  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,872$34,057$37,239
Clean$29,878$32,942$35,968
Average$27,890$30,712$33,424
Rough$25,902$28,481$30,881
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,551$41,047$44,548
Clean$36,342$39,703$43,027
Average$33,925$37,015$39,984
Rough$31,507$34,327$36,942
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,490$34,708$37,923
Clean$30,476$33,572$36,628
Average$28,449$31,299$34,038
Rough$26,422$29,026$31,448
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,293$35,652$39,006
Clean$31,253$34,484$37,674
Average$29,174$32,150$35,010
Rough$27,095$29,815$32,347
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,570$34,717$37,861
Clean$30,554$33,580$36,569
Average$28,521$31,307$33,983
Rough$26,488$29,033$31,398
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,399$35,289$40,122
Clean$29,421$34,133$38,752
Average$27,464$31,823$36,012
Rough$25,506$29,512$33,273
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,644$35,919$39,194
Clean$31,593$34,743$37,855
Average$29,492$32,391$35,179
Rough$27,390$30,039$32,502
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,295$33,130$35,969
Clean$29,320$32,045$34,741
Average$27,369$29,876$32,285
Rough$25,419$27,706$29,829
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,651$38,022$41,394
Clean$33,536$36,778$39,981
Average$31,305$34,288$37,154
Rough$29,074$31,798$34,327
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,058$36,439$39,817
Clean$31,994$35,246$38,458
Average$29,865$32,860$35,738
Rough$27,737$30,474$33,019
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,058$37,402$40,746
Clean$32,962$36,177$39,355
Average$30,769$33,728$36,572
Rough$28,576$31,279$33,790
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,903$41,247$44,604
Clean$36,682$39,897$43,081
Average$34,242$37,196$40,035
Rough$31,802$34,495$36,989
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,222$38,620$42,019
Clean$34,088$37,355$40,584
Average$31,820$34,826$37,715
Rough$29,553$32,297$34,845
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,286$33,441$36,592
Clean$29,311$32,346$35,342
Average$27,361$30,156$32,844
Rough$25,411$27,966$30,345
Sell my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade ESV near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,045 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac Escalade ESV is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,045 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,045 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV ranges from $25,419 to $35,969, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.