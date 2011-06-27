  1. Home
2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Endless power from V8, plush ride quality, feels nimble around turns, comfortable seats, plenty of cargo capacity, all the latest technological gadgets, best-in-class towing capacity.
  • Poor mileage, huge size makes it cumbersome in tight spots, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and cavernous interior, the ESV is the Escalade of choice for those who want maximum utility and luxury.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the ESV adds XM Satellite Radio, a tire-pressure monitoring system and a towing package to the standard equipment list. The rear-seat entertainment system and sunroof can now be ordered together. A limited-production Platinum edition ESV will become available in late 2003 that offers a more lavish interior, dual DVD screens for the rear seats, 20-inch chrome wheels and a lowered suspension.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very reliable mechanically. Electronics...not so much. Gets very expensive!
carguy2021,07/25/2012
I had it from about 90k miles to 140k miles. You can't beat the interior comfort and ride quality. The engine performed flawlessly, as did the transmission. There was always a "growling" noise coming from somewhere in the transfer case. It was very annoying, but I never did anything about it other than change the differential fluids and trans/transfer case fluids. This did not make the noise go away. From time to time the "service ride control" message would appear...and then go away. The "service tire pressure monitor" message came on from time to time as well. I had to replace an abs wheel speed sensor at about 115k. Rear susp leveler compressor went bad. Front Heated seats broke.
ESCALADE ESV
VICKY,07/24/2004
We just drove from Thomasville,Ga to Long Beach,CA and back. We were officials at the Olympic Swim Trials. We had to take a lot of stuff as we made several stops on the way and back. The gas millage was acceptable. We have the navigation sytem, satellite radio, DVD and TV. It was like riding in a 5 star hotel by day. We love it.
Best Truck on Market
Bizzy,12/19/2005
My Platinum Escalade ESV is the best truck on the market. It handles superbly, and for a big truck it has a lot of get up and go. I love to put it on the highway and go from Maryland to Miami or beyond. For long distances driving there is nothing better. The gas mileage isn't great, but it's well worth it. I will definitely trade it in for another one just like it in a year or two.
fun, fun, fun
baru,02/07/2004
RAIN, WIND, DEAD OF NIGHT..ETC. IF THE US POSTAL SVC HAD A TRUCK LIKE THIS THEIR SLOGAN WOULD BE THE MOST BELIEVABLE STATEMENT EVER MADE.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV Overview

The Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV is offered in the following submodels: Escalade ESV SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and Platinum Edition AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV Base is priced between $7,000 and$7,000 with odometer readings between 164234 and164234 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Escalade ESVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,000 and mileage as low as 164234 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Can't find a used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,530.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,132.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,564.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,301.

