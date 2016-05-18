Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me
- 83,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,966$6,601 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Want a SUV with low miles? This Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 83,692. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. No need to stress over if this Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic's 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. This Mercedes Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This SUV is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this SUV has only had one previous owner. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this SUV. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this SUV has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Kensington. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE7FA448886
Stock: 448886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,999$5,103 Below Market
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GL450 4 MATIC , Clean Title , 95,000 Original Low Miles , 3 Month Warranty , One Owner , All Wheel Drive , Sport Package , Premium Package , Assistance Graphic , Pre-Safe Brake , Attention Assist , Blind Spot Assist , Lane Keeping Assist , Navigation , Keyless Entry/Start , Power Trunk , Backup Camera , Panaroma Sunroof , Heated Leather Seats , Surround Sound System , Parking Sensors , CD/MP3 Player w/ AUX , Bluetooth , HID Headlights , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE1FA455395
Stock: 12503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,485$3,912 Below Market
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium I Lighting Package Appearance Package Parking Assist Package Lane Tracking Package Palladium Silver Metallic Wood/Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel Trailer Hitch Power Closing Assist Doors Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Power Easy Entry Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Brown Satin Ash Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! This vehicle is priced to sell. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE0FA520737
Stock: FA520737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 98,910 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,998$4,935 Below Market
Levi's Auto Sales 1 - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE7FA500789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,001 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,798$4,875 Below Market
Royal Palm Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE1FA538454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,654 miles
$43,798$4,199 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
ONE OWNER! Only 38,654 Miles! ACCESSORY CHROME PKG, SURROUND VIEW, POWER EZ ENTRY, PARK ASSIST, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED MIDDLE SEATS, 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PORCELAIN LEATHER SEATING PKG, HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM... With an original MSRP of $123,160 this 2015 High Performance Black AMG GL63 Sport Utility Vehicle, has just passed a comprehensive multi-point Sonic Safety Inspection with one of our Mercedes Certified Technicians.And with our Everyday Low ''SONIC PRICE'', buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle becomes easy and convenient, giving you the markets best price right Up-Front eliminating the hassles of negotiations.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Autobahn Motors, 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 63 AMG® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7EE9FA584409
Stock: TFA584409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 81,899 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,966$1,550 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class home you will know you've made a solid investment. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this GL-Class's mileage reads low at 81,899. Want that 'new car' smell? This SUV still has it, because it has never been smoked in. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Looking for power? Look no further! This 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. You won't find a mechanical difference between this SUV and the same SUV fresh off the factory floor. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Given that this is a used SUV, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this SUV has had only one owner. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to AutoCheck. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this SUV. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. We set this SUV's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE1FA479039
Stock: 479039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,051$3,423 Below Market
Hurd Auto Mall - Johnston / Rhode Island
GL 350 BlueTEC, 4D Sport Utility, BlueTEC 3.0L V6 DOHC Turbodiesel, 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC, Black w/Leather Seat Trim.Odometer is 18804 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EE7FA537639
Stock: JG753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 49,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,000$4,216 Below Market
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
Just Arrived Fresh Local One Owner Trade in with an Extensive Carfax, Panorama Roof, Appearance Package, Driver Assistance Package, Blind-Spot Alert, Lane Depature Warning, Park Assist, Navigation System, COMAND, mbrace2, harman/kardon Sound, AM/FM Stereo, Bi-HID Headlamps, CD/MP3 (Single Disc), Satellite Feature, Power Liftgate Release, KEYLESS-GO, designo Nappa Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Dual Power Seats, Power Third Row, Bluetooth Wireless, Parking Sensors, Surround View Camera, Backup Camera, Full Power Everything with A/C and Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Towing Pkg, Running Boards, Oversized Premium Wheels 20'+. 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 15444 miles below market average! Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE0FA533603
Stock: 50111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 65,035 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$26,880$2,165 Below Market
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
IMMACULATE, THIRD ROW SEATING, 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REAR ENTERTAINMENT, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, PARKING ASSIST, SPOTLESS CARFAX HISTORY, METICULOUS SERVICE RECORDS AT MERCEDES-BENZ DEALER, MUST SEE! Lavishly luxurious, this 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class turns even the most discerning heads. With a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you will marvel at this unique synergy between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It is well equipped with the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 8.5J Twin 5-Spoke, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, and Tracker System . Visit First National Fleet and Lease at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EEXFA474124
Stock: 18837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 53,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,540$2,192 Below Market
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln - Statesville / North Carolina
WE'VE MOVED! Stop by and see our HUGE SELECTION of Pre-Owned Vehicles at 1011 Folger Drive in Stateville, NC!!!Clean CARFAX.**REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**, **BEVERAGE WARMER/COOLER**, **NAVIGATION**, **POWER FOLD MIRRORS**, **DRIVER MEMORY SEAT**, **PASSENGER MEMORY SEAT**, **BLINDSPOT ASSIST**, **LANE KEEPING ASSIST**, **ATTENTION ASSIST**, **HARMAN KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM**, **GARAGE DOOR OPENER**, **POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **PARK ASSIST**, **3RD ROW SEATING**, **ILLUMINATED ENTRY**, **POWER TILT/TELESCOPE STEERING COLUMN**, **AND SO MUCH MORE**, Gray w/Leather Upholstery, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 10-Way Power Passenger Seat, 20" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 3.46 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Appearance Package, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass, Delay-off headlights, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver & Passenger Memory Package, Driver Assist Package, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Running Boards, Knee airbag, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist Package, Lane Tracking Package, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package (P44), PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: AM/FM In-Dash DVD/CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Cabin Air Conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.The "KING OF PRICE" is at 1011 Folger Drive Statesville, NC 28625. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE4FA539890
Stock: FD3438B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 26,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,994$2,050 Below Market
Rick Hendrick BMW - Charleston / South Carolina
GL 450 trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 26,108 Miles! Navigation, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Trailer Hitch, PREMIUM I, TRAILER HITCH.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Sunroof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM I Power Telescoping & Tilt Steering Column, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Auto Dimming & Power Folding Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting, illuminated door sills, SIRIUS XM Radio, KEYLESS-GO, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, Driver & Passenger Memory Package, 3-position memory, 10-Way Power Passenger Seat, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, steering column and side mirror position, GRAY/BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Parking Assist Package (P44), PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Surround View System, LANE TRACKING PACKAGE Lane Keeping Assist Package, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, harman/kardon LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Dolby digital 5.1, ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARDS, TRAILER HITCH 7,500 lb towing capacity, HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL. Mercedes-Benz GL 450 with Steel Gray Metallic exterior and Gray/Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 362 HP at 5500 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleVEHICLE REVIEWS"Roomy, powerful and solidly builtA $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE9FA610064
Stock: 320241A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 64,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,695$3,613 Below Market
Great Neck Car Buyers and Sellers - Great Neck / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE0FA559148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,500$2,178 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!!- Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Third Row Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE1FA442856
Stock: U200881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 48,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,998$1,502 Below Market
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE0FA599830
Stock: 19259939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Premium I Package Palladium Silver Metallic Illuminated Running Boards Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Power Easy Entry Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Gray; Mb-Tex Upholstery Wheels: 19" X 8.5J Twin 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEELS: 19 PREMIUM I PACKAGE PALLADIUM SILVER METALLIC ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARDS POWER EASY ENTRY *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2015 Mercedes-Benz. Off-road or on the street, this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC handles with ease. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC's pristine good looks were combined with the Mercedes-Benz high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL-Class is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes-Benz' S-Class flagship. The fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL350 BlueTec is a major highlight. It manages to get up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. Interesting features of this model are fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, smooth ride, leading-edge safety-tech features, three rows of seating, Tough, yet luxurious styling, and brawny engines All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EE3FA509661
Stock: FA509661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 77,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995$389 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2015 Mercedes GL 550 4MATIC Clean Carfax, Driver Assist Pkg w Distronic Plus w Presafe Brakes, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Entertainment System, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Assist, 20 Inch Plus Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, AWD, Harman Kardon Sound System, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation System, AM/FM/Stereo, Alloys Wheels, Air Conditioning, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio, Bluetooth, Cd Audio, Fold Away 3rd Row, Front Seat Heaters, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Lift/Gate, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Rear Seats Heated, Rear Sunshade, Rear View Camera, Front And Side View Camera, Running Boards, Satellite Ready, Side Airbags, Smarty Key, Trailer Hitch, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE7FA457014
Stock: AT13083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 86,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,980$1,510 Below Market
Queens Auto Mall - Queens / New York
Almond Beige w/MB-Tex Upholstery, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Rear Seats, KEYLESS GO , Media Interface, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Assist Trunk & Door Closure, Power EASY ENTRY System, Power Pop-Out 3rd Row Windows, Premium Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Steel Gray Metallic 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic BlueTEC 3.0L V6 DOHC Turbodiesel19/26 City/Highway MPG Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Opened over 30 years ago as a public automotive auction house. We now conveniently operate as a traditional dealership with industry leading in-house services. Valet parking, special finance options, DMV and insurance centers, and a dedicated team of professional product specialists power our efficient platform to ensure your needs are fully catered to. With not one, but two huge luxury indoor showrooms in the heart of Queens, NY, we offer a comfortable and safe solution to purchasing your next vehicle. 100% credit approval and your total satisfaction are our primary goals. Stop by today and enjoy a car buying experience 30 years in the making! We reserve the right to pass all vehicles through New York State inspection prior to delivery and a New York State inspection is mandatory on all vehicles sold to be registered in New York State. Advertised prices do not include transportation, detailing, and reconditioning incurred by Queens Auto Mall for safety. A professional detail is completed prior to vehicle being shown to the public and once again prior to final sale. Taxes, registration, and DMV are not included in advertised pricing because they are dependent upon the registrant. A $75 documentation fee will be added at the time of purchase. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is and equipped as is. Costs incurred by Queens Auto Mall as a result of customer requests are not included in advertised pricing. Any additional fees required by law, which may vary based on location, are not included in any advertised pricing. Advertised pricing must be presented prior to negotiation. No offers may be combined and online pricing excludes all prior offers. Delivery eligible upon approval by dealer and valid exclusively in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County. Vehicle options and pricing are subject to change. Special price includes all dealer rebates and incentives. All internet special prices expire 12:01AM today. We make every effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all our inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status but there may be inaccuracies. Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Assumes no responsibility for inaccuracies in online information nor is it responsible for errors in any third party advertisements. See dealer for complete details. Please confirm any questions or concerns by contacting Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Directly. Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EE6FA451769
Stock: 079018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
