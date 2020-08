Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

Auto Park Buick GMC - Plymouth / Indiana

ATTENTION: Used vehicle inventory is moving very quickly due to high demand and low availability. If you have any intention of purchasing this unit do yourself a favor contact us and place a hold deposit on it. We not only sell to the general public but also to other dealers trying to obtain inventory for their customers. Rest assured we stand behind our units, our Google and Dealer Rater reviews speak for themselves. (574) 936-5590. Best Quality Best Selection Best Price! COVID 19 SPECIAL PRICING ALERT: WE ARE MONITORING MARKET TRENDS AND PRICING DAILY TO BRING MORE VALUE TO YOU! Free Delivery up to 50 miles. 0% Interest up to 84 Months on Select New Units. Up to 120 Days Deferred Payments 172 Point inspection and oil change on units under 100k miles. Affordable Service Plans protecting your vehicle and your budget! MON - TUE THURS 9AM -7PM WED FRI 9AM 6PM SAT 9AM 3PM OR BY APPOINTMENT 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Black Raven *AWD, *HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, *MOONROOF/SUNROOF, *NAVIGATION/GPS, *BACK-UP CAMERA, *REMOTE START, POWER REAR LIFT GATE, *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY, *CHROME WHEELS, *RUNNING BOARDS, *3RD ROW SEATING, *TOW PACKAGE, *LOCAL TRADE, *MP3/USB PORT, *NON-SMOKER, AWD, DVD-Audio. Over 200 units at one location with access to 600 more! The best prices, selection, and customer service! All vehicles clearly posted with our certified inspection documents inside. 100% Credit approval is our goal! We have over 15 Lenders and they all specialize in different segments of automotive lending 1st time buyers re-establishing credit - AAA+++ credit customers we have the options! Auto Park Buick GMC is not only an internet superstore, we are also a close knit team in a small community and we are here to serve you! Thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business, we know you'll love our deals! Thank you for visiting Auto Park Buick GMC!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYFK26269R244263

Stock: B02485A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020