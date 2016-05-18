Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Want a SUV with low miles? This Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 83,692. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. No need to stress over if this Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic's 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. This Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This SUV is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this SUV has only had one previous owner. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this SUV. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this SUV has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Kensington. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGDF6EE7FA448886

Stock: 448886

Certified Pre-Owned: No

