Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
- 115,600 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, TaxiGreat Deal
$17,495$3,066 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF7DR371063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,992
AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Ebony/Ebony; Aniline Full Leather Seats With Mini Perforated Inserts Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi ; Active Fuel Management; With E85 Flexfuel Capability Platinum Edition Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80-E; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Autonation Chevrolet Cadillac South Corpus Christi's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with 124,000mi. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2013 Cadillac. More information about the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Cadillac Escalade has a lot in common with GM's other full-size SUVs-- the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/XL, underneath--but its interior sets it apart. The Escalade's cabin is one of the most impressive, opulent interiors offered in an SUV, and ride quality and overall interior quality are top-notch. All the more impressive is the way the Escalade performs and handles considering its size and weight. The Hybrid version, though more expensive, doesn't give up any of the standard Escalade's luxury, handling, or ride quality, but does manage to get up to 50% better fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride and handling for such a big truck-based vehicle, Tough, stylish exterior, opulent interior appointments, strong V8 performance, impressive tow ratings, and high-efficiency hybrid powertrain availability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF7DR264799
Stock: DR264799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 121,604 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,771$2,220 Below Market
Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Scores 18 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Cadillac Escalade ESV boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET with leather seating surfaces, reclining with heated seat cushions (3 settings) and fold-down armrests (STD).* This Cadillac Escalade ESV Features the Following Options *SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with leather seating surfaces, driver and front passenger 14-way power seat adjusters, 4-way power lumbar control, independently heated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks (3 settings), 2-position driver memory and articulating outboard head restraints (STD), PLATINUM EDITION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, NEW JERSEY COST SURCHARGE, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI , ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), COCOA/LINEN, ANILINE FULL LEATHER SEATS WITH MINI PERFORATED INSERTS, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and lockout features.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington NJ060 located at 172 route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822 can get you a trustworthy Escalade ESV today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF4DR335683
Stock: Q005841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 63,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,500
Gunn GMC Buick - Selma / Texas
Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC (2nd Row Power Seat Release, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Heated Steering Wheel, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Rear Seat Entertainment System, and Side Blind Zone Alert), 10 Speakers, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body Color Body Side Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear 2-Piece Applique & Badge, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tinted Clear CHMSL & Tail Lamps, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Body Color Upper & Lower Grilles, USB Port Audio System Feature, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.Odometer is 40757 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2013 White Diamond Tricoat Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JEF0DR200780
Stock: GT021080B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 104,731 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,000$890 Below Market
Mountain Top Motor Co - Troy / Missouri
*A RATED WITH THE BBB ***** *TOP NOTCH VEHICLES **** *****WE SHIP NATIONWIDE***** *****SPECIALIZING IN FINDING WESTERN RUST-FREE VEHICLES**** This vehicle is Missouri State Safety Inspected It has been through 102 Point Inspection Financing Available!! 5 STAR GOOGLE RATED WITH OVER 400 REVIEWS FOR A REASON ** LOCATED IN TROY, MO. ( JUST 15 MINUTES NORTH OF WENTZVILLE MO. ) WE ARE HERE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH AN EXCELLENT SELECTION OF TRUCKS. AS WELL AS CARS AND SUV'S CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHAT THE TALK IS ABOUT!!! 617 JOHN DEERE DR. TROY, MO 63379 *** You deserve the MTMC Experience *** Do the entire deal remotely from your home via phone, computer, facetime if you choose and allow us to deliver your vehicle and the paperwork to your door via our White Glove Delivery Program! Browse. Decide. Drive. WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM 636-356-1020 Not only are we continuing to monitor the situation locally and globally, we are also taking active measures to ensure our grounds and facility are safe and secure. We have done this by increasing our cleaning and disinfecting efforts to combat any chance possible contamination. As always, if you feel remaining in the comort of your home is most beneficial for you and your family we will be offering our White Glove Delivery Program for your shopping convenience. Our store will continue business as usual with the same hours, and our sales department will be able to help you with any questions you might have. We are ensuring a safe space for you to shop and visit for all your vehicle needs! 636-356-1020 WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM *** This isn't your average grocery getter! This beauty is perfect for long family road trips with 4 DVD players, heated and cooled seats, remote start, navigation, smooth comfy ride with room for 7 Passengers, very well maintained with 15 Service History Records and No Accidents! Options on this beauty include; * Keyless Entry * Remote Start * Power Package * Power Locks * Power Windows * Heated Front and 2nd Row Seats for the harsh winter mornings * Heated Steering Wheel for added comfort * Cooled Front Seats for the dog day summers * Bluetooth * Hands-Free Calling keeps your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road * AM/FM/Sirius XM Radio listen to your favorite Jams * CD Player * AUX/USB Ports listen to your favorite playlists * BOSE Premium Sound System * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Power Heated Mirrors * Power Driver and Passengers * Adjustable Pedals * Memory His/Her Driver's Seat * Power Sunroof * Power Lift Gate * Power Running Boards * Power Tilt Steering Wheel * Dual DVD Rear Entertainment * Dual DVD in Headrests * Dual Climate Control * Auto Climate * On Star * Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror * Blind Spot Monitoring * Cruise Control * Manual Shift Mode * Traction Control * Front/Rear Parking Assist * 15 Service History Records * No Accidents And so much more! *** Credit Union Financing Available with rates starting as low as 2.99%. *** This car is safety inspected. Call today at 636-356-1020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF7DR166873
Stock: 5568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,270 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$18,995
All Star Cars - Richland / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF5DR296248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,572 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$25,980$1,360 Below Market
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Our 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV AWD SUV, shown in Silver Coast Metallic adds prestige to your daily commute. Cadillac Premium maintains its reputation for space and capability, as well as prestige and superiority on the road with its 6.2 Liter V8 boasting 403hp with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that sends you down the road with ease. This All Wheel Drive provides an amazingly smooth ride and nearly 18mpg on the open road. Premium is exceptionally equipped with body colored trim, dual exhaust, and painted wheels. The smooth driving experience continues with the Escalade's spacious and relaxing Premium interior. With seating for 8, heated and cooled leather seats adorn the first row and heated leather seats embellish the second. Relish the superior sound of the Bose audio and a glass sunroof. Enjoy a multitude of safety features from Cadillac, starting with StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with ABS and well-placed airbags. Come get the vehicle that has been America's dream SUV for years, the Cadillac Escalade. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF9DR290492
Stock: 290492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,825 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,390$1,819 Below Market
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
Platinum Edition trim. Sunroof, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Quad Seats, Tow Hitch, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TI... AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT... AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate. Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and towith haul mode (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD). Cadillac Platinum Edition with White Diamond Tricoat exterior and Cocoa/Linen interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCadillac's full-size swagger wagon offers brash, chrome-tastic styling and leather-lined luxury. -CarAndDriver.com. OUR OFFERINGSIntroducing complimentary valet vehicle pickup & delivery for service exclusively at Motorwerks BMW! We are committed to your passion for driving The Ultimate Driving Machine. With our industry leading service, Motorwerks BMW makes it easy for you to ensure your BMW receives the necessary maintenance & service from our factory-trained Technicians. See dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF2DR191843
Stock: BC48923U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 121,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,977$988 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr ***platinum edition***navigation and dvd player features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Mocha Steel Metallic with a Ebony/Ebony Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Cadillac is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts Air Conditioned Seats, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF4DR121342
Stock: 20642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 125,392 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,999$1,373 Below Market
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Our 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV AWD shown in Black Raven adds prestige to your daily commute. Cadillac Premium maintains its reputation for space and capability, as well as prestige and superiority on the road with its 6.2 Liter V8 boasting 403hp with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that sends you down the road with ease. This All Wheel Drive SUV provides an amazingly smooth ride and nearly 18mpg on the open road. Premium is exceptionally equipped with body-colored trim, running boards, roof rails, dual exhaust, and painted wheels.A� The smooth driving experience continues with the Escalade's spacious and relaxing Premium interior. With seating for 8, heated and cooled leather front seats highlight the comfortable first row. Relish the superior sound of the Bose audio, and enjoy the other luxury features like full-color navigation, rear DVD entertainment, and a glass sunroof.A� Enjoy a multitude of safety features from Cadillac, starting with StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with ABS, and well-placed airbags. Come get the vehicle that has been America's dream SUV for years, the Cadillac Escalade. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!A� ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Audio System With Navigation, Compact Flash, Black Raven, Ebony/Ebony, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Emissions, California State Requirements, Engine, Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi , Active Fuel Management, With E85 Flexfuel Capability, License Plate Bracket, Front, Premium Preferred Equipment Group, Seats, Front Bucket, Seats, Second Row Bucket, Heavy-Duty, 6L80-E, Electronically Controlled, Convenience: Navigation System, Seats: Cooled Front Seat(S), Seats: Heated Front Seat(S) 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF6DR104178
Stock: C104178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2019
- 137,092 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,500$663 Below Market
Prime Toyota - Saco - Saco / Maine
With these sought after options:, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, AWD.At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF4DR283871
Stock: TS36472A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 71,522 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$26,995$653 Below Market
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Locking Tailgate, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF6DR377226
Stock: 77226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 69,019 milesFair Deal
$28,279$1,326 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
LOCAL TRADE CLEAN CARFAX 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition AWD White Diamond Tricoat 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT AWD, 10 Speakers, 22 x 9 Multi-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Aniline Full Leather Seat Trim, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, DVD Entertainment System, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headphones, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Leather steering wheel, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Platinum Edition Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Upper & Lower Fascia, Unique Upper & Lower Grilles, USB Port Audio System Feature, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF6DR191814
Stock: TI1578A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 97,626 milesGood Deal
$21,995$1,708 Below Market
Goode Motor Ford - Burley / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF9DR154677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,595
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 6.2L AWD. 2 owner Escalde with a clean car-fax! This vehicle is absolutely loaded! It has options including leather seats, 22' premium alloy wheels, running boards, towing package, luggage rack, power trunk, power seats, front and rear heated seats, cooled seats, rear bucket seats, power sunroof, navigation system, back up camera, dual rear entertainment, back up sensors, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, XM radio, aux radio input, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF1DR109149
Stock: 19035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,985
Covert Cadillac - Austin / Texas
PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY! Research suggests it will not be available for long. *Bluetooth* *Navigation* *Heated Seats* *Sunroof/Moonroof* *Backup Camera* *Park Distance Control* *Satellite Radio* Oil Changed, New Engine Air Filter, and Emission Inspection *This 2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition has a sharp White Diamond Tricoat exterior and a super clean Cocoa/Linen interior!* *Premium Sound Package* *Automatic* *Low Miles* *Keyless Start* *Backup Camera* *Leather Seats* *Security System* *Air Suspension* *Rear Parking Aid* *Power Lift Gate* *Woodgrain Interior Trim* *Popular Color* *Call us at 512-583-3420 to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle free Test Drive.* * All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3KEF5DR226037
Stock: C200436A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 99,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$24,990
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
Form meets function with the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV. Curious about how far this Escalade ESV has been driven? The odometer reads 99100 miles. This Escalade ESV has so many convenience features such as: all wheel drive,blue tooth,heated seats,leather seats,moon roof,mp3 audio input,power locks,power seats,power windows,rear view camera,side steps and third row seat Visit us to learn how you can add this vehicle to your family lineup. Appointments are recommended due to the fast turnover on models such as this one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEFXDR378010
Stock: 378010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 166,717 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,980
Roper Honda - Joplin / Missouri
AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Black Raven Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate our financing options.Roper Honda in Joplin, MO has been locally owned and operated since 1973 and fully understands the importance of treating the needs of each individual customer with compassion & concern. We know that you, our customers, have high expectations and as your local family dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Enjoy a visit to our dealership and allow us show you why Roper Honda in Joplin, MO is "The Smart Way To Go!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF0DR247241
Stock: H105721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
