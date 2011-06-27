Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,872
|$34,057
|$37,239
|Clean
|$29,878
|$32,942
|$35,968
|Average
|$27,890
|$30,712
|$33,424
|Rough
|$25,902
|$28,481
|$30,881
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,551
|$41,047
|$44,548
|Clean
|$36,342
|$39,703
|$43,027
|Average
|$33,925
|$37,015
|$39,984
|Rough
|$31,507
|$34,327
|$36,942
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,490
|$34,708
|$37,923
|Clean
|$30,476
|$33,572
|$36,628
|Average
|$28,449
|$31,299
|$34,038
|Rough
|$26,422
|$29,026
|$31,448
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,293
|$35,652
|$39,006
|Clean
|$31,253
|$34,484
|$37,674
|Average
|$29,174
|$32,150
|$35,010
|Rough
|$27,095
|$29,815
|$32,347
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,570
|$34,717
|$37,861
|Clean
|$30,554
|$33,580
|$36,569
|Average
|$28,521
|$31,307
|$33,983
|Rough
|$26,488
|$29,033
|$31,398
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,399
|$35,289
|$40,122
|Clean
|$29,421
|$34,133
|$38,752
|Average
|$27,464
|$31,823
|$36,012
|Rough
|$25,506
|$29,512
|$33,273
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,644
|$35,919
|$39,194
|Clean
|$31,593
|$34,743
|$37,855
|Average
|$29,492
|$32,391
|$35,179
|Rough
|$27,390
|$30,039
|$32,502
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,295
|$33,130
|$35,969
|Clean
|$29,320
|$32,045
|$34,741
|Average
|$27,369
|$29,876
|$32,285
|Rough
|$25,419
|$27,706
|$29,829
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,651
|$38,022
|$41,394
|Clean
|$33,536
|$36,778
|$39,981
|Average
|$31,305
|$34,288
|$37,154
|Rough
|$29,074
|$31,798
|$34,327
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,058
|$36,439
|$39,817
|Clean
|$31,994
|$35,246
|$38,458
|Average
|$29,865
|$32,860
|$35,738
|Rough
|$27,737
|$30,474
|$33,019
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,058
|$37,402
|$40,746
|Clean
|$32,962
|$36,177
|$39,355
|Average
|$30,769
|$33,728
|$36,572
|Rough
|$28,576
|$31,279
|$33,790
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,903
|$41,247
|$44,604
|Clean
|$36,682
|$39,897
|$43,081
|Average
|$34,242
|$37,196
|$40,035
|Rough
|$31,802
|$34,495
|$36,989
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,222
|$38,620
|$42,019
|Clean
|$34,088
|$37,355
|$40,584
|Average
|$31,820
|$34,826
|$37,715
|Rough
|$29,553
|$32,297
|$34,845
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,286
|$33,441
|$36,592
|Clean
|$29,311
|$32,346
|$35,342
|Average
|$27,361
|$30,156
|$32,844
|Rough
|$25,411
|$27,966
|$30,345