Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

504 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GL-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 504 listings
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    83,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,966

    $6,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    95,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,999

    $5,103 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    70,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,485

    $3,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    98,910 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,998

    $4,935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    82,001 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,798

    $4,875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 63 AMG in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 63 AMG®

    38,654 miles

    $43,798

    $4,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 4MATIC®

    81,899 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,966

    $1,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    60,004 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,051

    $3,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    49,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,000

    $4,216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    65,035 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $26,880

    $2,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    53,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,540

    $2,192 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    26,108 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,994

    $2,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    64,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,695

    $3,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    54,821 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,500

    $2,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC®

    48,650 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,998

    $1,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    90,218 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,983

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 4MATIC®

    77,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,995

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    86,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,980

    $1,510 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz GL-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 504 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
  4. Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
3.218 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (22%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (22%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (22%)
First Benz.... Might be Last Benz
TM,05/18/2016
GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
8K$ car (GL550 -2015- Only gave blue tech as trim option via Edmunds review? pull down window)). Sales was outstanding. Issues with the Transmission/Tires/window seals/AC mold issues all within the first 4000 miles. Spent over 2 weeks in the shop in under 5 months of ownership. Once the sale is made you deal with the abyss of service and quality issues. This is the most disappointed I've been in a new car purchase in over 25 years.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
GL-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz GL-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings