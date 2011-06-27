Vehicle overview

Let's say you have a family of eight and you want to transport the whole clan at once to and fro in relative luxury. Perhaps you also want to tow a camper or boat now and then, too. Congratulations. You're one of the few who can justify purchasing a 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

That scenario is one of the only reasons we can see buying the Escalade ESV. The ESV is based on the equally imposing Chevrolet Suburban, but with Cadillac's upscale luxury appointments. Compared to the already large Escalade, the ESV adds another 20 inches to its overall length, which increases cargo capacity by 25 percent. Rear passenger space, however, sees only a minor uptick.

We estimate that most Cadillac Escalades were purchased more as fashion accessories than people haulers, and not long ago these colossal Cadillacs were the SUV of choice for wealthy patrons projecting a "large and in charge" persona. But in the six years since the current-generation ESV debuted, its looks have aged and conspicuous consumption has lost some of its shine.

Besides an out-of-vogue perception, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV features notable drawbacks that should give buyers pause. The ESV's large dimensions make challenging work of parking lot maneuvers. Quenching a thirsty V8 is still a pricey proposition, regardless of fluctuating fuel prices. And the ESV's braking distances may give drivers some heart-pounding moments. To cap it off, the third-row seats do not flip and fold out of the way to maximize cargo capacity. Instead, you have to wrestle these heavy and bulky seats to completely remove them.

But if you require luxury and maximum passenger and cargo capacity, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV is that rare beast that delivers. The Lincoln Navigator may be the closest competitor, but it lacks adequate power and represents an even more outdated design. For large luxury SUV shoppers that can make do with less space, we suggest the 2013 Infiniti QX and new 2013 Mercedes GL-Class.