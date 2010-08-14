Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

1,123 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade ESV Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,123 listings
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    109,186 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,900

    $2,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    144,482 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    172,610 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,850

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    177,317 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,391

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    158,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,659

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    116,316 miles

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    198,831 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,495

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    115,301 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,978

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    184,144 miles

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    183,099 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    229,608 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,980

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    81,253 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    181,115 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    167,241 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    200,599 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    192,684 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,691

    $4,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    200,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $1,317 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV

    135,197 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,490

    $591 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade ESV searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,123 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade ESV

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Escalade ESV
Overall Consumer Rating
4.332 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
A Great Luxury SUV
KMGHMG,08/14/2010
I couldn't be more pleased with my 2007 Escalade ESV. I can't believe all the negative reviews. I have to think they're not all legit. It's very quiet, the ride is great, the interior and exterior are beautiful, it's solidly built, and it's very safe. We were just rear-ended by an F150 and all we had was a scratch on the rear bumper the size of my thumb. The F150 had $3,000+ damage. We took a 3,500 mile road trip this summer from TX to the Rockies, and I assure you there is no finer road-trip machine. 17 mpg hwy. We've had one minor problem, which was a seal on the transfer case (under $100), and it has been back to the dealer for repair ONCE since new. This is 100% fact.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade ESV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade ESV info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings