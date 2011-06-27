  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Simultaneous cargo- and people-carrying ability
  • unique visual presence
  • long list of standard features
  • gutsy V8
  • composed ride.
  • Awkward to maneuver in tight spaces
  • non-foldaway third-row seat
  • lackluster braking
  • poor fuel economy.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$25,966 - $26,995
Used Escalade ESV for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Essentially in a class of its own, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV provides an abundance of passenger and cargo space along with impressive towing capability.

Vehicle overview

Let's say you have a family of eight and you want to transport the whole clan at once to and fro in relative luxury. Perhaps you also want to tow a camper or boat now and then, too. Congratulations. You're one of the few who can justify purchasing a 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

That scenario is one of the only reasons we can see buying the Escalade ESV. The ESV is based on the equally imposing Chevrolet Suburban, but with Cadillac's upscale luxury appointments. Compared to the already large Escalade, the ESV adds another 20 inches to its overall length, which increases cargo capacity by 25 percent. Rear passenger space, however, sees only a minor uptick.

We estimate that most Cadillac Escalades were purchased more as fashion accessories than people haulers, and not long ago these colossal Cadillacs were the SUV of choice for wealthy patrons projecting a "large and in charge" persona. But in the six years since the current-generation ESV debuted, its looks have aged and conspicuous consumption has lost some of its shine.

Besides an out-of-vogue perception, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV features notable drawbacks that should give buyers pause. The ESV's large dimensions make challenging work of parking lot maneuvers. Quenching a thirsty V8 is still a pricey proposition, regardless of fluctuating fuel prices. And the ESV's braking distances may give drivers some heart-pounding moments. To cap it off, the third-row seats do not flip and fold out of the way to maximize cargo capacity. Instead, you have to wrestle these heavy and bulky seats to completely remove them.

But if you require luxury and maximum passenger and cargo capacity, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV is that rare beast that delivers. The Lincoln Navigator may be the closest competitor, but it lacks adequate power and represents an even more outdated design. For large luxury SUV shoppers that can make do with less space, we suggest the 2013 Infiniti QX and new 2013 Mercedes GL-Class.

2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV models

Based on the Chevrolet Suburban, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the extended-wheelbase version of the regular Escalade. Available trim levels are base, Luxury, Premium and Platinum Edition. The ESV seats seven people with the standard second-row captain's chairs, while an optional second-row bench available on all but the Platinum increases capacity to eight.

Standard equipment on the base Escalade includes 18-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, rear parking sensors, power-folding and heated mirrors with driver auto-dimming, a roof rack, automatic xenon headlights, foglamps, a power liftgate, running boards, remote ignition and keyless ignition/entry.

Inside you get tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated 10-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and driver memory functions, power-adjustable pedals, a power tilt-only steering wheel, heated second-row seats (both captain's chairs and optional bench) and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar emergency communications, a navigation system, voice controls and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, iPod/USB audio interface, rear seat controls and two wireless headphones.

The Luxury adds 22-inch wheels, an upgraded magnetic automatically adaptive suspension, automatic high beams, a blind-spot warning system, a sunroof, a power-folding and -tumbling second row and a heated steering wheel.

Power-retracting running boards and a rear seat entertainment system are optional on the Luxury and included on the Premium, which further adds unique exterior trim and special 22-inch wheels. LED headlights are optional on the Premium and standard on the Platinum Edition, which further adds its own unique exterior trim, 22-inch chrome wheels, leather-trimmed dash and door tops, contrasting stitching, heated and cooled cupholders, upgraded leather upholstery and unique interior color choices. The Platinum's entertainment system also gets dual display screens mounted in the front headrests.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Cadillac Escalade ESV returns unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 403 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, with all-wheel drive available as an option.

Expect 0-60-mph acceleration to take a bit more than 7 seconds, which is pretty quick for such a large SUV. Estimated EPA fuel economy is about what you'd expect from a big truck: 14 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined for RWD models; AWD versions are thirstier at 13/18/14. Properly equipped, the rear-drive ESV can tow 8,000 pounds while the all-wheel-drive model is rated at 7,700 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Other standard safety features include rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and OnStar emergency communications. All ESV trim levels except the base model also feature a blind-spot warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the regular Escalade's stopping distances were excessive. It's likely that the larger, heavier ESV fares even worse. In government crash tests, the Escalade earned an overall rating of four out of five stars, with five stars for overall frontal and side crash protection and a lowly three stars for rollover risk.

Driving

The 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a massive vehicle, so the laws of physics are always apparent, especially while braking. Maneuvering in tight spots requires extra caution and planning as well. That said, the ESV's powerful V8 delivers surprisingly quick acceleration, and its adaptable suspension is well-mannered and calibrated to strike a satisfying balance between a smooth, comfortable ride and decent handling. Road impacts are noticeably harsher, however, with the larger 22-inch wheels.

Interior

The Escalade's cabin, highlighted by supple leather upholstery and attractive faux-wood and alloy trim, looks and feels more luxurious than what you'd find in a Suburban. The gauges and controls are well-placed and intuitive in operation, and even the base Escalade is crammed full of luxurious features to keep driver and passengers comfortably entertained.

The Escalade ESV can accommodate seven or eight occupants, depending on the second-row configuration of either bucket seats or optional bench seating. A power fold-and-flip feature for the second-row seats eases access to the third row. Unfortunately, a more convenient foldaway third-row seat isn't available, so owners must remove and store the heavy and cumbersome 50/50 seat sections in order to boost rear cargo capacity.

Still, with all seats in place, there are 46 cubic feet of room for groceries, luggage or pets. Only Ford and Lincoln's extended-wheelbase SUVs and the Escalade's Suburban/Yukon XL relatives can match that ability to carry people and stuff simultaneously. With the rear seat sections folded and removed, the Cadillac Escalade ESV offers a cavernous, class-leading 137 cubic feet of maximum cargo space.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover24.6%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Overview

The Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV is offered in the following submodels: Escalade ESV SUV. Available styles include Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury is priced between $26,995 and$26,995 with odometer readings between 71522 and71522 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2013 Escalade ESVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,966 and mileage as low as 71522 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

Can't find a used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,360.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,155.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,556.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,937.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Escalade ESV lease specials

Related Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles