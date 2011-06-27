More about the 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV Overview

The Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV is offered in the following submodels: Escalade ESV SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and Platinum Edition AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV ?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV trim styles: The Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV Base is priced between $7,000 and $7,000 with odometer readings between 164234 and 164234 miles.

Which used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESVS are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

