299R126868
Stock: P9675A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 164,771 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,650
Yark Chevrolet - Perrysburg / Ohio
*Leather Seats*, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Compass, DVD-Audio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, XM NavTraffic. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Base Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers. White Diamond Tricoat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK56299R110512
Stock: WP4303A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 97,074 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,299
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Our 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV AWD in Black Raven is sure to impress. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 offering 403hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for incredible road manners. Our All Wheel Drive SUV provides an amazingly smooth ride and up to 18mpg on the highway while showing off executive lines, upscale wheels, running boards, and tinted glass. Slide inside our ESV to find features you desire. Enjoy comfortable heated and cooled leather front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, and the superior sound of the Bose audio with Bluetooth connectivity will provide a surround sound experience. Plug your destination into the full-color navigation system, open the large sunroof, and ride in style. While the kids are entertained in the back with the DVD system. Cadillac offers a long list of safety features, starting with StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with ABS, a blind spot sensor, a backup camera, and well-placed airbags. This Cadillac Escalade will keep you and your passengers secure! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFC26259R204379
Stock: 9R204379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 121,461 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,337
Family Trucks and Vans - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFC16249R257214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,870 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,594
Mel Hambelton Ford - Wichita / Kansas
View our entire inventory at www.mhford.com. See your wait time for Quick Lane service with our NEW Online Quick Lane Check-in tool at http://www.mhford.com/online-quick-lane-check-in.htm. Visit http://www.mhford.com/featured-vehicles/pre-owned.htm so you won’t miss out on all of our great vehicle Specials!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFC26219R160235
Stock: C00692A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 158,149 miles
$14,900
Sandman Brothers Cadillac - Shelbyville / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK16259R249982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 192,684 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,691$4,419 Below Market
Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana
All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again. This Black Raven 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine, and Automatic 6-Speed transmission. This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag... Ressler Motors - 'Community Born Community Driven' *options shown may vary from actual vehicle - call to verify specifications
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66808R196866
Stock: D204592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 64,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,900$4,924 Below Market
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYUKHEF0AR134201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,995$4,067 Below Market
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYUKJEF8AR245490
Stock: M245490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,000$1,317 Below Market
Kents Custom Cars And Trucks - Collinsville / Oklahoma
2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV AWD 4dr SUV, 6.2L V8 Gasoline Engine, 6-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Leather Seats, Power Front Seats, Heated Front and Second Row Bucket Seats, 50/50 Third Row Split Bench Folding Seat, Rear Seat Entertainment System, AM/FM Stereo with 6 Disc CD Player, DVD Player, Bose Speaker System with Subwoofer, 5.1 Surround Sound, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, OnStrar Satellite Communications, AC, Cruise Control, Child Seat Anchors, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Power Door Locks and Windows, Power/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes, 3.42 Axle Ratio, Nexen 265/65R18 Tires, 18 inch Chrome Aluminum Wheels. For more information give us a Call at 918-371-8888 or send us a Text Message at 918-302-1417.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66838R231612
Stock: 8R231612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,999$1,272 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Black Raven Ebony/Ebony; Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi ; Active Fuel Management; With E85 Flexfuel Capability Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Tires; P285/45R22; All-Season; Blackwall Tl Al2 Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80-E; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 4 - 22" X 9" (55.9 Cm X 22.9 Cm) 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Cadillac includes: TIRES, P285/45R22, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL TL AL2 Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance EBONY/EBONY, NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats BLACK RAVEN LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP SEATS, SECOND ROW 60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T 6-Speed A/T WHEELS, 4 Chrome Wheels SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. This 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury is in a league of its own More information about the 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Cadillac Escalade has a lot in common with GM's other full-size SUVs, the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/XL, underneath--but you wouldn't know it inside. The Escalade's cabin is one of the most impressive, opulent interiors offered in an SUV; ride quality and overall interior quality is top-notch. All the more impressive is the way the Escalade performs and handles, considering its size and weight. The Hybrid version, although more expensive, doesn't give up any of the standard Escalade's luxury, handling, or ride quality, while getting up to 50-percent better fuel economy. With high-tech safety and tech conveniences available as well, the Escalade is a model that anyone looking for a large luxury SUV should consider. This model sets itself apart with Tough-lux exterior, comfortable ride and handling for such a big truck-based vehicle, strong V8 performance, uncompromised tow ratings, and opulent interior appointments All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYUKHEF6AR265925
Stock: AR265925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 152,216 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,998$1,633 Below Market
Richardson Chevrolet Buick - Standish / Michigan
AWD, 22" x 9" 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/DVD Navigation, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB Port Audio System Feature.At Richardsons We're All About Service! Give us a call (989) 846-4515.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYUKHEF4AR183191
Stock: N1977A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 106,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,985$1,952 Below Market
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium POWER BOARDS NAVIGATION REAR CAMERA BLUETOOTH LOADED features a 6.2L V8 OHV 16V 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Cashmere/Cocoa Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYUKJEF9AR189205
Stock: 189205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 135,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,490$591 Below Market
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
This 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a dream machine designed to dazzle you! This Escalade ESV offers you 135197 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. You may be pleasantly surprised by the many features of this Escalade ESV such as: roof rack,side steps,DVD entertainment system,heated seats,power seats,moon roof,rear view camera,navigation,power windows,power locks,blue tooth,mp3 audio input,leather seats,third row seat and all wheel drive Buy with confidence knowing you're getting the best price and the best service. If you're ready to make this your next vehicle, contact us to get pre-approved now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66858R211216
Stock: 20 0021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 141,949 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,849$1,936 Below Market
Flower Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Montrose / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66888R216975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,995$698 Below Market
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Our 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV AWD in Gold Mist is sure to impress. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 offering 403hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed HD Automatic transmission with Overdrive for incredible road manners. Our All Wheel Drive SUV provides an amazingly smooth ride and up to 19mpg on the highway while showing off executive lines, upscale wheels, chrome-accented assist steps, a roof rack, and high-intensity headlights. Slide inside our Escalade ESV to find features you desire. Enjoy heated leather front and second-row seats, a sunroof, cruise control, and the superior sound of the Bose 5.1 audio complete with a 6-CD changer, available satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and rear headphone jacks. Put in a DVD and you'll enjoy a cabin that is quiet and content with a flip-down entertainment system. Cadillac offers a long list of safety features, starting with StabiliTrak, ultrasonic rear parking assist, tire pressure monitoring, four-wheel ABS, traction control, daytime running lights, and well-placed airbags. You deserve the style and luxury that can only come from this Escalade ESV. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK66858R141684
Stock: 141684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade ESV searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 5(43%)
- 4(57%)
Related Cadillac Escalade ESV info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac XT5 Sioux Falls SD
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe Arlington VA
- Used Cadillac XT6 Jersey City NJ
- Used Cadillac XT4 Virginia Beach VA
- Used Cadillac ATS-V Anaheim CA
- Used Cadillac XT4 Fort Wayne IN
- Used Cadillac XTS Hayward CA
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Lawrenceville GA
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT Fort Collins CO
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac XTS 2016 Houston TX
- Used Cadillac CT4 2016 Torrance CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 2013 Nashville TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon