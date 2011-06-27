2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review
Pros & Cons
- Endless power from V8, plush ride quality, feels nimble around turns, comfortable seats, plenty of cargo capacity, all the latest technological gadgets, best-in-class towing capacity.
- Poor mileage, huge size makes it cumbersome in tight spots, a few noticeable instances of cost cutting.
List Price
$7,000
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its brash styling, class-leading V8 power, well-sorted vehicle dynamics and cavernous interior, the ESV is the Escalade of choice for those who want maximum utility and luxury.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, the ESV adds XM Satellite Radio, a tire-pressure monitoring system and a towing package to the standard equipment list. The rear-seat entertainment system and sunroof can now be ordered together. A limited-production Platinum edition ESV will become available in late 2003 that offers a more lavish interior, dual DVD screens for the rear seats, 20-inch chrome wheels and a lowered suspension.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
carguy2021,07/25/2012
I had it from about 90k miles to 140k miles. You can't beat the interior comfort and ride quality. The engine performed flawlessly, as did the transmission. There was always a "growling" noise coming from somewhere in the transfer case. It was very annoying, but I never did anything about it other than change the differential fluids and trans/transfer case fluids. This did not make the noise go away. From time to time the "service ride control" message would appear...and then go away. The "service tire pressure monitor" message came on from time to time as well. I had to replace an abs wheel speed sensor at about 115k. Rear susp leveler compressor went bad. Front Heated seats broke.
VICKY,07/24/2004
We just drove from Thomasville,Ga to Long Beach,CA and back. We were officials at the Olympic Swim Trials. We had to take a lot of stuff as we made several stops on the way and back. The gas millage was acceptable. We have the navigation sytem, satellite radio, DVD and TV. It was like riding in a 5 star hotel by day. We love it.
Bizzy,12/19/2005
My Platinum Escalade ESV is the best truck on the market. It handles superbly, and for a big truck it has a lot of get up and go. I love to put it on the highway and go from Maryland to Miami or beyond. For long distances driving there is nothing better. The gas mileage isn't great, but it's well worth it. I will definitely trade it in for another one just like it in a year or two.
baru,02/07/2004
RAIN, WIND, DEAD OF NIGHT..ETC. IF THE US POSTAL SVC HAD A TRUCK LIKE THIS THEIR SLOGAN WOULD BE THE MOST BELIEVABLE STATEMENT EVER MADE.
Features & Specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5200 rpm
