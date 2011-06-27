Vehicle overview

The 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the largest model within the Escalade family of luxury SUVs, offering the most space for passengers and cargo. With its extreme expression of power, size and utility, its appeal depends on your perspective. Environmentalists might consider it a brash and wasteful road hazard. Suburbanites could see it as a sweet way to roll with lots of friends on a big Saturday night. Large families with something to tow could use it as their go-to vacation mobile. Our take? The Escalade ESV is indeed all these things.

Sharing much of its DNA with the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL, the Escalade ESV is 21 inches longer than a standard Escalade, seats up to eight and is able to haul up to 137 cubic feet of cargo with the second-row seats folded and the third row removed. The ESV offers the same basic layout and features as its shorter brother, but adds more luggage room behind the rear seats and the option of a third-row flip-down DVD entertainment screen. In addition to unmistakable Cadillac styling, the ESV also boasts a quiet, finely trimmed cabin, sophisticated adjustable suspension and a brawny but smooth 6.2-liter V8.

Yet there are downsides. Its maneuverability, braking performance and fuel economy are most comparable to ocean liners. You might expect this from such a big vehicle, but you might not expect the need to physically remove the third-row seat should your load require the ESV's huge, available cargo space. Almost every other large luxury SUV has a fold-flat third row. Of course, the Escalade ESV costs more than its brethren, too.

For those who would prefer something less ostentatious and who don't require the Escalade ESV's extra-large capacity, the 2011 Infiniti QX56, 2011 Land Rover LR4 and 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class are less cumbersome to drive and great luxury SUVs in their own right. If you do need something extra-large, the Lincoln Navigator L is an alternative, though it lacks the power and prestige of the Cadillac. There's also the subtler but equally capable 2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali. But for those who want it all, it's hard to go wrong with the 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV's unique combination of presence, pampering and performance.