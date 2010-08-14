Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
1,123 listings
- 109,186 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900$2,155 Below Market
- 144,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$659 Below Market
- 172,610 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,850
- 177,317 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,391
- 158,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,659
- 116,316 miles
$14,995
- 198,831 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,495
- 115,301 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,978
- 184,144 miles
$9,995
- 183,099 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500
- 229,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,980
- 81,253 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,995
- 181,115 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
- 167,241 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000
- 200,599 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 192,684 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,691$4,419 Below Market
- 200,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000$1,317 Below Market
- 135,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,490$591 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade ESV
KMGHMG,08/14/2010
I couldn't be more pleased with my 2007 Escalade ESV. I can't believe all the negative reviews. I have to think they're not all legit. It's very quiet, the ride is great, the interior and exterior are beautiful, it's solidly built, and it's very safe. We were just rear-ended by an F150 and all we had was a scratch on the rear bumper the size of my thumb. The F150 had $3,000+ damage. We took a 3,500 mile road trip this summer from TX to the Rockies, and I assure you there is no finer road-trip machine. 17 mpg hwy. We've had one minor problem, which was a seal on the transfer case (under $100), and it has been back to the dealer for repair ONCE since new. This is 100% fact.
